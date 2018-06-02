Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Driven to Find Renters


Opinion Driven to find renters

NEW YORK — To reach young Brooklynites, a trendsetting group often hunched over phones, Stuyvesant Town has rolled out an ad campaign that may seem counterintuitive, involving something both old-fashioned and offline: a truck.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Driven to Find Renters play

Driven to Find Renters

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

But it’s not just any truck that’s being deployed by the massive Manhattan rental complex. Rather, it’s a sky-blue Isuzu that’s been given a top-to-bottom makeover.

Featuring a trailer lined with picture windows and decorated with living room furniture, the 22-foot-long, 12-foot-tall vehicle has been turned into a sort of apartment on wheels, and one that, since late April, has been turning heads as it tools around town.

Those curious stares have not yet translated into lease signings, StuyTown’s managers admit. But they may be onto something, according to some marketing executives.

A moving 3-D billboard, like herky-jerky GIF files or vinyl record albums, has the kind of throwback vibe that just might appeal to millennials. “I think it’s original and smart and memorable enough to bring in people who might not want to spend their weekends apartment-browsing,” said Thomai Serdari, an associate professor of marketing at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Whoever dreamed up the stunt, added Serdari, who isn’t affiliated with StuyTown, is “very much ahead of the game, which is strange when talking about a truck going through a neighborhood.”

Some neighborhoods will see more of the mobile home than others.

Members of the management team at StuyTown, a 56-building, 80-acre complex along First Avenue that includes Peter Cooper Village, say they are targeting Brooklynites who regularly take the L subway line and who will be inconvenienced by 15 months of line repairs next year.

To root them out, the truck is frequently dispatched to places like L-train-dependent Williamsburg. On one recent Sunday, the truck rumbled down Meeker Avenue, then Metropolitan Avenue, to Kent Avenue and North 11th Street.

For now, the tricked-out truck can be appreciated only from a sidewalk, as it doesn’t have set stops as it loops around. It mostly just travels on weekends, although a five-day schedule is envisioned.

But this summer, the truck will be parked for extended periods at street fairs, near concert halls and by bars, said Rick Hayduk, the chief executive officer of StuyTown Property Services, the property’s manager.

During those longer visits, a leasing agent will throw open glass double-doors and invite would-be renters inside, said Hayduk, who added that he expected the truck, which has slogans like “awesome service” on its outer walls, to be a hit. “A lot of this is about the cool factor,” he said.

Up three steps is a simulacrum of an apartment, although spartan and small. The truck offers a living room appointed with a Hans Wegner-style table and chairs, and a tufted midcentury couch.

The floor is made of the same kind of engineered wood found in recently renovated StuyTown apartments, managers say. And there’s a flat-screen television that soon will be powered by solar panels on the truck’s roof. The presence of the panels seems a bid to call attention to ongoing efforts at energy conservation at StuyTown, where many roofs are receiving solar panels as well.

Other changes have been afoot at StuyTown, which has 11,246 units, about 6,000 of them market rate. Rents are regulated at the rest of the units in the complex, long a middle-class bastion, under the terms of a deal hammered out in 2015, when Blackstone Property and Ivanhoe Cambridge bought the 1940s complex for $5.45 billion.

The new ad campaign is focused on the market-rate units, which start at $3,200 a month for one-bedrooms, Hayduk said, and $3,800 a month for two-bedrooms.

The truck, which spends its nights at a West Village parking garage amid BMW and Mercedes cars, is not just taking aim at Kings County. It has also cruised to Chelsea, the East Village and SoHo, where residents may be familiar with StuyTown but haven’t given much thought to what may lie inside its solemn red brick walls, said Kelly Vohs, StuyTown’s chief operating officer.

“We want people to see the truck and think, ‘A company that is going to do that, that’s clever, that’s not what I thought about StuyTown,'” said Vohs, who in 2013 hauled a truck-mounted billboard through the streets of Manhattan to promote the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Blackstone property in Florida.

As ad buys go, StuyTown’s special truck seems relatively inexpensive. The truck and its renovation cost about $150,000, although that doesn’t include the salaries of the driver and leasing agent, Vohs said, adding that a billboard might run $100,000 per month.

“It’s a very noisy media landscape,” he said. “How can we be different from what else is being done?”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

C.J. HUGHES © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Tie game. Did he know that? Opinion Tie game. Did he know that?
Opinion: We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs numbers are Opinion We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs numbers are
Opinion: Review: Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto enter sniping in 'the boys in the band' Opinion Review: Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto enter sniping in 'the boys in the band'
Opinion: A novelist and a voice for American Indians Opinion A novelist and a voice for American Indians
Opinion: Boulder-size clues to how humans settled the Americas Opinion Boulder-size clues to how humans settled the Americas
Opinion: Dad left a big impression: The renoir family inheritance Opinion Dad left a big impression: The renoir family inheritance



Top Articles

1 Opinion A novelist and a voice for American Indiansbullet
2 New York Times It saves lives. It can save money. So why aren't we...bullet
3 Opinion Driven to find rentersbullet
4 Opinion Review: Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto enter sniping in...bullet
5 Opinion Boulder-size clues to how humans settled the Americasbullet
6 Opinion We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs...bullet
7 Opinion Tie game. Did he know that?bullet
8 Opinion These horses are frequent fliers, just keep the...bullet
9 Opinion Dad left a big impression: The renoir family...bullet
10 Opinion Houses with the ultimate water viewbullet

Related Articles

World Policing cryptocurrencies has become a game of whack-a-mole for regulators
Opinion Review: Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto enter sniping in 'the boys in the band'
World Samantha bee apologizes for slur against Ivanka Trump
World How Trump's election shook Obama: 'what if we were wrong?'
Entertainment From transgender activist to runway model
World Weinstein indicted on rape and criminal sexual act charges
Politics Michael Avenatti addressed his claim that Michael Cohen is leaking audio recordings seized by the FBI — and now he's saying it's 'just like' Nixon
Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training

Opinion

My relationship makes me feel excruciatingly lonely. But I love her!
Opinion My relationship makes me feel excruciatingly lonely. But I love her!
Is congress getting nostalgic for bank failure?
Opinion Is congress getting nostalgic for bank failure?
She found comfort in a Brooklyn diner, then lost everything
Opinion She found comfort in a Brooklyn Diner, then lost everything
Brooklyn heights: 19th-century streets and 21st-century changes
Opinion Brooklyn heights: 19th-century streets and 21st-century changes