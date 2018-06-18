Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Voices in Both Parties Call for Halt to Practice of Separating


Opinion Voices in both parties call for halt to practice of separating families

WASHINGTON — Leading figures of both parties pressured President Donald Trump on Sunday to halt his administration’s practice of separating children from their parents when apprehended at the border as the issue further polarized the already divisive immigration debate in Washington.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Republican lawmakers, former fist lady Laura Bush and a onetime adviser to Trump joined Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, in condemning the family separations that have removed nearly 2,000 children from their parents in just six weeks.

The administration pushed back, arguing that it was just enforcing the law.

The issue took on special resonance on Father’s Day as Democratic lawmakers made visits to detention facilities in Texas and New Jersey to protest the separations and the House prepared to take up immigration legislation.

Trump remained unusually silent on the issue Sunday even as Melania Trump weighed in, saying she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together.”

Melania Trump “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with a heart,” the first lady said in a statement issued by her office.

By laying responsibility for the situation on “both sides,” Trump effectively echoed her husband’s assertion that it was the result of a law written by Democrats. In fact, the administration announced a zero-tolerance approach this spring, leading to the separations.

Bush, the last Republican first lady, spoke out forcefully against the practice Sunday in a rare foray into domestic politics, comparing it to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. “I live in a border state,” she wrote in a guest column in The Washington Post. “I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

Contrary to the president’s public statements, no law requires families to necessarily be separated at the border. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” announcement this spring that the government will prosecute all unlawful immigrants as criminals set up a situation in which children are removed when their parents are taken into federal custody.

Previous administrations made exceptions to such prosecutions for adults traveling with minor children, but the Trump administration has said it will not do so.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Peter Baker © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card pulled from stores after criticism Opinion 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card pulled from stores after criticism
Opinion: Bistros are the life of Paris, but are they UNESCO worthy? Opinion Bistros are the life of Paris, but are they UNESCO worthy?
Opinion: After long road to Turkey, brief flight home feels cruel Opinion After long road to Turkey, brief flight home feels cruel
Opinion: A family in transition Opinion A family in transition
Opinion: Why affirmative action is a complicated issue for Asian-Americans Opinion Why affirmative action is a complicated issue for Asian-Americans
Opinion: Grumpy gossage napalms his bridges Opinion Grumpy gossage napalms his bridges



Top Articles

1 Opinion College admission is not a personality contest. Or is it?bullet
2 Opinion Armed and Muslim in Americabullet
3 Opinion A family in transitionbullet
4 Opinion How Bill O'Reilly silenced his accusersbullet
5 Opinion After a 36-year wait, Peru decides to enjoy itselfbullet
6 Opinion Are genetic testing sites the new social networks?bullet
7 Opinion Grumpy gossage napalms his bridgesbullet
8 Opinion 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card pulled from stores...bullet
9 Opinion After long road to Turkey, brief flight home...bullet
10 Opinion Why affirmative action is a complicated issue...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Grumpy gossage napalms his bridges
Opinion 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card pulled from stores after criticism
Opinion Why affirmative action is a complicated issue for Asian-Americans
Opinion A family in transition
Opinion After long road to Turkey, brief flight home feels cruel
Opinion Bistros are the life of Paris, but are they UNESCO worthy?
Opinion After a 36-year wait, Peru decides to enjoy itself
Opinion New York City's worst landlord? It might be the city
Opinion Are genetic testing sites the new social networks?

Opinion

A First Test for France, and for VAR. Both Pass
Opinion A first test for France, and for VAR. both pass
New York City's worst landlord? It might be the city
Opinion New York City's worst landlord? It might be the city
Separated at the border from their parents: In 6 weeks, 1,995 children
Opinion Separated at the border from their parents: In 6 weeks, 1,995 children
null
Opinion North Korea film glorifies kim's world debut, with trump in starring role