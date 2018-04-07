Home > The New York Times > World >

Brooklyn Museum Stands by Its New Curator of African Arts


World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white

A recent decision by the Brooklyn Museum to hire a white person as an African art consulting curator has prompted opposition on social media and from an anti-gentrification activist group that argues the selection perpetuated “ongoing legacies of oppression.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amid opposition, brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of african arts, who is white play

Amid opposition, brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of african arts, who is white

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In response to a letter from the group that stated its concerns, Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, said in a statement on Friday that the museum “unequivocally” stood by its selection of Kristen Windmuller-Luna for the position.

“We were deeply dismayed when the conversation about this appointment turned to personal attacks on this individual,” Pasternak said. She also extolled the expertise of Windmuller-Luna, calling her an “extraordinary candidate with stellar qualifications.”

Windmuller-Luna, 31, has doctoral and master’s degrees from Princeton, and a bachelor’s degree from Yale. She has worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Princeton University Art Museum and the Neuberger Museum of Art in Purchase, New York. Her appointment to the Brooklyn Museum was announced late last month.

Efforts to reach her by phone, email and social media Friday were not immediately successful.

In its letter this week, the activist group Decolonize This Place called the museum’s selection of Windmuller-Luna “tone-deaf” and said that “no matter how one parses it, the appointment is simply not a good look in this day and age.”

The group said the appointment was not a surprise, though, citing “pervasive structures of white supremacy in the art field.” The letter called on the museum to address public concern surrounding the decision.

Twitter lit up with people voicing their frustration with the museum’s decision. Some likened the situation to a scene in the movie “Black Panther” in which a white curator tells a black character about African artifacts.

In its statement Friday, the Brooklyn Museum included a reaction from Okwui Enwezor, the renowned Nigerian-American curator, scholar and arts leader, who called Windmuller-Luna “formerly a brilliant student of mine.”

“The criticism around her appointment can be described as arbitrary at best, and chilling at worst,” he said. “There is no place in the field of African art for such a reductive view of art scholarship according to which qualified and dedicated scholars like Kristen should be disqualified by her being white, and a woman. African art as a discipline deserves better.”

Marla C. Berns, a director at the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, which highlights art and material culture from Africa, among other regions, said Friday that there were not a lot of curators and academics of African-American or African descent who specialized in African arts.

“Graduate departments seek diversity in making decisions about admissions,” she said, “but the pools of candidates still remain predominantly white.”

The hiring of Windmuller-Luna at the Brooklyn Museum, she said, speaks to its emphasis on strong academic credentials and curatorial experience.

Berns acknowledged a general lack of diversity in the arts field, noting that she had attended conferences with presentations that decry the serious lack of diversity in hiring across museum departments as well as in museum leadership.

Steven Nelson, the director of UCLA’s African Studies Center, agreed, saying on Friday that he was “one of a very small number of African-American specialists in the field.”

Art history as a whole has done “a very poor job of recruiting a diverse pool,” he said, adding that “African art history in the U.S. is primarily white and female.”

Berns also stressed that the Brooklyn Museum job was advertised as a part-time position for a limited period. “It goes without saying that for many, this kind of employment is not practical,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MAYA SALAM © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead World Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead
World: Texas begins sending national guard troops to Mexican border World Texas begins sending national guard troops to Mexican border
World: Chief of staff advised a resistant Trump to fire EPA chief World Chief of staff advised a resistant Trump to fire EPA chief
World: New York's democrats ended a 7-year civil war. Now comes the hard part. World New York's democrats ended a 7-year civil war. Now comes the hard part.
World: Malaysian leader jump-starts elections and stacks the odds World Malaysian leader jump-starts elections and stacks the odds
World: As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and Mexico scoffs World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and Mexico scoffs



Top Articles

1 World Trump escalates fight with China in tariff threatbullet
2 World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot himbullet
3 World Gulag expert is acquitted in porn casebullet
4 World Memphis rally embodies king's activist spiritbullet
5 World Malaysian leader jump-starts elections and stacks the oddsbullet
6 World Boracay, idyllic philippines resort island, is closed to...bullet
7 World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and...bullet
8 World Top court rules Brazil can jail former leaderbullet
9 World Trump denies knowing of any hush money paid to...bullet
10 World Too radical for France, a muslim clergyman faces...bullet

Related Articles

Sports We're learning more about what led to Conor McGregor's bizarre attack on a bus of fighters at a UFC event
Sports Conor McGregor charged with three counts of assault for bizarre attack on UFC press event
Sports Conor McGregor is in police custody and reportedly expected to be charged with assault after bizarre attack at UFC press event
World A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money
World New York's democrats ended a 7-year civil war. Now comes the hard part.
World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot him
Entertainment Amsale Aberra, trendsetting bridal gown designer, is dead at 64
Entertainment Susan Anspach, 75, dies; daring actress in maverick films
Sports Dana White blasts Conor McGregor for starting a fracas at UFC event, claims police have issued an arrest warrant
Sports Conor McGregor stormed a UFC press conference and attacked a bus in a bizarre and chaotic scene

World

Corey Johnson
World A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money
Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on March 4 in critical condition in Salisbury, southern England
World Poison victims' health improves. British-Russian tone worsens.
The Essar Steel Algoma Inc. plant in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, March 7, 2018. The White House exempted Canada and Mexico temporarily from steel and aluminum tariffs, giving them until May 1 to work out a revised North American Free Trade Agreement.
World White House tries to pull NAFTA back from brink as deadlines loom
Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, April 4, 2018. As markets plunged on Wednesday, Kudlow said it was possible that Trump’s proposed tariffs would not be implemented and that it was primarily aimed at sending a “message” to the Chinese.
World White House edges back from brink of trade war