Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Going Somewhere by Pedaling in Place


Opinion Going somewhere by pedaling in place

PARIS — In a windowless room in the Second Arrondissement of Paris, about 40 riders were clipped in and warming up, pedaling round and round, waiting for her to enter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The class followed suit despite her not uttering a word. That’s because they all know Clotilde Chaumet, the 27-year-old spinning coach whose 45-minute classes book up as soon as they’re made available, a week in advance.

Spinning isn’t totally new to Paris, but it just reached a pivotal moment: One of the city’s first studios, Dynamo, which opened in 2015 and was modeled on SoulCycle, was recently bought by its competitor, Let’s Ride, which opened a year later. Clo, as Chaumet is known, is one of Dynamo’s original master coaches, with devotees at every class and her own brand of yoga.

“She’s mastered this technique of creating a journey,” said Stéphanie Nieman, one of the three founders of Let’s Ride. “She takes you in and plunges you into a new universe. Whenever the music changes, she knows where to take you and you don’t even realize it’s happening.”

Chaumet, who revises her hip-hop-heavy playlist for each of her 13 weekly spin classes, spends less time on the bike and more time moving around the candlelit room, yelling out cues with the rhythm of a rapper: “Gauche, gauche, gauche, gauche. Droite, droite, droite, droite,” she will say, instructing her students to go left or right.

Her husky just-smoked-a-cigarette-voice (though, of course, she doesn’t) often gets muffled in the mic of her headset, but loyal riders follow along as if their lives depend on it.

“She really pushes you,” said Jade Dabrigeon, 25, a fashion publicist who began taking Chaumet’s classes soon after the studio opened. “The whole point is to be able to stop thinking and just feel the energy of the room. It’s also really satisfying to look in the mirror and see the whole row perfectly synchronized like a ballet.”

Chaumet was born in Paris and was raised on the west coast of France, where, as a child, she liked archery, horseback riding and surfing. Before her spinning career, the self-proclaimed tomboy (she pairs cotton sport socks with Gucci loafers outside the studio) flitted between jobs. There was waitressing at Joe Allen in Paris and folding shirts at Quiksilver, all while flying back and forth to California, where she was a surf instructor in Santa Barbara and a chef for the crew of “Unusually Thicke,” a reality show starring Alan Thicke and his family.

“I was really living the life there,” Chaumet said on a recent Tuesday after class, sipping a second allongé at Fragments cafe in the Marais. “I didn’t have too much money, but I’d wake up, go swimming, then work in a cafe for a bit and maybe take a yoga class. At 5 or 6, I’d surf before happy hour.”

But when she came back to Paris to renew her visa, her mother and grandmother urged her to make something more of herself. As if on cue, Dynamo discovered her growing presence on Instagram and asked her to train as one of their coaches.

“It would stop me from going back to California and traveling,” she said. “I had to do it fully. I’m really competitive with myself.”

Before she started training at Dynamo, she traveled to Mysore, India, to get a 200-hour yoga teacher certificate at the Ashtanga Yoga Mysore center. In 2016, while building her Dynamo clientele, she started Trés Intense Hip Hop Yoga, a 60-minute vinyasa flow class that she teaches four times a week at a cavernous space just off the Champs-Élysées.

“Every time I teach a class, whether Dynamo or TI, I teach the class I would like to take,” Chaumet said. “I say aloud what I would say to myself: Take that risky path, follow what you really like.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SARA LIEBERMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Are you leaving your children an inheritance? Opinion Are you leaving your children an inheritance?
Opinion: 5G cell service is coming. Who decides where it goes? Opinion 5G cell service is coming. Who decides where it goes?
Opinion: Please don't flush the toilet. It's raining Opinion Please don't flush the toilet. It's raining
Opinion: The little movie studio that could Opinion The little movie studio that could
Opinion: Review: 'Giselle' reunited Hallberg and Osipova, but only for an act Opinion Review: 'Giselle' reunited Hallberg and Osipova, but only for an act
Opinion: Many accusations, few apologies Opinion Many accusations, few apologies



Top Articles

1 Opinion Using AI to make cameras smart, sometimes eerily sobullet
2 Opinion The little movie studio that couldbullet
3 Opinion Many accusations, few apologiesbullet
4 Opinion Review: 'Giselle' reunited Hallberg and Osipova, but only...bullet
5 Opinion 'You can't be afraid of the tech'bullet
6 Opinion Review: three degrees of loneliness in 'amy and the...bullet
7 Opinion Please don't flush the toilet. It's rainingbullet
8 Opinion Are you leaving your children an inheritance?bullet
9 Opinion Going somewhere by pedaling in placebullet
10 Opinion If you don't have children, what do you leave...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Fender is filling the biggest gap in its product lineup with a new range of effects pedals
In Mexico Mexican man, once the world's fattest, dreams of walking again
Sports American wins shocking silver medal in speed skating when a crash left just 2 skaters standing on the final lap
In Bucharest Protesters disrupt showing of 'pro-gay' film
In Paris Preserved in time: WWII bunker hidden under train station
Tech Apple sold fewer iPhones than expected during the holiday quarter, but Wall Street is looking on the bright side (AAPL)
Man City Club extend lead at Baggies' expense
Fitness The metabolism-blasting flywheel workout you can do on any stationary bike
Fitness How this man carved a killer six-pack and became an adventure athlete
Finance Tesla is about to suffer the same fate as Ford (GM, F, TSLA)

Opinion

Morgan Richardson near her office in downtown Chicago, Feb. 5, 2018. Millennials are often criticized for not doing enough to plan for retirement, and the advice they get is usually from their parents or financial advisers who are much older and in different financial situations. “I’m just being responsible,” she said of saving for retirement. “I have a Roth IRA and I put the maximum in it annually that I can.”
Opinion Millennials are saving for the future, if they can afford to
After managing publicity and event promotion operations, a Texas woman opened her own distillery and started producing award-winning whiskey.
Opinion A career change? i'll drink to that!
Students at Lumineer Academy in Williamstown, Australia. The school uses an alternative learning model based on technology businesses.
Opinion Why this tech executive says her plan to disrupt education is different
Jomama Jones, created by the playwright and performer Daniel Alexander Jones, is the star of this cabaret show at Joe’s Pub.
Opinion Review: In 'Black Light,' an alter ego takes over, and she is one diva