Colombian Election Brings Divided Congress to Power


Colombians selected a divided Congress on Sunday in voting that showed deep polarization but offered little resolution of the country’s main political disputes, including battling corruption and implementing a controversial peace deal with its former rebels.

Early results showed the country’s right wing gained strength but its main parties failed to secure a majority.

The three largest right-wing parties received just more than 40 percent of votes for seats in the Senate and House of Representatives, election officials said, with more than 95 percent of votes counted.

Meanwhile, the centrist parties led by President Juan Manuel Santos lost ground, a blow to the departing leader, whose popularity has suffered immensely since a 2016 peace deal with the former rebels.

“There will definitely be a rightward shift,” said Cynthia J. Arnson, the director of the Latin America program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.

Voters also offered a drubbing to a newly created party of the former rebels. The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, which kept its wartime acronym FARC, got just a fraction of a percentage of votes. That would not have won it any legislative seats at all had it not been for a deal with the government that guaranteed the group five in each chamber.

With Congress elected, attention now turns to the presidential race, whose first round of balloting will be in May. The match appears set to be dominated by the right-wing candidate Iván Duque and Gustavo Petro, a leftist former mayor of Bogotá, the capital, each of whom won primaries on Sunday for their respective coalitions.

Also prominent in polls is Sergio Fajardo, another former mayor campaigning on a centrist platform who is known for fighting poverty and significantly improving infrastructure in his city, Medellín.

The election has been dominated by issues including street crime and corruption scandals involving public funds. A main punching bag has also been the peace deal with the FARC, which was narrowly voted down in a referendum in 2016, but forced through Congress by Santos after minor changes to the text.

While it is unlikely that major changes to the deal would be easily achieved under the new government, its divisions could mean that parts of the accord, like grants to former coca farmers who switch crops, could find themselves in the cross hairs as the next government puts them into effect.

The campaign showed the challenges ahead for both the FARC and Colombian democracy at large. After repeated attacks on the trail — which included killings of former rebels and the hurling of stones at their former leader — the group said it was suspending public campaigning.

Last week, Rodrigo Londoño, the group’s former leader, known by his alias Timochenko, abruptly ended his presidential bid, citing health issues. The party said it would not put anyone in his place.

Still, FARC party members remained sanguine after voting on Sunday.

“I voted with hope, I voted for the future, I voted for the red rose,” Luciano Marín, a commander known by his war name Iván Márquez, said on Twitter, referring to his party’s new logo.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NICHOLAS CASEY © 2018 The New York Times

