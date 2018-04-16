Home > The New York Times > World >

Comey, in Interview, Launches All-Out War With Trump


World Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump

If there was any chance that President Donald Trump and James Comey could have avoided all-out war, it ended Sunday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former FBI director James Comey. play

Former FBI director James Comey.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

That was when ABC News aired an interview with Comey, the president’s fired FBI director, as he uses a publicity blitz for his searing tell-all memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” to raise the alarm about the dangers he says Trump poses to country.

While ABC aired one hour of its conversation with Comey, it had conducted a five-hour interview with him, a transcript of which was obtained by The New York Times. In it, Comey called Trump a serial liar who treated women like “meat,” and described him as a “stain” on everyone who worked for him.

He said a salacious allegation that Trump had cavorted with prostitutes in Moscow had left him vulnerable to blackmail by the Russian government. And he asserted that the president was incinerating the country’s crucial norms and traditions like a wildfire. He compared the president to a mafia boss.

“Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country,” Comey told ABC’s chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, on the program “20/20.” “The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president.”

The interview with Comey and the publicity tour for his book, which is scheduled to hit bookstores Tuesday, amount to a remarkable public assault on a sitting president by someone who served at the highest levels in the government.

The stakes for both men could hardly be higher. Comey seems likely to be the star witness in any obstruction of justice case that might be brought against the president by Robert Mueller. Trump’s legal fate may depend on whether he succeeds in undermining the credibility of Comey and the law enforcement institutions he views as arrayed against him.

While many of Trump’s critics believe that the proper remedy for his perceived transgressions is impeachment, Comey insisted that would just “let the American people off the hook.” He said the public was “duty bound” to vote Trump out of office in the next election.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MICHAEL D. SHEAR and PETER BAKER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Eyeing 2020, Trump fundraisers return to familiar well: small donors World Eyeing 2020, Trump fundraisers return to familiar well: small donors
World: India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis World India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis
World: Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria World Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria
World: He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world World He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world
World: 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content World 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content
World: After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?' World After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?'



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet
3 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
4 World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual...bullet
5 World Wall street titan takes aim at the law that sidelined himbullet
6 World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,'...bullet
7 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after...bullet
8 World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come...bullet
9 World As troopers crack down, their message to drivers:...bullet
10 World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2...bullet

Related Articles

World Trump blasts Comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery'
World Justice dept., pressured by Trump, seeks to speed response to congressional inquiry
World Will James Comey's book be the next 'fire and fury'?
World Trump lawyer says special counsel inquiry should be ended
World Adrian Lamo, hacker who reported Chelsea manning to the FBI, dies at 37
World Turnover at a constant clip: The Trump administration's major departures
World Andrew McCabe, a target of trump's FBI scorn, is fired over candor questions
World Hope Hicks to leave post as white house communications director
World Trump tears into sessions over Russia investigation
World Hope Hicks acknowledges she sometimes tells white lies for Trump

World

Jeb Bush with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, at a rally in Derry, N.H., Feb. 4, 2016. Barbara Bush, the wife and mother of presidents who has long been among the most popular members of her famous family, has decided to stop seeking medical treatment to prolong her life as she faces a variety of ailments, people close to the family said on April 15, 2018.
World Barbara Bush, seriously ill, says she won't seek further treatment
Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm
World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warm
Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
World Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
Found Footage Reveals Wreckage of 1906 San Francisco Quake
World Found footage reveals wreckage of 1906 San Francisco quake