A Modern Guide to Camping (and Eating) Well


Opinion A modern guide to camping (and eating) well

Those planning a camping trip will find in this guide a detailed equipment list; how-tos for packing a cooler and building and dousing a campfire; and key campsite cooking essentials, like condiments and cooking oil.

A modern guide to camping (and eating) well play

A modern guide to camping (and eating) well

Emma Frisch, the author of a new guide to eating well in the woods, has strong professional credentials as the culinary director of Firelight Camps, which offer fairly luxurious safari-style accommodations in the Finger Lakes region of New York.



Among the recipes are beet salad with dill, lemonade made with scorched lemons, grilled corn with feta and cilantro, marinara pasta bake with capers and tuna (the convenient kind that comes in foil packets), salmon in foil and grilled stone fruit with bread crumble.

Sandwich recipes include a shelf life for how long they’ll last, and Frisch offers three-day menu planners: “Feast by Firelight: Simple Recipes for Camping, Cabins and the Great Outdoors” by Emma Frisch (Ten Speed Press, $22).

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

FLORENCE FABRICANT © 2018 The New York Times

