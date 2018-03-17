Home > The New York Times > World >

Andrew McCabe, a Target of Trump's FBI Scorn, Is Fired Over Candor


World Andrew McCabe, a target of trump's FBI scorn, is fired over candor questions

WASHINGTON — Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director and a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s scorn, was fired Friday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected an appeal that would have let him retire this weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
McCabe's response to his firing play

McCabe's response to his firing

(Rebrn)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

McCabe promptly declared that his firing, and Trump’s persistent needling, were intended to undermine the special counsel’s investigation in which he is a potential witness.

McCabe is accused in a yet-to-be-released internal report of failing to be forthcoming about a conversation he authorized between FBI officials and a journalist.

In a statement late Friday, Sessions said McCabe had shown a lack of candor under oath on multiple occasions.

“The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity and accountability,” he said. “I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

In an interview, McCabe was blunt. “The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” he said, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.”

FBI disciplinary officials recommended his dismissal. McCabe, who stepped down in January and took a leave of absence, denied the accusation and appealed this week to senior career officials in the Justice Department.

Lack of candor is a fireable offense at the FBI, but McCabe’s last-minute dismissal was carried out against a highly politicized backdrop.

McCabe was among the first at the FBI to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Trump tried to obstruct justice. Trump has taunted McCabe both publicly and privately, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a “deep state” effort to undermine the Trump presidency.

As a witness, McCabe would be in a position to corroborate the testimony of the former FBI director, James Comey, who kept contemporaneous notes on his conversations with Trump. Comey said Trump prodded him to publicly exonerate the president on the question of Russian collusion and encouraged him to shut down an investigation into his national security adviser.

In a statement released by his lawyers, McCabe said his firing was part of Trump’s “ongoing war on the FBI” and Robert Mueller, the special counsel. He said he answered questions truthfully in the internal investigation and contacted investigators to correct the record when he believed they misunderstood him.

“I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” he said.

McCabe, a 21-year FBI veteran, was eligible for a government pension if he retired Sunday. The firing jeopardizes that benefit, although it was not immediately clear how much he might lose.

“It’s incredibly unfair to my reputation after a 21-year career,” McCabe said. He said the president’s public attacks were aimed at several targets. “The real damage is being done to the FBI, law enforcement and the special counsel,” he said.

McCabe was the FBI’s second in command during one of the most tumultuous periods in the bureau’s history. He oversaw investigations into both the Trump campaign and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server — and he dealt with the fallout from both. He became the acting FBI director after the sudden firing of his boss, Comey, and he publicly contradicted the White House on national television over whether Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file FBI agents.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly singled him out for public attack, suggesting that he helped protect Clinton from prosecution during the 2016 presidential campaign. As evidence, he pointed to the fact that McCabe’s wife, Jill, ran as a Democrat for a state Senate seat in Virginia and received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a political committee run by Terry McAuliffe, a longtime ally of the Clintons.

As recently as Thursday, even as the White House said it was leaving McCabe’s fate in Sessions’ hands, officials there left little doubt where the president stood. “It is well documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said.

Jill McCabe lost the race, and Andrew McCabe was later promoted to deputy director, where he oversaw the investigation into Clinton. No charges were filed in that case, and Trump has pointed to the donations to Jill McCabe’s campaign as evidence of FBI bias.

The president is not involved in the firing decisions of career employees like McCabe. His firing had been recommended by veteran disciplinary officials. But Trump’s statements loom large over the decision, which is why previous presidents have typically refrained from wading into law enforcement and personnel matters.

The inspector general’s report faults McCabe for his candor in interviews with internal investigators. The report has not been released, but people briefed on it say the allegations revolve around disclosures to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed in October 2016 a dispute between the FBI and the Justice Department over how to proceed in an investigation into the Clinton family’s foundation.

McCabe, working through the FBI press office, authorized a spokesman and a bureau lawyer to speak with The Journal in order to rebut allegations that McCabe had slowed the Clinton Foundation investigation. To the contrary, the article ultimately noted, McCabe had insisted that his agents had the authority to investigate the foundation, even if the Justice Department refused to authorize grand jury subpoenas.

McCabe joined the FBI after law school and rose quickly through the ranks. Comey groomed him for senior leadership from a young age, rankling some agents who saw him as too academic and not enough of a traditional crime-fighter. But senior FBI officials and his counterparts in other agencies praised his intellect and ability to manage complicated worldwide national security issues.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT APUZZO and ADAM GOLDMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Turnover at a constant clip: The Trump administration's major departures World Turnover at a constant clip: The Trump administration's major departures
World: For a moment in Russia, gold falls from the sky World For a moment in Russia, gold falls from the sky
World: 5 doctors are charged with taking kickbacks for Fentanyl prescriptions World 5 doctors are charged with taking kickbacks for Fentanyl prescriptions
World: Qualcomm's former chairman said to explore taking company private World Qualcomm's former chairman said to explore taking company private
World: The future of Time Warner, coming soon to a court near you World The future of Time Warner, coming soon to a court near you
World: Trump's lawyers claim Stormy Daniels violated confidentiality agreement at least 20 times World Trump's lawyers claim Stormy Daniels violated confidentiality agreement at least 20 times



Top Articles

1 World 'There will always be change,' Trump says as more personnel...bullet
2 World Cabinet changes could delay planning for meeting with Kim Jong Unbullet
3 World Germans first? A food bank bars migrants, setting off a stormbullet
4 World Miami Bridge Collapses; at least 4 are deadbullet
5 World Trump, pressured to criticize Russia for poisoning, leaves...bullet
6 World Parkland shooting surveillance video shows deputy...bullet
7 World British royal family to boycott World Cup in Russiabullet
8 World Court overturns Obama-era rule on retirement plannersbullet
9 World The prom-like intensity of high school folklóricobullet
10 World Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump goats about Andrew McCabe's firing, calls it 'a great day for Democracy'
World Turnover at a constant clip: The Trump administration's major departures
Politics McCabe says he was fired as FBI deputy director because of what he witnessed after Trump fired Comey
Politics MCCABE OUT: FBI deputy director fired day before he was set to retire
Politics FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is reportedly begging the DOJ not to fire him days before he retires
Politics Trump may be preparing for a wide-ranging firing spree
Politics Trump may be floating a plan to fire Jeff Sessions, potentially jeopardizing Mueller's Russia probe
Politics Jeff Sessions is reportedly weighing whether to fire the former FBI deputy director days before he's set to retire
Strategy WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Everyone who's fled or been fired from the Trump White House
Politics Mueller is reportedly scrutinizing Trump's efforts last July to force Jeff Sessions out of office

World

The investigation into Russia's interference in the US election has broadened, with special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly issuing subpoenas for the Trump Organization to turn over documents related to Russia and President Donald Trump's businesses
World Trump repeats false claim about Canada after admitting uncertainty over figure
Stormy Daniels.
World Stormy Daniels interview to air on '60 minutes' this month
President Donald Trump.
World Flush over tax cuts, Trump says 'Phase 2' is coming
President Donald Trump, seated next to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, speaks at a roundtable discussion on tax cuts and tax reform at the Boeing facility in St. Louis, Mo., March 14, 2018.
World President picks TV commentator as his economic adviser