Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

After Gang Rape of Girl, 16, First a Fine, and Then a Murder


Opinion After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and then a murder

RAIPUR, India — Indian authorities on Saturday arrested 15 people in connection with the gang rape and killing of a teenage girl, the latest in a recent string of high-profile crimes against women that have set off heated debates about the handling of sexual assaults in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and then a murder play

After gang rape of girl, 16, first a fine, and then a murder

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Authorities said a group of men raped the 16-year-old girl multiple times after kidnapping her from Chatra, a village in Jharkhand state, in eastern India, while she was attending a family member’s wedding Thursday.

When the girl was let go the next day, authorities said, village leaders imposed a fine of about $750 on Dhanu Singh Bhuiyan, the young man who was said to have orchestrated her abduction.

That ruling angered Bhuiyan and some of the other men in the community, and they beat the girl’s family for complaining about the treatment of their daughter.

While the girl’s family argued with community members, Bhuiyan, who lived near the victim and knew her well, slipped away from the crowd, cornered the girl in her home and lit her on fire.

Authorities said at least two of the 15 in custody were village leaders accused of tampering with evidence and meting out their own fines and punishments instead of reporting the crime to the police.

“I think it is a degradation in society as a whole for people to take the law into their own hands,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police in Chatra.

Bhuiyan, who initially escaped through a window after he killed the girl, was captured Saturday, Singh said.

Last month, the killing of an 8-year-old girl from a nomadic community in northern India ignited protests across the country and provoked political fallout for the government, including the resignation of two high-level officials from the governing party.

Critics said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party failed to speak out forcefully against the crime. The girl, who was Muslim, was gang raped and murdered by a group of Hindu men in January, and Hindu nationalists in the area rallied around the accused to protect them from prosecution.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KAI SCHULTZ © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasing Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasing
Opinion: When an erotic photographer's longtime muse becomes his critic Opinion When an erotic photographer's longtime muse becomes his critic
Opinion: As winter warms, bears can't sleep. And they're getting into trouble Opinion As winter warms, bears can't sleep. And they're getting into trouble
Opinion: Void in leadership atop veterans affairs leads to chaos below Opinion Void in leadership atop veterans affairs leads to chaos below
Opinion: A competitive team sport. For your dog Opinion A competitive team sport. For your dog
Opinion: Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect? Opinion Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect?



Top Articles

1 Opinion Where art forgeries meet their matchbullet
2 Opinion Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect?bullet
3 Opinion He fled a prison in Iceland. Now it's good to be backbullet
4 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
5 Opinion Void in leadership atop veterans affairs leads to chaos...bullet
6 Opinion Ahead of the proposal, romancing the stonebullet
7 Opinion Patagonia v. Trumpbullet
8 Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasingbullet
9 Opinion A competitive team sport. For your dogbullet
10 Opinion When an erotic photographer's longtime muse...bullet

Related Articles

In Spain Gang rape acquittal fires up feminist movement
In Spain Spanish anger grows over gang's rape acquittal
In Spain 'Pack' accused of gang rape jailed for sexual abuse
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Sri Lanka Country beefs up tourist hotspot security after violence
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
In India Muslims flee village at centre of rape crisis

Opinion

An unlikely sex symbol, poised for a breakthrough
Opinion An unlikely sex symbol, poised for a breakthrough
Political arrests, Yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.
Opinion Political arrests, yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.
Cash is still hard to find in New York City courthouses
Opinion Cash is still hard to find in New York City courthouses
null
Opinion See the Sights in the Southwest and California Like a Rock Star