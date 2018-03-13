Home > The New York Times > World >

China Tightens Control Over Financial Sector


World China tightens control over financial sector

BEIJING — The Chinese government said on Tuesday that it planned to overhaul supervision of the country’s debt-ridden financial sector, its environmental regulators and other essential government agencies in a broad move intended to further consolidate the Communist Party’s hold on official levers of power.

  • Published:
Premier Li Keqiang took office five years ago promising 'fair treatment' to foreign firms and a larger role for the market but analysts say he has been sidelined as President Xi Jinping has further centralised power around him play

Premier Li Keqiang took office five years ago promising 'fair treatment' to foreign firms and a larger role for the market but analysts say he has been sidelined as President Xi Jinping has further centralised power around him

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Premier Li Keqiang asked the National People’s Congress, the country’s legislature, to approve a plan that would combine China’s banking and insurance regulators in an effort to bolster their ability to monitor financial institutions.

At the same time, both agencies would relinquish some of their broad policy responsibilities to China’s central bank, which would acquire an even greater role in preserving financial stability in what is now the world’s second-largest economy.

The plan, which is set for essentially automatic approval by the legislature in the coming days, would also take many responsibilities away from the National Development and Reform Commission, a bastion of central economic planning and heavy industry, and from a variety of other, older commissions and bureaus often perceived as cozy with the industries they regulate.

The moves could consolidate bureaucracies that have long overlapped, and at times clashed, hindering effective policy.

But more broadly, the proposals are part of a plan that President Xi Jinping laid out in February aimed at strengthening the top-down control of the Communist Party. The plan released Monday focused on government reorganization, but Xi and other officials have stressed that any changes are intended to strengthen, rather than dilute, party control.

Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system, outlined the party’s central role in the reorganization in a lengthy statement published Tuesday morning in People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party. Liu, an economist, was promoted to the party’s Politburo last year.

“Strengthening the party’s overall leadership is the core issue,” he wrote, alluding to a famous Mao Zedong saying. “In the party, government, military and civil sciences, in the east, west, south, north and center, the party leads all.”

In other changes, control of the country’s forests, grasslands and waterways would be given to a new superministry for natural resources. The existing environmental protection agency would be broadened into a larger ministry for ecological and environmental protection.

The plan unveiled Tuesday calls for merging the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission. But it falls short of widely discussed plans during the past few years of the possible creation of a financial super-regulator that would also include China’s central bank and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The securities regulator oversees the country’s stock markets and competes for jurisdiction with the other banking and insurance agencies for oversight of a large gray area of investments that combine aspects of debt and equity. The central bank seeks to maintain the overall stability of the financial system.

The intellectual justification for the merger of just the banking and insurance regulators, Chinese experts said in interviews over the past two weeks, is to create a single regulator for financial institutions that accept money from the public and invest it with guaranteed rates of return. But the China Securities Regulatory Commission needed to stay separate from the new banking and insurance agency, they suggested, because its role involves overseeing markets, in which customers know that they are taking a risk that they may not recover their investments.

But some Western experts have tended to recommend a broader combination of regulatory agencies. They have warned that Chinese financial institutions like Anbang Insurance Group, recently taken over by the central government after it embarked on a program of feverish overseas investment, have tended to exploit gaps in regulatory responsibility between the agencies.

Xi did create a lightly staffed financial supervisory commission this past summer, which Liu is expected to take charge of in the coming days, that oversees all the regulatory agencies. Alicia Garcia-Herrero, an economist in the Hong Kong office of Natixis, a French financial institution, said that the limited financial regulatory consolidation set forth Tuesday would leave that commission with a lot of power.

“The beauty of this more fragmented model for Xi is that he is still the final overseer through the oversight commission he created,” she said.

The restructuring will also create a new, separate National Market Regulation and Administration Bureau to take over responsibility for registering and supervising companies, food and drug inspection, and price supervision. The new bureau will also grab control over anti-monopoly actions from the Ministry of Commerce and another, smaller government agency.

China’s industrial takeoff and feverish urban growth have created dangerous levels of air, water and soil pollution, and placed deepening strains on land and water resources. The reforms proposed creating two superministries to take on those problems: a Ministry of Natural Resources and a Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will gain power over urban and township planning, as well as management of water, grasslands, forests, wetlands and maritime resources.

The new Ministry for Ecology and Environment will take over responsibility for climate change and greenhouse emissions policies, which had been under the National Development and Reform Commission. The new environmental superministry will also take over anti-pollution tasks previously handled by the ministries of land and of water resources, leaving them further weakened.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KEITH BRADSHER and CHRIS BUCKLEY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed World As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed
World: A black woman who defied segregation in Canada will appear on its currency World A black woman who defied segregation in Canada will appear on its currency
World: Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile california World Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile california
World: Cuomo weighs state of emergency for New York City public housing World Cuomo weighs state of emergency for New York City public housing
World: 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu World 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu
World: Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn World Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn



Top Articles

1 World Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile californiabullet
2 World Trump to push ahead on gun training for school employees, white...bullet
3 World Saudi Aramco Public Listing May Be Delayed Until 2019bullet
4 World House GOP ends inquiry on collusionbullet
5 World A sudden promotion raises questions in the Brussels bubblebullet
6 World As jury meltdown subsides, focus falls on Percoco's wifebullet
7 World Hong Kong's pro-democracy bloc loses seats in electionbullet
8 World Conceding to NRA, Trump abandons brief gun control...bullet
9 World Colombian election brings divided congress to powerbullet
10 World Tillerson's Nairobi visit highlights proposed...bullet

Related Articles

Politics A former Chinese state prosecutor criticized Xi Jinping's plan to rule indefinitely and now he's been arrested
Xi Jinping Chinese human rights lawyers jailed for two years
Sports White House: Trump wasn't being literal when he tweeted he should've left UCLA players 'in jail'
Sports 'I should have left them in jail!': Trump responds to LaVar Ball belittling his role in son's release from China
Politics These 15 photos show Hong Kong's journey from British rule to today
Football 2050 China unveils football superpower plan
World As Xi tightens grip on China, washington sees conflict ahead

World

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the international airport in Ndjamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. The Trump administration might remove Chad from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions on visiting the United States, Tillerson said Monday on the last day of his African tour.
'World Poisoning of Russian ex-spy is 'almost beyond comprehension,' Tillerson says
President Donald Trump.
World The mideast peace plan is nearly finished. Is it dead on arrival?
Footage posted to social media shows the moment the helicopter hit the water.
World 5 people killed in helicopter crash in east river off manhattan
Outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the Saudi government locked up hundreds of influential businessmen in what it called an anti-corruption campaign, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2018. As the Saudi crown prince comes to the U.S. to court investment, new details cast doubts on his claims of a transparent, legal anti-corruption effort.
World Saudis said to use coercion and abuse to seize billions