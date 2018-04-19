Home > The New York Times > World >

Damage to Great Barrier Reef From Global Warming Is Irreversible


World Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say

An underwater heat wave that damaged huge sections of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef two years ago spurred a die-off of coral so severe that scientists say the natural wonder will never look the same again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say play

Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Scientists said nearly one-third of the reef’s coral were killed when ocean temperatures spiked in 2016, a result of global warming, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The damage to the reef, one of the world’s largest living structures, has also radically altered the mix of its coral species, scientists said.

The reef is changing faster than anyone thought it would,” said Terry P. Hughes, lead author of the study and director of a government-funded center for coral reef studies at James Cook University in Queensland.

“One thing we can be sure about is the reef isn’t going to look the same again,” Hughes said.

The reef is home to thousands of species, including sharks, turtles and whales. Australia relies on it for about 70,000 jobs and billions of dollars annually in tourism revenue, all now threatened by years of accumulated damage.

Their report describes a catastrophic die-off on the northern part of the reef, affecting the mix of coral species.

Hughes said scientists had predicted a mass die-off resulting from global warming, but “what the paper shows is that it’s well underway.” He added, “That transition is happening here and now.”

Corals require warm water to thrive, but they are extremely sensitive to heat, and an increase of 2 or 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal can kill them.

Scientists said that if nations honored global commitments in the Paris climate accord aimed at preventing temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius, Australia would still have the Great Barrier Reef in 50 years. It would still look very different from today.

But if greenhouse gas emissions continue on their current trajectory, the reef will be unrecognizable, they said.

“We’re now at a point where we’ve lost close to half of the corals in shallow-water habitats across the northern two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef due to back-to-back bleaching over two consecutive years,” said Sean Connolly, also with the center for coral reef studies at James Cook University.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JACQUELINE WILLIAMS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearing World Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearing
World: North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says World North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says
World: Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart World Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart
World: Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled New York felons World Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled New York felons
World: Treaty to formally end Korean war is being discussed, south confirms World Treaty to formally end Korean war is being discussed, south confirms
World: Manhattan nanny is convicted in murders of two children World Manhattan nanny is convicted in murders of two children



Top Articles

1 World No friends of the court: city council sues city's top lawyerbullet
2 World In Brooklyn, push for a special Haitian district hits resistancebullet
3 World Manhattan nanny is convicted in murders of two childrenbullet
4 World Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled New York felonsbullet
5 World Treaty to formally end Korean war is being discussed,...bullet
6 World Simmering tension in Trenton erupts into publicbullet
7 World California lawmakers kill housing bill after fierce debatebullet
8 World Inside southwest flight 1380, 20 minutes of chaos...bullet
9 World Secret Pompeo mission to North Korea shows trump's...bullet
10 World Trump mocks sketch of man who allegedly...bullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia Fuzzy crab, shiny-eyed shrimp discovered on Java expedition
Finance A startup that uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs just landed a $2 billion valuation
Tech SpaceX just launched NASA's new planet-hunting telescope off Earth — but its hunt for alien planets won't start for 2 months
Tech The San Francisco Bay Area has an earthquake 'time bomb' that could devastate the region — and it's worse than we thought
Tech A diamond-encrusted meteorite that fell to Earth may come from a long-lost planet in our solar system
Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually correct
Tech A homeopathy enthusiast gave rabid dog saliva to a 4-year-old to treat bad behaviour — and scientists aren't happy
Tech A powerful drug derived from marijuana just got a major green light on its way to FDA approval
Politics Russia is desperately trying to save its only aircraft carrier — that's outdated and plagued with problems
Strategy How to write the perfect email subject line for job hunting

World

Trump attacks russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy daniels' lawyer
World Trump attacks Russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy Daniels' lawyer
Kansas trio convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants
World Kansas trio convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants
Trump warns he may exit talks with north korea
World Trump warns he may exit talks with North Korea
On the bench for the Cohen case: 'the judicial equivalent of Teddy Roosevelt'
World On the bench for the Cohen case: 'the judicial equivalent of Teddy Roosevelt'