Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

What Is Luge? It's Like Sledding at 90 MPH


Opinion What is luge? It's like sledding at 90 mph

One of the most appealing things about luge is its name. Luge. It almost sounds onomatopoetic, like a sled whooshing down an icy track. (It’s actually a Swiss term for a small sled.)

  • Published:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Luge feels familiar. It’s like when you leapt onto your Flexible Flyer and steered down the hill with your feet. Only these sleds weigh 50 pounds and can hit speeds of 90 mph.

And then there’s doubles luge. Is that one person just lying on top of the other person as they race down the icy track? Yeah, pretty much.

They’ve been lugeing in the Olympics since 1964. A lot of people remember back in the 1970s when some lugers wore conehead style helmets to gain an aerodynamic advantage. Those helmets are no longer allowed.

The start of the race is vital. The lugers push off with their hands as they sit facing forward on the sled and try to get going as fast as possible, aided by gloves that have spikes to grip the ice and propel the sled forward. They steer with their calves as they shoot around the corners of the course.

It can be a dangerous sport. In 2010 in Vancouver, the day before the Olympic competition began, Nodar Kumaritashvili of Georgia flew off the track in a training run and crashed into a steel beam. He was killed.

Luge added a new event in 2010, the team relay. Each country sends one man, one woman and one men’s double down the course, one after the other. As each one reaches the finish, they reach up and slap a board, which opens a gate to send the next racer down. The total time of all three runs determines the winners.

Felix Loch of Germany won the gold medal in men’s singles in 2010 and 2014 and was in the mix for a three-peat this year. Germans could also win the women’s singles race with Natalie Geisenberger, as well as the men’s doubles and the team relay. Women’s doubles is not yet an Olympic event.

Summer Britcher of the United States has a World Cup win this season. Americans have five Olympic luge medals, all in women’s singles, but no golds.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

VICTOR MATHER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: I will die in this beautiful place Opinion I will die in this beautiful place
Opinion: 'written on skin,' an opera of love, betrayal and a little cannibalism Opinion 'written on skin,' an opera of love, betrayal and a little cannibalism
Opinion: In 'latitude,' dance in silence makes its own inner music Opinion In 'latitude,' dance in silence makes its own inner music
Opinion: The post-text future is here (you read that right) Opinion The post-text future is here (you read that right)
Opinion: Why are those skiers shooting? Opinion Why are those skiers shooting?
Opinion: What are the biggest olympic events? It depends on where you're from Opinion What are the biggest olympic events? It depends on where you're from



Top Articles

1 Opinion What are the biggest olympic events? It depends on where you're frombullet
2 Opinion They're Deaf, but It's Just One Part of Lifebullet
3 Opinion The post-text future is here (you read that right)bullet
4 Opinion I will die in this beautiful placebullet
5 Opinion Why are those skiers shooting?bullet
6 Opinion 'written on skin,' an opera of love, betrayal and a...bullet
7 Opinion In 'latitude,' dance in silence makes its own inner...bullet
8 Opinion What is luge? It's like sledding at 90 mphbullet
9 Opinion What we talk about when we talk about pay inequitybullet
10 Opinion Review: When a Landscape (and Memory) Is All...bullet

Related Articles

Tech How many calories you'd actually burn doing 9 Winter Olympic sports
Opinion What are the biggest olympic events? It depends on where you're from
Entertainment Winter Olympics' Security on Alert, but Hackers Have a Head Start
Sports Here are the gold-medal favorites for every single event at the Winter Olympics
Sports Here are all of the events happening on Day 1 of the Olympics
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
Tech War tore apart the city that hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics — here's what the abandoned venues look like today
Sports This is the full schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang
Sports The 62 most mesmerizing photos from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

Opinion

Peter Rabbit
Opinion Review: This 'Peter Rabbit' Is No Beatrix Potter, but It's Not All Bad
Opinion Claire Danes Could Really Use a Nap
starfish
Opinion Starfish See Pretty Well in the Deep Ocean. By the Way, Starfish Have Eyes.
Mimi Cuttrell, a stylist who works with Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and others, at her studio in Manhattan, Jan. 22, 2018. With social media ascendant, the red carpet is out and street style moments are in. But the looks are not just thrown together.
Opinion They Only Look Casual