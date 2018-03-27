Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Chris Evans and Michael Cera Tell Lies to Live by in 'Lobby Hero'


Opinion Review: Chris Evans and Michael Cera tell lies to live by in 'lobby hero'

NEW YORK — Shut up. Keep talking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Review: Chris Evans and Michael Cera Tell Lies to Live by in 'Lobby Hero' play

Review: Chris Evans and Michael Cera Tell Lies to Live by in 'Lobby Hero'

(nyt.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Those clashing orders whisper side-by-side in your mind as you watch the meticulously acted revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero,” which opened Monday night at the renovated Helen Hayes Theater, the new Broadway home for Second Stage Theater.

That’s because you will probably come to — if not like — then feel personally invested in the four self-sabotaging New Yorkers so completely embodied here by Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley. And none of them can participate in the simplest exchanges of words without doing serious damage.

Sure, the talk at first seems merely casual as these four characters pair off to shoot the breeze in and around an apartment building lobby where it always feels like 3 a.m. But lives as well as livelihoods are possibly at stake in what’s being said, and everyday conversation becomes a minefield. Whenever someone starts talking again after a long silence, you feel an “Ouch!” coming on.

At the same time, you can’t wait to hear what’s about to emerge from the mouths of Jeff (Cera), a newbie security guard (don’t call him “doorman”) and his exacting boss, William (Henry); and the Mutt-and-Jeff police partners who drop by. They are the swaggering Bill (Evans, in a terrific Broadway debut) and his rookie partner, Dawn (Powley).

For one thing, much of what they have to say is both achingly funny and so pathetic it verges on tragic. For another, the combined wit and nonwisdom of these fallible (i.e., human) beings offers a fascinating reflection on those shaky internal compasses we call moral instincts.

As to the ethical quandaries and quagmires in which these people are mired, they feel even more pointedly and sadly relevant than they did when “Lobby Hero” was first performed at Playwrights Horizons 17 years ago. References to sexual harassment, abuses of power in the workplace and racial profiling scarcely seemed to raise an eyebrow when I first saw the show in 2001; they evoke audible, anxious murmurs in the audience of 2018.

In the age of #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, Americans may be newly receptive to “Lobby Hero.” But don’t imagine that this work, directed with savvy restraint by Trip Cullman, is an agenda-driven debate.

Lonergan, you see, doesn’t work in bold blacks and whites, but in compelling shades of gray. He understands that purity of thought and deed is pretty much impossible in this muddy world. As a creator of plays (“This Is Our Youth,” “Hold On to Me Darling”) and films (“You Can Count on Me,” “Manchester by the Sea”), he specializes in screw-ups, compromised souls who would like to do the right thing, if only they had the backbone for it, or if they could figure out what it is.

His dialogue is fueled by vacillation, equivocation and contradiction, with sentences that seem to eat their own words. Few actors are as qualified to deliver such precisely indefinite speech as Cera, a veteran of the ace 2014 Broadway revival of “This Is Our Youth.” Cera’s Jeff is a quintessential Lonergan loser, an uneasy 27-year-old who was thrown out of the Navy for smoking pot and has vowed to become a real adult.

So now he works the night shift in a residential lobby that reeks of urban loneliness. (David Rockwell is the set designer.) It’s a job that’s hard to take seriously. But Jeff’s disciplined supervisor, played with bone-tired alertness by Henry, has a strict list of rules and regulations. He, at least, seems to be someone who knows what’s what.

So, at first glance, does Evans’ Bill. He’s a cocky, friendly guy who oozes self-assurance and is known around his precinct as Super Cop. (And, yes, this is the same Evans who played the superhero Captain America on screen.) Bill is just the person for someone like the eager, dewy Dawn, fresh out of the Police Academy, to have as a protective mentor, right?

