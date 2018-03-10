Home > The New York Times > World >

De Blasio Embarks on a 5-Day Swing Through the South


World De Blasio embarks on a 5-day swing through the south

A week after a nor’easter grounded a planned trip to Atlanta, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has his bags packed again for the South — and then South by Southwest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
De Blasio embarks on a 5-day swing through the south play

De Blasio embarks on a 5-day swing through the south

(New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

During a five-day, taxpayer-funded swing through Baltimore; Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C., de Blasio says he will meet with like-minded progressive mayors to promote issues such as tax reform and federal funding for public housing, and speak out against the Trump administration.

De Blasio used President Donald Trump as a foil during his recent re-election campaign and has promised to take on more of a national profile to help elect and promote progressive leaders.

“President Trump and his Republican Congress regularly threaten the well-being of New Yorkers,” Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement. “The mayor uses these events to identify key, and sometimes unlikely, allies he can work with to influence congressional members and share resistance strategies that are working.”

On Friday and Saturday, de Blasio was to attend the Progressive Caucus Center Strategy Summit in Baltimore, where he will speak about the role mayors can play in pushing for “policies that contribute to economic fairness and participatory democracy.”

De Blasio will also meet with individual members of Congress to discuss federal funding. Also on the agenda in Baltimore are meetings with Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union.

From Saturday through Monday, de Blasio will be in Austin at the South by Southwest Conference and the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting. He’ll host a panel with the mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, and the Portland, Oregon, mayor, Ted Wheeler, about the “increasing prominence and importance” of mayors.

De Blasio will also meet with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and attend a strategy session on immigration reform and the 2020 census.

In Washington, de Blasio will discuss federal infrastructure spending and give the keynote address at a breakfast for Democratic municipal officials.

Christina Greer, a professor of political science at Fordham University, said that it has been apparent that the mayor’s “gaze has been national for quite some time.”

She allowed that de Blasio, as the mayor of the largest city in the country, would be expected to travel occasionally to meet and strategize with other leaders, but noted there were local issues that needed attention, like the subway-funding mess.

“You can’t pay less attention to things you are in control of to focus on national policy,” Greer said.

De Blasio will fly coach and take three aides and a security detail on the trip, which will cost taxpayers approximately $8,000, Goldstein said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JEFFERY C. MAYS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Gunman and 3 hostages found dead at California veterans home World Gunman and 3 hostages found dead at California veterans home
World: Trump's military parade plans come into focus: planes, but no tanks World Trump's military parade plans come into focus: planes, but no tanks
World: Council may defy mayor with an alternate review of the city charter World Council may defy mayor with an alternate review of the city charter
World: Preparing for the 2020 census, one address at a time World Preparing for the 2020 census, one address at a time
World: Chancellor's first day in office is set World Chancellor's first day in office is set
World: A battle over trade crashes the bull market's birthday party World A battle over trade crashes the bull market's birthday party



Top Articles

1 World Outrage over footage of police officer beating a black man in...bullet
2 World New York City appoints its first nightlife mayorbullet
3 World Exemptions seen as way to handle tariff for alliesbullet
4 World The Stormy Daniels scandal gets seriousbullet
5 World Italy's populist surge may delay end to eurozone stimulusbullet
6 World U.S. forest service chief resigns amid sexual harassment...bullet
7 World North Korea asks for direct talks, and Trump agreesbullet
8 World Kalman Aron, whose art spared him in the holocaust,...bullet
9 World Florida gun bill: what's in it, and what isn'tbullet
10 World 'We should unite': Kenya's top political rivals...bullet

Related Articles

World Council may defy mayor with an alternate review of the city charter
World Chancellor's first day in office is set
World Preparing for the 2020 census, one address at a time
World Elite schools make few offers to black and latino students
World New York City appoints its first nightlife mayor
World Next to lead new york's schools: an educator with a song on his lips
World Trying again, de Blasio names a new schools chancellor
World Trump's yanked support for Hudson tunnel angers those who saw a done deal
Finance New York City has been crumbling under the pressure of a homeless crisis — but an innovative experiment could turn the tide
Strategy The man chosen to lead the largest school system in America backed out less than 24 hours after accepting the job in a stunning announcement

World

null
World Google is trying too hard (or not hard enough) to diversify
Turkey sentences 24 journalists to prison, claiming terrorism ties
World Turkey sentences 24 journalists to prison, claiming terrorism ties
null
World 'ISIS is coming!' how a French company pushed the limits in war-Torn Syria
Donald Trump.
World Another pledge by Trump to do what nobody else can