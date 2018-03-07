Home > The New York Times > World >

Cosby Lawyers: #MeToo Moment Makes a Fair Trial Difficult


World Cosby lawyers: #MeToo moment makes a fair trial difficult

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The #MeToo movement is making it tougher for Bill Cosby to get a fair trial, his lawyers asserted Tuesday, as they fought in a pretrial hearing here to prevent 19 additional accusers from testifying at his retrial on sexual assault charges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Comedian Bill Cosby play

Comedian Bill Cosby

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prosecutors say the 19 accounts would establish a pattern of predatory conduct by Cosby, 80, and help fend off defense attacks on the credibility of Andrea Constand, whose accusation that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004 is the only one to lead to criminal charges.

Cosby has said that the episode, which occurred at his home near here, was consensual.

“This is a 40-year, continuous pattern,” said Adrienne Jappe, an assistant district attorney in Montgomery County, where the retrial will take place.

But defense lawyers said allowing more accusers onto the stand would distract the jurors from the case at the heart of the trial. Becky S. James, one of Cosby’s lawyers, said in the pretrial hearing, “Letting in multiple mini-trials, which this would be, would end up dominating.”

“One is too many,” she said, “and 19 is far, far too many.” She noted that Cosby would be at a disadvantage battling accounts that depict events said to have occurred decades ago. “These are just ancient accusations,” she said.

But prosecutors said that each accuser’s credibility was an issue for the jury to consider and that limiting the testimony would reduce their ability to show a predatory pattern.

The defense team said the #MeToo movement had nothing to do with Cosby. Some experts, however, say #MeToo may change how people view the accusers’ credibility, and the Cosby case may be the first significant test of how a jury might be affected at trial.

Since Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury in June, many powerful men have faced public accusations of sexual assault. Three years earlier, Cosby experienced his own rush of accusations that he had hidden a history of mistreating women behind his comforting role as “America’s Dad.”

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them. During the last trial, prosecutors sought permission for 13 more women to testify in addition to Constand, but Judge Steven T. O’Neill allowed only one more to tell her story. He did not explain his reasoning then or indicate Tuesday when he might rule on the question for the retrial.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

GRAHAM BOWLEY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: On North Korea, Trump is in same spot as his predecessors World On North Korea, Trump is in same spot as his predecessors
World: Senate advances bill to loosen banking rules, revealing democratic split World Senate advances bill to loosen banking rules, revealing democratic split
World: Harvard professor resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment World Harvard professor resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment
World: As jurors decide fate of key Cuomo ally, political verdict may be in World As jurors decide fate of key Cuomo ally, political verdict may be in
World: Uphill battle against child marriage is winning in India, for now World Uphill battle against child marriage is winning in India, for now
World: Ex-trump aide says he'll refuse grand jury order. Or not. World Ex-trump aide says he'll refuse grand jury order. Or not.



Top Articles

1 World Trump administration stalls largest tech merger in new sign of...bullet
2 World Trump: king of chaosbullet
3 World Trump nominates new chairman for the national endowment for...bullet
4 World Uphill battle against child marriage is winning in India,...bullet
5 World Trying again, de Blasio names a new schools chancellorbullet
6 World U.S. Aircraft carrier arrives in Vietnam, with a message...bullet
7 World Brain surgery is no match for running hud, a...bullet
8 World Bill cosby's retrial proceeds as judge rejects...bullet
9 World Letting teenagers livebullet
10 World A power grab by Xi in China rattles europebullet

Related Articles

World Bill cosby's retrial proceeds as judge rejects motions to dismiss
Ryan Seacrest Sexual misconduct claims by actor's former stylist branded "untrue"
Bill Cosby Comedian loses daughter, Ensa, at age 44
Tech The Daily News ran a cover two years ago that looks a lot like the New York Times latest ad campaign
Tech Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is scheduled to begin November 6
Tech A new Netflix documentary shows a side of Gloria Allred the public has never seen — and it took the filmmakers years for her to agree to do it
Entertainment Bill Cosby Performs First Show Since Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced in 2015
World University of Pennsylvania Takes Away Steve Wynn's Honors. And Bill Cosby's, Too.

World

Qualcomm's headquarters in La Jolla, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018. American regulators have asked the giant chip maker to delay an annual shareholder meeting to give them more time to investigate whether a takeover bid by Broadcom, a Singapore-based rival, would threaten United States national security.
World The U.S.- China rivalry is, more than ever, a fight over tech
Kim Jong Un meets South Korean envoy
World North korea hails 'openhearted talk' with South Korean envoys
null
World Italy's five-star electoral performance
Xi Jinping is the Chinese Communist Party's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong
World In China, Xi's life is a closed book