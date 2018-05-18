Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House Wants to Play, Too


Opinion Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House wants to play, too

The Laurel vs. Yanny debate, which has sharply divided the American public this week, reached the highest levels of government on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House wants to play, too play

Yanny or Laurel? The Trump White House wants to play, too

(NDTV.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a 45-second video posted on Twitter, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials weighed in.

And like the rest of the country, they were divided.

The debate in question refers to an audio clip that was posted on Reddit, Instagram and other sites by high school students who said they found it on a vocabulary website. In it, a man can be heard pronouncing a single word that some say is most definitely “Laurel” and others hear clearly as “Yanny.”

“So clearly Laurel,” said Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior adviser, leading off the video with her verdict.

Mercedes Schlapp, the White House’s director of strategic communications, disagreed. “Yanny’s the winner,” she said. “Laurel’s the loser.”

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, turned their responses into self-referential quips. Conway, who has been criticized for presenting “alternative facts” on behalf of the president, said she heard Laurel. “But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to,” she added.

Answering a question about whether she heard Laurel, Sanders inserted one of President Trump’s favored talking points. “Clearly you’re getting your information from CNN because that’s fake news,” she said. “All I hear is Yanny.”

Pence, as if out of the loop, asked simply, “Who’s Yanny?”

Trump did not quite answer the question at hand, and instead referred to his most famous misspelling on Twitter.

“I hear covfefe,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JACEY FORTIN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: '90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic? Opinion '90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic?
Opinion: Could a colonial-era Golf Club solve Hong Kong's housing woes? Opinion Could a colonial-era Golf Club solve Hong Kong's housing woes?
Opinion: Shocking? Consider the source Opinion Shocking? Consider the source
Opinion: As Idaho grows, its politics evolve. But don't expect a democratic surge Opinion As Idaho grows, its politics evolve. But don't expect a democratic surge
Opinion: Women run in droves, but path narrows Opinion Women run in droves, but path narrows
Opinion: 'Shell-shocked' in Hawaii: How lava overran a neighborhood Opinion 'Shell-shocked' in Hawaii: How lava overran a neighborhood



Top Articles

1 Opinion Shocking? Consider the sourcebullet
2 Opinion '90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic?bullet
3 Opinion 'Shell-shocked' in Hawaii: How lava overran a neighborhoodbullet
4 Opinion What 7 book lovers wore to the antiquarian fairbullet
5 Opinion Could a colonial-era Golf Club solve Hong Kong's housing...bullet
6 Opinion Yes, those calls you're ignoring are increasingbullet
7 Opinion From ice cube to black cubebullet
8 Opinion 'Me Too,' Chinese Women Say. Not So Fast, Say the...bullet
9 Opinion Women run in droves, but path narrowsbullet
10 Opinion Renounce Pelosi, ignore Trump -- and win?bullet

Related Articles

Opinion '90s songs speak to today. Isn't it ironic?
Opinion Magnet implants? Welcome to the world of medical punk
Opinion His college saw despair. His parents didn't, until it was too late
Opinion 'Shell-shocked' in Hawaii: How lava overran a neighborhood
Opinion Women run in droves, but path narrows
Opinion For abused women, the next hurdle is a divorce

Opinion

GMO foods will soon require labels. What will the labels say?
Opinion GMO foods will soon require labels. What will the labels say?
When spies hack journalism
Opinion When spies hack journalism
How to prepare a horse for the preakness
Opinion How to prepare a horse for the preakness
His college saw despair. His parents didn't, until it was too late
Opinion His college saw despair. His parents didn't, until it was too late