Home > The New York Times > World >

Elite Schools Make Few Offers to Black and Latino Students


World Elite schools make few offers to black and latino students

When running for mayor in 2013, Bill de Blasio said the city’s elite high schools had to “reflect the city better.” But according to data released by the city Education Department Wednesday, black and Latino students made up only 10 percent of students offered admission to the city’s eight specialized high schools for next fall, a percentage that has been essentially unchanged for years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At the Stuyvesant High school, the most competitive new York public school play

At the Stuyvesant High school, the most competitive new York public school

(nyt.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students are admitted to seven of the eight schools on the basis of a single test, known as the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test; Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School admits students by audition.

The schools have long been criticized for not being representative of the overall population of the city’s school system, which is 67 percent black and Latino.

In his first mayoral campaign, de Blasio pledged to overhaul the schools’ admissions process, moving to a system that took into account multiple criteria. But, since being elected, he has not made any significant effort to do that. (Changing the admissions process for the three original schools, Stuyvesant High School, the Bronx High School of Science and Brooklyn Tech, would require state legislation, which he has not pushed for.)

Instead, the city has taken more modest steps, including expanding a free after-school test-preparation program and offering the admissions test during the school day at some middle schools that historically have not sent many students to the specialized schools.

In the fall, the city revamped the exam, scrapping a section in which students had to take paragraphs with sentences that had been scrambled and reassemble them. The Education Department said the changes would make the test more equitable by better reflecting what students actually learn in school.

Despite these efforts, the percentage of students admitted to the specialized schools who are black or Hispanic is actually down slightly from before de Blasio was elected. In 2013, 12 percent of students who received offers were black or Latino.

At Stuyvesant, the most competitive of the schools, only 10 black students and 27 Latino students received offers this year; last year, the comparable numbers were 13 and 28.

Matt Gonzales, the director of the School Diversity Project at New York Appleseed, an organization that advocates for school integration, and a member of a group that is advising the city on how to integrate schools, said he was not surprised by the lack of progress, given that the mayor had not made any substantive effort to change the admissions process.

“I question the premise that we need to have specialized high schools,” Gonzales said, calling them “undemocratic.” Nonetheless, he said, if the city wanted to maintain the schools, there were ways to make them more reflective of the city’s population — such as instituting a system in which the top students at every middle school were offered admission.

More incremental steps, he said, were not likely to make a difference.

“Without a massive overhaul of how we enroll in these schools,” he said, “I don’t really see a dramatic change happening.”

Douglas Cohen, a spokesman for the Education Department, said in an email that, “We’ve seen encouraging results from several of our specialized high school diversity initiatives, and know there’s a lot more work ahead of us.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KATE TAYLOR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: New York City appoints its first nightlife mayor World New York City appoints its first nightlife mayor
World: How Xi Jinping made his power grab: with stealth, speed and guile World How Xi Jinping made his power grab: with stealth, speed and guile
World: Florida lawmakers pass bill on guns, defying NRA World Florida lawmakers pass bill on guns, defying NRA
World: White House yet to approve danger pay for troops in Niger, general says World White House yet to approve danger pay for troops in Niger, general says
World: Texas democrats surge to polls, in show of anti-trump sentiment World Texas democrats surge to polls, in show of anti-trump sentiment
World: Trump administration sues California over immigration laws World Trump administration sues California over immigration laws



Top Articles

1 World Uphill battle against child marriage is winning in India, for nowbullet
2 World Bill cosby's retrial proceeds as judge rejects motions to dismissbullet
3 World Trump administration stalls largest tech merger in new sign of...bullet
4 World Trump administration sues California over immigration lawsbullet
5 World Trump hates the trade deficit. Most economists don't.bullet
6 World Italy's five-star electoral performancebullet
7 World White House yet to approve danger pay for troops in...bullet
8 World Trump nominates new chairman for the national...bullet
9 World Ex-trump aide says he'll refuse grand jury order....bullet
10 World Adviser to UAE emerges as focus for Mueller,...bullet

Related Articles

World New York City appoints its first nightlife mayor
World Next to lead new york's schools: an educator with a song on his lips
World Trying again, de Blasio names a new schools chancellor
World Trump's yanked support for Hudson tunnel angers those who saw a done deal
World Homelessness, step by step
World Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new
World Two bronx men arrested in terror scheme
World Mayor and council agree on new jail sites to replace Rikers Island
World Officer testifies he tried to grab woman before fatal shooting
World Turnstile Jumping Pits de Blasio Against Police Reformers

World

Carl E. Heastie, the speaker of the new york state assembly
World Albany's response to school shootings: lots of action, to little effect
Gary Cohn
World Top economic aide to resign after tariff dispute
Qualcomm's headquarters in La Jolla, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018. American regulators have asked the giant chip maker to delay an annual shareholder meeting to give them more time to investigate whether a takeover bid by Broadcom, a Singapore-based rival, would threaten United States national security.
World The U.S.- China rivalry is, more than ever, a fight over tech
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington.
World On North Korea, Trump is in same spot as his predecessors