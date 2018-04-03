Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Memphis Today


Opinion Memphis today

Memphis, Tennessee, is a city that wears its ache.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Orpheum Theatre anchors one end of Beale Street in Memphis, TN. play

Orpheum Theatre anchors one end of Beale Street in Memphis, TN.

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his final speech — the evening before he was killed — a floral arrangement is ever-present.

At the motel where he was slain, a world-class museum has been erected in honor of King and the civil rights struggle. And across town, at the University of Memphis, an original copy of King’s 1965 “We Shall Overcome” speech is on loan from a local philanthropist.

In concrete ways, and in far more subtle ones, Memphis is inexorably tied to King, and more than any other city, it is perceived as a place to measure the progress of King’s legacy and dreams.

But in the half-century since King was assassinated in Memphis during his peaceful crusade against pauperism and racism, the city has been immersed in poverty, segregation and violence. Its triumphs are never far from its trials.

“It’s a malaise here,” said Otis L. Sanford, a professor at the University of Memphis and a former editor and reporter at The Commercial Appeal. “There is neither optimism nor strong pessimism, honestly. We’re just sort of standing still right now.”

In the beginning, Memphis seemed a worthy steward of the King legacy, swiftly electing the first African-American to represent Tennessee in Congress. In 1991, the city elected its first black mayor. (White men now fill both of those seats, despite a city population that is roughly two-thirds black residents and less than one-third white residents.)

But black financial success has never come close to matching that of politics, and King’s fight against poverty is a battle that Memphis has so far lost.

There are mighty companies — FedEx, International Paper, AutoZone — and a National Basketball Association franchise. North American mallards swim in the gilded glory of Union Avenue’s Peabody hotel. The tourism industry, drawing more than 11.5 million people every year, is built around black history and blues music, along with Memphis traditions of pork and Elvis Presley.

Still, the city that, in the shadow of the Civil War, produced the South’s first African-American millionaire — the entrepreneur, businessman and landowner Robert Reed Church Sr. — is now the anchor of the poorest metropolitan area in the United States. Manufacturing jobs have faded away, and in 2016 the city’s poverty rate was nearly 27 percent, with close to half of Memphis’ children living in poverty. The median household income was nearly $19,000 lower than the nation’s.

Crime is tragically and stubbornly high. The city logged 228 homicides in 2016, a Memphis record and many more than the larger cities of Boston, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Seattle. The toll was 28 lives better in 2017, but still among the highest in the country.

And so the city, a year shy of its bicentennial, feels like a place with little luster left to lose. In January, the mayor tagged population loss as the city’s greatest challenge. The gulf between rich and poor is gaping. The streets can feel desolate and forgotten, a certain sadness stretching block after block.

But the mayor also called Memphis “a city whose originality and soul has changed the world.” That, too, can surface block after block.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ALAN BLINDER and JERRY GRAY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Review: Reliving those Arabian nights in 'pay no attention to the girl' Opinion Review: Reliving those Arabian nights in 'pay no attention to the girl'
Opinion: A black evangelist who opposed king Opinion A black evangelist who opposed king
Opinion: The most influential man on earth Opinion The most influential man on earth
Opinion: Tech thinks it has a fix for the problems it created: blockchain Opinion Tech thinks it has a fix for the problems it created: blockchain
Opinion: From day one, the new schools chancellor has a long to-do list Opinion From day one, the new schools chancellor has a long to-do list
Opinion: How a star lost a name and found himself Opinion How a star lost a name and found himself



Top Articles

1 Opinion The Kushners saw redemption in the White House. It was a mirage.bullet
2 Opinion Even republicans have used the 'I' word, but would firing...bullet
3 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
4 Opinion In need of an emergency goalie, the blackhawks turned to...bullet
5 Opinion In New York budget, a fusillade against de Blasiobullet
6 Opinion How to avoid a renovation nightmarebullet
7 Opinion Napping in a New York minutebullet
8 Opinion Anatomy of a bomb investigation: Inside an ATF Labbullet
9 Opinion Breads, cakes and puccini (for now)bullet
10 Opinion A new push is on for Afghan schools, but the...bullet

Related Articles

World Martin Luther King Jr.'s New York Times obituary 50 years ago
Opinion What is former wonder woman Lynda Carter doing these days?
Entertainment Facebook introduces central page for privacy and security settings
Entertainment United States rides youth movement to win over Paraguay
Entertainment Housing ads allow bias, Facebook is told in suit
Entertainment At art basel Hong Kong, local galleries seek a bigger piece of the action
Entertainment Stéphane Audran, who starred in 'Babette's Feast,' dies at 85
Entertainment Oh, joy! Oh, rapture! a leaner Gilbert & Sullivan troupe turns 94.
Entertainment After parkland shooting, a prospect finds sanctuary in the arms of baseball
Opinion Helping the police understand racism

Opinion

sacramento-stephon-clark
Opinion Stephon Clark: Rhythms of tragedy
Liz Blackwell, a school nurse with Boulder Valley School District, shows a collection of vape pens that have been confiscated from students during a presentation at Nevin Platt Middle School in Boulder, Colo., on March 22, 2018. School and health officials struggling with a sudden influx of easily concealed e-cigarettes fear vaping is creating a new generation of nicotine addicts.
Opinion Devices to quit smoking become the devices teenagers can't quit
J.K. Simmons in “Counterpart.”
Opinion Justin Marks on the 'counterpart' finale, and why unsexy is the new sexy
If you see something, write something
Opinion If you see something, write something