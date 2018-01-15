Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Accentuating the Positive In a Time of Rough Talk


Opinion Accentuating the Positive In a Time of Rough Talk

Persuading international travelers to visit the United States never used to be difficult. But things have gotten a little more complicated.

According to the Commerce Department’s National Travel and Tourism Office, the number of international visitors in the first half of 2017 fell 4 percent from a year earlier. Those in the travel industry point to factors like a global market that gives tourists more possible destinations, the strength of the dollar and tightening visa restrictions.

They also say the messages coming from the Trump administration — the latest example being President Donald Trump’s vulgar comment about Haiti and African nations — play a role.

“Although the policy of the administration has not been targeted towards tourists, per se, tourists around the world are asking themselves whether they’re welcome in the United States,” said Daniel Korschun, associate professor of marketing at Drexel University, who focuses on the intersection of advertising and politics. “That’s surely a factor in the sagging performance.”

This week, the U.S. Travel Association plans to announce that industry groups are forming the Visit U.S. Coalition in an attempt to combat the slump through advocacy, lobbying, advertising and other methods. Members include the American Gaming Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Christopher Heywood, spokesman for New York City’s tourism organization, NYC & Co., said “negative rhetoric coming out of the current administration” was a driving force behind the group’s marketing last year, which featured the phrases “Welcoming the world” and “All are welcome.”

The nonprofit tourism organization Brand USA will begin its new marketing campaign with a 40-minute film that showcases the United States through the lens of musical history. It hopes the approach will convey that the United States embraces individuals and cultures from outside its borders.

“Travel has a way of transcending politics,” said Chris Thompson, president and chief executive of Brand USA. “I think our ability to use music, because it’s so compelling and inspirational, it really allows us to rise above any of that.”

The film will be shown at museums and similar locations in top overseas markets beginning next month.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
