Home > The New York Times > World >

Deadly attack at church in russian region of dagestan


World Deadly attack at church in Russian region of Dagestan

A man carrying a knife and a hunting rifle opened fire on worshippers Sunday at an Orthodox church in Kizlyar, in the Dagestan region of Russia, killing at least five people and wounding several others, according to a Russian state news agency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Four people have been killed after a shooting at a church in Dagestan, Russia play

Four people have been killed after a shooting at a church in Dagestan, Russia

(express)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The gunman shouted “Allahu akbar” and began firing, a priest told the local media. Churchgoers said they had prevented more casualties by closing the door to the church and stopping the attacker from getting inside.

The man was later shot and killed by security forces on duty at the time, reports said. The assailant was identified only as a 22-year-old man from the region, the Russian news agency Tass said, citing the investigative committee.

Some media outlets said there had been more than one attacker, whom they identified as a husband-and-wife team. The woman ran away just before the shooting started and has been arrested, reports said. The local Interior Ministry, however, said the gunman had acted on his own, according to the Interfax news agency.

The attack took place in Kizlyar, a town of about 50,000 people on the Terek River delta on the border with Chechnya, Tass said.

Four women died at the scene, and a fifth died of her injuries at a hospital, a Health Ministry spokeswoman, Zalina Mourtazalieva, told Tass. Two Russian police officers were among five people injured in the attack.

Sunday is the last day before Orthodox Christian Lent and is celebrated as a holiday akin to Mardi Gras.

The Russian RBK daily quoted an Orthodox priest as saying the attacker had opened fire on churchgoers after an afternoon service. The priest, identified as Father Pavel, said: “We had finished the mass and were beginning to leave the church. A bearded man ran towards the church shouting ‘Allahu akbar.'”

Tass said the man was later shot and killed. Photos circulating on media sites online show the body of a man dressed in camouflage pants lying on the ground, with blood around his head and empty cartridges scattered nearby. Other images showed what appeared to be a weapon.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ANDREW E. KRAMER and OLEG MATSNEV © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump blames Obama and democrats for failing to stop Russian meddling World Trump blames Obama and democrats for failing to stop Russian meddling
World: Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader
World: Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader
World: 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort to aid Trump campaign World 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort to aid Trump campaign
World: Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new World Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new
World: Jury awards $38 million to family of Maryland woman shot by police World Jury awards $38 million to family of Maryland woman shot by police



Top Articles

1 World Jury awards $38 million to family of Maryland woman shot by policebullet
2 World 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort to aid Trump campaignbullet
3 World Two bronx men arrested in terror schemebullet
4 World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia...bullet
5 World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against...bullet
6 World Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and newbullet
7 World Trump blames Obama and democrats for failing to stop...bullet
8 World Cruz confessed to police that he began shooting...bullet
9 World South Africa seizes new economic opportunitybullet
10 World SEC blocks Chinese takeover of Chicago stock...bullet

Related Articles

Sports A bronze medal winning athlete from Russia is suspected of failing a doping test at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
Entertainment Russian athlete may lose Olympic medal after failed doping test
World Trump blames Obama and democrats for failing to stop Russian meddling
Politics Trump rails against Obama and 'the leakin' monster of no control' in tweetstorm, says 'They are laughing their asses off in Moscow'
Mateusz Morawiecki Poland defends PM's Holocaust remark
In Mexico Presidential race to kick off with nominations
World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader
Jim Mattis US vows investigation into Syria attack involving Russians
Politics Trump suggests FBI failed to look into Florida shooting suspect because it was 'spending too much time' on the Russia investigation
Politics Trump fumes over 'Fake News Media' as he distances himself from Russia indictments

World

US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met at the White House in May 2018
World Lavrov calls US election meddling claims 'blabber'
Iran's wrestling federation says it will protest a ban handed down against Alireza Karimi Mashiani (R) for deliberately throwing a bout in November to avoid fighting an Israeli opponent
World Iran protests ban on wrestler who threw bout to avoid Israeli
Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser, looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 6, 2018. Miller has been a strong conservative voice in the White House when it comes to immigration overhaul.
World The white house flouts the first rule of crisis communications: get the facts out fast
President Donald Trump meets with lawmakers to discuss trade policy, at the White House in Washington, Feb. 13, 2018. Trump announced on Wednesday that he would oppose immigration bills that “fail to deliver for the American people;” a month ago, he told lawmakers that he would sign any immigration bill that Congress sends him.
World Senate rejects immigration plans, leaving fate of 'Dreamers' uncertain