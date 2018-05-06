Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

A Simple Way to Improve a Billion Lives: Eyeglasses


Opinion A simple way to improve a billion lives: eyeglasses

PANIPAT, India — More than 1 billion people around the world need eyeglasses but don’t have them, researchers say, an affliction long overlooked on lists of public health priorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A simple way to improve a billion lives: eyeglasses play

A simple way to improve a billion lives: eyeglasses

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Then there are the tens of millions of children across the world whose families cannot afford an eye exam or the prescription eyeglasses that would help them excel in school.

“Many of these kids are classified as poor learners or just dumb and therefore don’t progress at school,” said Kovin Naidoo, global director of Our Children’s Vision, an organization that provides free or inexpensive eyeglasses across Africa. “That just adds another hurdle to countries struggling to break the cycle of poverty.”

In 2015, only $37 million was spent on delivering eyeglasses to people in the developing world, less than one percent of resources devoted to global health issues, according to EYElliance, a nonprofit group trying to raise money and bring attention to the problem of uncorrected vision.

So far, the group’s own fundraising has yielded only a few million dollars, according to its organizers. It has enlisted Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former Liberian president, among others, in an attempt to catapult the issue onto global development wish lists. They contend that an investment in improving sight would pay off. The World Health Organization has estimated the problem costs the global economy more than $200 billion annually in lost productivity.

Activists point out that responding to the world’s vision crisis does not require the invention of new drugs or solving nettlesome issues like distributing refrigerated vaccines in countries with poor infrastructure. Factories in Thailand, China and the Philippines can manufacture so-called readers for less than 50 cents a pair; prescription glasses that correct nearsightedness can be produced for $1.50.

But money alone won’t easily solve systemic challenges faced by countries like Uganda, which has just 45 eye doctors for a nation of 41 million. In rural India, glasses are seen as a sign of infirmity, and in many places, a hindrance for young women seeking to get married. Until last year, Liberia did not have a single eye clinic.

On a recent afternoon, hundreds of children in powder-blue uniforms giddily jostled one another in the dusty courtyard of a high school in Panipat, two hours north of New Delhi. The students, all from poor families, were having their eyesight checked by VisionSpring, a nonprofit group.

Ratan Singh, 45, a sharecropper who recently got his first pair of reading glasses, said he could not imagine living without them now. He said his inability to see tiny pests on the stalks of his crop had led to decreasing yields. He sheepishly recalled the time he sprayed the wrong insecticide because he couldn’t read the label.

“I was always asking other people to help me read but I was becoming a burden,” he said.

Last month, after he accidentally broke his glasses, Singh, who supports his wife and six daughters, did not hesitate to fork out the 60 rupees, roughly 90 cents, for a new pair.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ANDREW JACOBS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: The toxic ball fields of Brooklyn Opinion The toxic ball fields of Brooklyn
Opinion: A health crisis that costs $1.50 to correct Opinion A health crisis that costs $1.50 to correct
Opinion: After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and then a murder Opinion After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and then a murder
Opinion: Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasing Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasing
Opinion: When an erotic photographer's longtime muse becomes his critic Opinion When an erotic photographer's longtime muse becomes his critic
Opinion: As winter warms, bears can't sleep. And they're getting into trouble Opinion As winter warms, bears can't sleep. And they're getting into trouble



Top Articles

1 Opinion As winter warms, bears can't sleep. And they're getting into troublebullet
2 Opinion Void in leadership atop veterans affairs leads to chaos belowbullet
3 Opinion Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect?bullet
4 Opinion When an erotic photographer's longtime muse becomes his criticbullet
5 Opinion Patagonia v. Trumpbullet
6 Opinion He fled a prison in Iceland. Now it's good to be backbullet
7 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
8 Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasingbullet
9 Opinion After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and...bullet
10 Opinion Ahead of the proposal, romancing the stonebullet

Related Articles

Strategy 17 common products that cost way more than they should
Opinion Review: Matthew Broderick finds his inner satan in 'the seafarer'
Strategy Trump once put his name on everything from deodorant to water bottles — here's where those products are now
Finance 12 Costco deals that are well worth the money
Sergei Skripal Russian spy attack nerve agent found at UK city spots
Strategy 19 billionaires who grew up poor
World Education chief grades her first year on the job
Strategy Billion-dollar eyewear brand Warby Parker is now making glasses for kids

Opinion

A competitive team sport. For your dog
Opinion A competitive team sport. For your dog
Where art forgeries meet their match
Opinion Where art forgeries meet their match
An unlikely sex symbol, poised for a breakthrough
Opinion An unlikely sex symbol, poised for a breakthrough
Political arrests, Yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.
Opinion Political arrests, yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.