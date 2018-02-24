Home > The New York Times > World >

Canadian athlete and manager arrested


Canadian athlete and manager arrested

Two members of Canada’s Olympic delegation, an athlete and a manager, were arrested Friday in Pyeongchang, accused of stealing an idling car and driving drunk, a local police official and representative of Team Canada said Saturday.

Lee In-ho, superintendent of Gangwon province police, declined to name the athlete or manager but said the driver had a blood alcohol level of .160.

Lee said that the pair jumped into the car and drove from Daegwalryong village in Pyeongchang to the athletes’ village, in Gangneung.

It was not immediately clear whether the athlete or the manager drove the car. Reports in Canadian and South Korean news media said the athlete was a 35-year-old skier who did not win a medal.

Isabelle Charest, Canada’s chef de mission, confirmed there had been an incident involving a Canadian athlete but declined to provide further details.

