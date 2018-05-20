Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

A Booming Economy With a Tragic Price


Opinion A booming economy with a tragic price

SIMPSON, Australia — James Guy had been a dairy farmer since he was 15, and at 55, he thought he’d be preparing for retirement. Instead, he struggled to make the payments on a bank loan after the price of milk fell and never recovered.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A booming economy with a tragic price play

A booming economy with a tragic price

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One night in November 2016, his wife, Mary, who was working part time as a nurse to help make ends meet, came home to find he had hanged himself.

“When a farmer is looking down the barrel of having to sell his farm or lose his farm or give up the profession he’d done all his life, it’s devastating,” Mary Guy said from her farmhouse in Simpson, a town in Australia’s dairy heartland of Victoria. “They just lose their identity.”

Family farms like James Guy’s have been the producers of Australia’s agricultural bounty, and the bedrock of its self-image as a nation of proudly self-reliant types, carving a living from a vast continent. But as Australia’s rural economy has boomed on the back of growing exports, small farmers have not always shared in the bounty, with many forced into borrowing money or selling their farms.

The emotional cost of these losses has become visible in a mental health crisis in rural regions, seen most tragically in a rising number of suicides.

Nationwide, people living in remote Australia now take their own lives at twice the rate of those in the city: Every year, there are about 20 suicide deaths per 100,000 people in isolated rural areas, compared with 10 in urban communities, according to independent studies of local health figures.

In very remote parts of the country, the figure is closer to 23, the studies say.

Research shows that farmers are among those at the highest risk of suicide.

In the state of Queensland, studies have shown that farmers are more than twice as likely as the general population to take their own lives. In remote parts of the state, the suicide rate for farmers was up to five times that of nonfarmers.

“There’s a mental health crisis in rural Australia,” said Hugh van Cuylenburg, founding director of the Resilience Project, an organization that promotes mental health across Australia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JACQUELINE WILLIAMS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: The thing inside your cells that might determine how long you live Opinion The thing inside your cells that might determine how long you live
Opinion: Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea Opinion Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea
Opinion: An angular beach house that's soft inside Opinion An angular beach house that's soft inside
Opinion: On a spring morning, a sound heard too often in schools: bang. Bang. Bang Opinion On a spring morning, a sound heard too often in schools: bang. Bang. Bang
Opinion: It's like paradise (if you can overlook a few things) Opinion It's like paradise (if you can overlook a few things)
Opinion: Dusting off an art deco feminist treasure Opinion Dusting off an art deco feminist treasure



Top Articles

1 Opinion Would requiring drug ads to cite their cost really lower prices?bullet
2 Opinion Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Texas shooting suspect?bullet
3 Opinion Grisly murders and serial killers? Ooh, tell me morebullet
4 Opinion On a spring morning, a sound heard too often in schools:...bullet
5 Opinion Framed for murder?bullet
6 Opinion The Latino who hunted Latinosbullet
7 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
8 Opinion Scarlet letter in the emerald islebullet
9 Opinion It's like paradise (if you can overlook a few...bullet
10 Opinion An angular beach house that's soft insidebullet

Related Articles

World What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing
British Royal Wedding 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
Opinion Grisly murders and serial killers? Ooh, tell me more
Israel Country condemns 'hypocrisy' of UN rights council on Gaza
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Football All in the mind: Pogba's World Cup warning to France team-mates
Tech Everest is becoming a conveyor belt of hikers who pay $25,000 to do the climb — these images reveal what the trek really looks like
Cash is king The fall of Malaysia's disgraced first couple
Stormers coach Controversial cull strengthened Super Rugby

Opinion

Out of prison, back to congress? Grimm is trying on Staten Island
Opinion Out of prison, back to congress? Grimm is trying on Staten Island
Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House wants to play, too
Opinion Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House wants to play, too
'90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic?
Opinion '90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic?
Could a colonial-era Golf Club solve Hong Kong's housing woes?
Opinion Could a colonial-era Golf Club solve Hong Kong's housing woes?