China Says Anbang's Founder Defrauded Investors of $10 Billion


World China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of $10 billion

BEIJING — China accused the deal-maker who bought the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York of bilking investors of more than $10 billion.

Anbang has been involved in a number of high-profile deals, including the $1.95 billion purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria in 2014 play

Anbang has been involved in a number of high-profile deals, including the $1.95 billion purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria in 2014

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
The vast amount of money officials said the deal-maker, Wu Xiaohui, had obtained illegally raised the stakes in a prosecution meant to show Beijing’s resolve to crack down on the titanic borrowing binge of recent years.

The Chinese government last month seized Wu’s company, Anbang Insurance Group, in a move seen as making an example of a firm that piled on too much debt too fast and added risks to the country’s already creaky financial system.

The $10.3 billion that prosecutors allege that Wu and Anbang raised illegally would make the case one of China’s biggest financial crimes trials.

Wu pleaded guilty to the charges and asked the court for a light sentence, according to an account of the proceedings posted late Wednesday on the official social media account of the court in Shanghai where he is standing trial. He is almost certain to be found guilty, as Chinese courts convict nearly everyone prosecutors accuse.

His plea was a turnabout from what the court had earlier described as a more defiant stance. Earlier on Wednesday, the court had said Wu had told the court he did not know whether what he did constituted a crime, suggesting he would fight the charges. Wu had also denied charges that he had instructed his employees to escape abroad, to change their computers and mobile phones and to delete emails, financial data and corporate records once officials began investigating Anbang in March 2017, according to the court.

Lawyers for the tycoon could not be reached for comment. The court in Shanghai released only a partial accounting of the proceedings online, and an independent description of them was not available. In China, such proceedings are typically closed to foreign news media.

Prosecutors accuse Wu, who founded Anbang, of illegally raising funds from investors by using false financial statements and promotional materials, according to the official account posted by the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. Prosecutors also charged Wu with embezzlement. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

