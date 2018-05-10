Home > The New York Times > World >

Brooklyn Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Prostitution of 3 Teenagers


World Brooklyn man pleads guilty to promoting prostitution of 3 teenagers

  • Published: , Refreshed:

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty Wednesday to promoting three teenage girls as prostitutes and will face five to 10 years in prison, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prosecutors said the man, Whetsel Wade, 46, would post photos of the girls on Backpage.com, advertising them alongside escorts. He would then set up meetings in hotels or apartments for the girls — ages 13, 15 and 17 — to have sex with men for money. Wade also promoted five women as prostitutes on the website in addition to the minors, the office said.

“This defendant exploited and abused vulnerable young girls who were made to sell their bodies for his profit,” Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, said in a statement Wednesday. “With today’s guilty plea he is being held responsible for his despicable and unconscionable actions.”

Authorities began investigating Wade in August 2016, after receiving an anonymous tip, according to Helen Peterson, a spokesman for the district attorney.

On Nov. 14, 2016, the police responded to Wade’s home after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting there. Wade was not home when officers arrived — but they found the 17-year-old in the basement. Two days later, they arrested Wade.

In pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution, Wade agreed to a sentence of five to 10 years, which a judge will impose on June 20. After his release from prison, prosecutors said, Wade will have to register as a sex offender.

Previously, Keisia Atkins, 30, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree promoting prostitution in the case. Prosecutors said she had helped promote the youngest victim as a prostitute for several days after she turned 14.

Atkins has been sentenced to a conditional discharge, provided that she lead a law-abiding life for one year, according to her lawyer, Ryan Cleary. The case against a third co-defendant is pending.

In January 2017 Backpage.com claimed to have shut down its adult services listings, after being accused by federal authorities and Congress of enabling prostitution and the sex trafficking of minors. Users of the site had begun to post sex advertisements for underage girls using code words.

Last month, the federal government seized the website, shutting it down entirely.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SANDRA E. GARCIA © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Haspel vows she will not allow torture if confirmed to run CIA World Haspel vows she will not allow torture if confirmed to run CIA
World: Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say World Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say
World: ISIS-linked Indonesian jail riot ends as Police raid cellblock World ISIS-linked Indonesian jail riot ends as Police raid cellblock
New York Times: How Michael Cohen, denied White House job, was seen as Its hatekeeper New York Times How Michael Cohen, denied White House job, was seen as Its hatekeeper
World: China sentences Anbang founder to 18 years for fraud World China sentences Anbang founder to 18 years for fraud
World: Malaysia opposition, led by 92-Year-Old, wins upset victory World Malaysia opposition, led by 92-Year-Old, wins upset victory



Top Articles

1 World How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerlessbullet
2 World China sentences Anbang founder to 18 years for fraudbullet
3 Entertainment Yankees tie for AL East lead With win over red soxbullet
4 World As Putin begins 4th term, inauguration highlights his vast powerbullet
5 World Malaysia opposition, led by 92-Year-Old, wins upset victorybullet
6 World 3 Americans freed from North Korea arrive near Washingtonbullet
7 World Brooklyn man pleads guilty to promoting prostitution...bullet
8 New York Times Trump criticizes investigators, citing...bullet
9 World Teachers walk out in 2 states as fervor spreadsbullet
10 World Sex abuse scandal casts shadow over nobel prize...bullet

Related Articles

World Pressure to release Comey memos may have backfired on GOP
World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers
World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers
World Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump
World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and Mexico scoffs
World Trump's unlikely foe is known for ambition
World Embracing China, Facebook and himself, Cambodia's ruler digs in
World Haiti suspends Oxfam Great Britain after sex scandal
World Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new
World After Years of Investigation, a Sudden Unraveling of the Case Against Menendez

World

A chopper-hailing app recently took off in Indonesian capital Jakarta, a chaotic metropolis of over 10 million people
Helicopter taxi apps offer escape from traffic-choked megacities
null
Wold Cordray defeats kucinich in Ohio, blankenship loses in West Virginia
Britain, France and Germany urge Washington to stick with the Iran nuclear accord after Iranian president Rouhani warned that Washington would regret ditching the pact "like never before."
World European powers make last-ditch appeal to save Iran nuclear deal
As Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, 'I Can See My House Burning'
World As volcano erupts in Hawaii, 'i can see my house burning'