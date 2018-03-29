What Makes a Songbook American? Bond and Cash Have a Few Answers

news

What the heck is the American Songbook at this point? The annual Lincoln Center series bearing that name may not be clarifying matters.

The 2018 season started back in January with the country-folk rocker John Paul White, formerly of the Civil Wars, then went on to feature the disparate likes of Broadway heartthrob Aaron Tveit, Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger of television’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Rosanne Cash, who wrapped things up on Tuesday — with, perhaps tellingly, a set incorporating songs from her forthcoming musical based on the film “Norma Rae.”

What connects these dots? And if the American Songbook is everything, is it anything?

The series’ debut slate, in 1999, consisted of two programs focusing on classic composers. The first was dedicated to Harold Arlen (“Over the Rainbow,” “Stormy Weather”) and the second honored Richard Rodgers (“My Funny Valentine,” “Some Enchanted Evening”). The interpreters were drawn mostly from the cabaret and Broadway ranks: Barbara Cook, Faith Prince, Audra McDonald — names familiar to people who spend quality time ensconced in red-velvet seats. Clearly the American Songbook (many people qualify it as “Great”) consisted of songs from Broadway and Tin Pan Alley, blessedly untouched by rock ‘n’ roll or singer-songwriter confessionals.

Nearly two decades later, the definition has gotten a little muddled — which is not a bad thing at all. Guests have ranged far and wide, and included Thurston Moore; rapper Talib Kweli (though hip-hop has, overall, not been featured nearly enough); the Magnetic Fields performing all of their “69 Love Songs”; and Joey Arias pulling off full Billie Holiday realness, gardenia in his hair.

On the surface, little connects the last three shows in the 2018 edition: Justin Vivian Bond singing the Carpenters; an evening exploring the catalog of Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, the team behind such musicals as “Grey Gardens” and “War Paint”; and Cash, a literate Americana writer and performer who has stepped outside of her father’s long shadow. And yet, all three programs felt very much part of a continuum — and not just because the audience always sat politely, the performers had dressed up for the occasion, and nobody ever broke a sweat.

In their own way, the shows explored not so much what makes the songbook — is that another way to say the canon? — as what it means to be American, often from the perspective of an outsider telling truth to power. To do that, the shows all emphasized storytelling.

A vision in a silver lamé dress and platinum hair, like a late-period Dusty Springfield, Mx. Bond (who prefers that honorific and the pronoun “they”) made it clear early on that they were tackling specifically Karen Carpenter rather than the Carpenters as a whole. Mx. Bond’s sharp wit fuels what may well be the best banter in the business — honed in unhinged shows as the fictional cabaret singer Kiki DuRane — and the best part of the evening was the convoluted, off-the-cuff narratives that framed the numbers. We heard, for instance, of how they discovered Karen Carpenter (after flunking a family softball game) and how the singer’s nontraditional femininity helped shape Mx. Bond’s conception of “queerness” — “I’m on the opposite end of the gender speculum,” they quipped. Still, there were no particular insights on Karen Carpenter’s life and music, and the songs themselves were delivered in a fairly straightforward manner, in overly tasteful arrangements by pianist Matt Ray.

Frankel and Korie, who write musical-theater scores, also know about telling stories. Or they should. Even with the songwriters providing introductions and bits of dialogue from their shows, hearing the material piecemeal exposed its weaknesses. Performers as skilled as Kelli O’Hara, Leslie Kritzer, Melissa Errico and Brandon Victor Dixon couldn’t breathe wit or inventiveness into well-crafted but unengaging numbers dragged down by a wide narrative load — there is such a thing as trying to say too much in a song.

Frankel and Korie are drawn to stories about outsiders (but then musicals are where outsiders take over): the eccentrically self-sufficient mother-daughter duo of “Grey Gardens”; the female titans of industry of “War Paint”; the lonely white housewife married to a closeted man, and their African-American gardener in “Far From Heaven.” Yet what was most striking about the evening was the beige politeness of it all.

Cash, on the other hand, has a way of evoking passions and heartbreak without raising her voice. The second half of her 90-minute set was dedicated to economical songs-as-stories, from sparse readings of “Ode to Billie Joe” and “Long Black Veil,” where Cash was backed solely by her husband, the guitarist and music director John Leventhal, to full-band takes on “500 Miles” and Cash’s own “Money Road.” If a standard is what transcends time and musical style to tell an American story, then these easily qualified.

But the evening’s highlight was the first half, which consisted of nine excerpts from Cash and Leventhal’s musical adaptation of “Norma Rae,” the 1979 paean to unionization that earned Sally Field an Oscar. (Those were the days: Sissy Spacek won a year later for “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”) The songs, which were all highly engaging, tended to stick to a traditional pop structure, with well-delineated verses and choruses. They ably conveyed storytelling elements without getting bogged down in details — as a lyricist, Cash understands that the book (by John Weidman) can carry its share.

A potential showstopper is “The Vote Song,” a cathartic number about rallying union votes. It may well have delighted lyricist Yip Harburg, a frequent collaborator of Harold Arlen’s and an activist committed to racial, gender and economic equality.

Hey, maybe that American Songbook concept is not so scattered after all.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ELISABETH VINCENTELLI © 2018 The New York Times