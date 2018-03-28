Home > The New York Times > World >

Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New CEO


World Equifax picks private equity executive as new CEO

Equifax on Wednesday named Mark Begor, a private equity executive who once led General Electric’s credit card business, as its new chief executive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mark Begor play

Mark Begor

(Dartmouth News - Dartmouth College)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Begor, 59, takes over for Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., who has filled the role on an interim basis since September, when Richard F. Smith stepped down after a data breach exposed sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, of 148 million people.

Begor, a managing director at the private equity firm Warburg Pincus, will start at Equifax on April 16. He is also a member of the board at the credit-scoring company FICO, a position he plans to give up before joining Equifax.

Equifax said it would give Begor stock and options valued at $17 million this year and an annual salary and bonus of up to $4.5 million.

Barros will stay through the transition and retire early next year, Equifax said.

Equifax, which is based in Atlanta, is one of the country’s so-called big three credit reporting bureaus. It maintains files on about 220 million Americans.

After the data breach — and a response by the company that was widely criticized as inadequate — Equifax has continued to stumble. In January, an app it released that was meant to let people lock their credit files was riddled with glitches. This month, a former company executive was charged with insider trading for selling Equifax shares after the breach but before it was publicly disclosed.

“The team has made meaningful progress in the last several months to address a number of well-publicized issues,” Begor said in a statement. “I will prioritize continuing our team’s efforts to communicate transparently and restore confidence with consumers, customers, shareholders and policymakers.”

Begor spent 35 years at General Electric, where his duties included leading the conglomerate’s real estate investment and energy management units. For nine years, he was president and chief executive of the company’s consumer credit business, which was later spun off as Synchrony Financial.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

STACY COWLEY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Sessions and Kushner square off, and prisoners hang in the balance World Sessions and Kushner square off, and prisoners hang in the balance
World: Trump aide spoke during campaign to associate tied to Russian intelligence World Trump aide spoke during campaign to associate tied to Russian intelligence
World: Trump says second amendment 'will never be repealed' World Trump says second amendment 'will never be repealed'
World: China moves to sideline underground bishop, his colleagues say World China moves to sideline underground bishop, his colleagues say
World: Protest at sacramento city hall as speakers condemn killing by police World Protest at sacramento city hall as speakers condemn killing by police
World: Catholic bishop taken into custody in China World Catholic bishop taken into custody in China



Top Articles

1 World John Cacioppo, who studied effects of loneliness, is dead at 66bullet
2 World Arizona orders Uber to remove self-driving cars from its roadsbullet
3 World Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolishedbullet
4 World North Korea's Kim met Xi during secret visit to Beijing,...bullet
5 World Austin bomb suspect's housemate is called a person of interestbullet
6 World Catholic bishop taken into custody in Chinabullet
7 World Fundraiser for Trump sues Qatar over hackingbullet
8 World Officer, facing perjury charges, claims 'rookie...bullet
9 World Waymo, a Google spinoff, ramps up its...bullet
10 World In Hungary, disunity and gerrymandering...bullet

Related Articles

Finance BARCLAYS: 'The bear case that Facebook’s platform is likely to implode seems over-done' (FB)
Finance Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
Finance Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
Finance Apple’s privacy stance is a huge ‘competitive advantage’ over Facebook and Google (AAPL)
Finance The impact from Facebook’s privacy scandal looks more like the Equifax breach than the BP oil spill (FB)
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Finance A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading for selling shares before the company's massive data breach was announced
Politics The Senate just quietly passed the biggest rollback of Wall Street regulations since the financial crisis
Tech A new tool uses legal loopholes to get you cheaper flights by checking prices 17,000 times a day
Finance Thieves are using regular people's names and identities to swindle the US government in a new scam that puts anyone at risk

World

Vladimir Putin.
World Putin faces public fury over children's deaths in Siberian mall fire
Besnik Llakatura, a former city police officer. Llakatura was sentenced to 14 years in prison for being an enforcer for a violent Albanian gangster, a job that once involved holding a gun to the head of a business owner as the man was repeatedly punched in the face.
World Former police officer gets 14 years for role as gangster's enforcer
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 25, 2018. After sixty-one weeks in the White House, President Trump has found two people he won’t attack on Twitter: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.
World Trump can't stop tweeting, but goes silent on Stormy Daniels
Deputies and federal agents at Great Mills High School in Maryland.
World Maryland School gunman confronted by officer shot himself, officials say