And there you have the tidy setup for a play that operates on a system of moving parallels. Jeff’s admiration for his boss is tested after William learns that his older brother has been arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse and William is asked to provide an alibi. William, who is African-American, knows how easy it would be for his brother to get lost in the legal system.

Dawn’s hero worship of Bill is complicated by their having slept together. Disenchantment will set in fully when she learns why her partner is paying such regular visits to the building where Jeff works.

These characters wind up unwisely confiding in one another; they can’t help themselves. And by the play’s end everyone will have betrayed or been betrayed — in most cases, both.

The first time I saw “Lobby Hero,” it felt a bit too openly schematic. It still does occasionally, especially during a protracted stretch of secret sharing in the second act.

But the performances here all so grounded that you never doubt their characters’ authenticity or (pardon the word) sincerity. And because each portrait is so completely and ingeniously physicalized (watch how they each inhabit a uniform), we soon learn their “tells”; we know when they’re deceiving themselves.

Evans is a marvel of smooth calculation and bluster. His Bill is the most blatantly manipulative of the characters, which means the most likely to succeed.

Powley’s avid, impulsive and dangerously green Dawn is the perfect sidekick to this handsome sleaze. Henry (FX’s “Atlanta”) offers a deeply moving study of resignation and rebellion, courage and compromise in uneasy counterpoint.

Cera’s perfectly uneasy Jeff gives full weight to both the hopeful decency and bad faith that lurk in all Lonergan characters. It makes sense when others say they can’t tell when Jeff is joking; he doesn’t always know himself.

There’s a reason that Rockwell’s set revolves between scenes, forcing us to adjust our angles of observation. Like morality, identity is relative in “Lobby Hero.” Few playwrights match Lonergan in making confident art out of such constantly shifting uncertainty.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BEN BRANTLEY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: In praise of privilege Opinion In praise of privilege
Opinion: Citigroup acted. Now, two new ideas on how banks can limit gun sales. Opinion Citigroup acted. Now, two new ideas on how banks can limit gun sales.
Opinion: Donald Trump: Man at war Opinion Donald Trump: Man at war
Opinion: When the elderly call for help, a 'chain' immigrant often answers Opinion When the elderly call for help, a 'chain' immigrant often answers
Opinion: The acupuncture vet Opinion The acupuncture vet
Opinion: A tough year for first-time buyers Opinion A tough year for first-time buyers



Top Articles

1 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
2 Opinion For migrants raised in U.S., returning to Mexico feels like...bullet
3 Opinion Aging alone? Here's how to plan for the later yearsbullet
4 Opinion When the elderly call for help, a 'chain' immigrant often...bullet
5 Opinion Stumped over 'why' in Austin bombingsbullet
6 Opinion The acupuncture vetbullet
7 Opinion A tough year for first-time buyersbullet
8 Opinion In praise of privilegebullet
9 Opinion Donald Trump: Man at warbullet
10 Opinion For Filipinos seeking divorce, a bill offers hopebullet

Related Articles

Entertainment 'Pacific Rim Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther' at the box office
Entertainment A moving 'winter's tale,' with women in charge
Entertainment 'Angels in America': On the wings of despair, uplift
World In Hungary, disunity and gerrymandering frustrate anti-orban voters
Entertainment Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen'
Opinion Share my plate at restaurants? I don't think so
World In 2013 race, actress practiced her script in the trenches for de blasio
World The prom-like intensity of high school folklórico
World Russia, a founder of a chemical arms watchdog, is in its cross hairs
Entertainment 'Dear Evan Hansen' goes from stage to page

Opinion

null
Opinion Dying town needed a miracle. In comes marijuana
Why can't dying patients get the drugs they want?
Opinion Why can't dying patients get the drugs they want?
After Another Week of Chaos, Trump Heads to Palm Beach. No One Knows What Comes Next.
Opinion After another week of chaos, Trump heads to palm beach. No one knows what comes next
null
Opinion Trading cards: a hobby that became a multimillion-dollar investment