Home > The New York Times > World >

Attacks in Afghanistan Leave Dozens Dead and 2 Schools Burned


World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan — Four attacks across Afghanistan on Saturday night and Sunday killed at least 26 government security officers, while two schools were also set ablaze, according to Afghan officials.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned play

Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The four attacks struck government outposts in northern and eastern Afghanistan; at least three appeared coordinated.

They occurred late at night or early in the morning, with the attackers using long-range sniper rifles and night-vision equipment, according to Afghan officials, who tallied at least 10 wounded in all, along with those killed.

In separate assaults, a girls’ high school in Logar province, near the capital, Kabul, was burned on April 11, and masked attackers struck a school in the village of Momandara, in Nangarhar province, on Saturday night, setting archives and labs ablaze, according to education officials.

No one was reported hurt in those two attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but government officials blamed Taliban insurgents for the attacks on the government outposts. In recent years, mainstream Taliban forces have normally refrained from attacking schools.

In the Sancharak District, in the northern Sar-i-Pul province, the governor, Naqibullah Daqiq, said that two government checkpoints in the west had been attacked by Taliban fighters using night-vision equipment and sniper rifles, with one guard killed at first.

When local pro-government militiamen tried to counter the assault, they fell into a Taliban ambush, and 10 others were killed, Daqiq said.

Nematullah Tofan, police chief of the district of Dawlat Abad, in another northern province, Faryab, said that two government checkpoints in the village of Khairabad had fallen to Taliban fighters after their snipers killed four government defenders.

The third attack was in Ghazni province, in southeastern Afghanistan, where two Afghan Local Police checkpoints in the district of Jaghatu were attacked at 2 a.m. Sunday, killing eight officers and wounding four others, according to Hamidullah Nawruz, a member of the Ghazni provincial council.

A fourth attack took place Sunday afternoon, when three guards outside Nangarhar University in the eastern city of Jalalabad took a break for worship. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on them while they were praying, killing two immediately, according to a news release from the provincial governor’s office. The third guard fled but was chased by the gunmen and killed, according to a witness who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NAJIM RAHIM and JAWAD SUKHANYAR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Cuomo challenger wins endorsement of progressive die-hards World Cuomo challenger wins endorsement of progressive die-hards
World: Trump blasts Comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery' World Trump blasts Comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery'
World: Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agency World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agency
World: Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after setting himself on fire in New York World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after setting himself on fire in New York
World: Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,' mourned in South Africa World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,' mourned in South Africa
World: Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come under scrutiny World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come under scrutiny



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World As troopers crack down, their message to drivers: put down the phonebullet
3 World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,' mourned in...bullet
4 World Right-wing presidential contender in Brazil is charged with...bullet
5 World Trump launches strikes on Syrian targetsbullet
6 World California searchers find woman's body and items...bullet
7 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
8 World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come...bullet
9 World With pickets and lawsuits, unions and developers...bullet
10 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies...bullet

Related Articles

Afghan Register to vote in long-delayed elections amid violence
Afghanistan Artisans pit their talents against Chinese imports
Entertainment Five must-see artworks at the renovated Getty Villa
Politics The top 10 historic events that shaped Americans' lifetimes
Afghan Civilians increasingly targeted by militants: UN
Politics Russia's newest anti-air defenses are in Syria — and the US should be worried
Politics NO ENTRY: How Japan's shockingly low refugee intake is shaped by the paradox of isolation, a demographic time bomb, and the fear of North Korea
Khalida Popal Former Afghan women's captain packs a punch in fight for equality
In Berlin Six arrested on suspicion of half marathon plot
Singapore How a tiny city-state became a military powerhouse with the best air force and navy in Southeast Asia

World

Donald Trump
World Plan to pardon aide convicted in CIA leak
The White House said Vice President Mike Pence repeated President Donald Trump's request that Pakistan increase its efforts to address the Taliban's presence
World Pence hires Haley aide as national security adviser, creating unusual dual role
Beth Kennedy hugs her daughter after a meeting at Dynamic Youth Community, a drug treatment center in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, March 14, 2018. Kennedy tried to buy the overdose-reversing drug naloxone at a pharmacy but was discouraged by the druggist’s response.
World Plan to make overdose drug accessible falters
Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow
World Kudlow plays 'happy warrior' role in counseling Trump