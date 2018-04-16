Home > The New York Times > World >

Eyeing 2020, Trump Fundraisers Return to Familiar Well: Small Donors


World Eyeing 2020, Trump fundraisers return to familiar well: small donors

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has ramped up its fundraising this year, bringing in $20.2 million, while investing heavily in cultivating a wide base of small donors, according to reports filed Sunday..

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump talked tough. But his strike on syria was restrained play

Trump talked tough. But his strike on syria was restrained

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trump’s campaign apparatus spent nearly $8.2 million through the end of last month, with more than 60 percent of that going toward low-dollar fundraising tools such as solicitations delivered via social media, email, direct mail and telemarketing, the reports show.

The reports were filed by Trump’s campaign and two joint committees it formed with the Republican National Committee: Trump Victory Committee and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

The committees also spent $863,000 on legal fees as Trump, his campaign and associates continue to deal with a handful of legal fights, as well as the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

But that legal spending paled in comparison with the more than $5.2 million spent on fundraising revealed in the reports. Taken together, they reveal that, even as some major Republican donors have warmed to Trump, his political operation is not abandoning the approach that carried it through much of the 2016 campaign, when it relied primarily on a stream of donations from small donors giving online.

Trump’s commitment to that approach seemed to be affirmed in February when he announced as his re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale, who championed a social media-driven operation in 2016, when he served as digital director.

During the first three months of this year, Parscale’s firm was paid $1.7 million for digital consulting and online advertising, according to Sunday’s reports. Much of that was probably passed through to website and social media platforms, though the campaign also paid Facebook $4,700 for ads directly.

An additional $2.3 million was spent on direct mail, which is typically used to solicit small and medium-size donations, while $210,000 went to a collection of eight fundraising consultants, and $158,000 was spent on telemarketing.

The committees spent nearly $700,000 on merchandise offered for sale to supporters primarily through Trump’s campaign website, with $204,000 of that going at least partially for hats — presumably including the red “Make America Great Again” hats that became emblematic of Trump’s campaign.

The investment in low-dollar fundraising is already paying dividends. More than half of the total raised by the three committees this year came from donors who gave $200 or less, the reports show.

To be sure, the Trump Victory committee, which was created to raise big checks from major donors, did raise $4.9 million from more than 60 donors who gave $20,000 or more each, including $250,000 checks from the Wisconsin industrialist Elizabeth Uihlein, the Alaska investor Robert B. Gillam and the Las Vegas restaurateur Craig Estey and his wife, Patricia.

The campaign’s spending on legal fees included payments to a firm involved in the legal fight with the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. That firm — Larocca, Hornik, Rosen, Greenberg & Blaha — was paid $190,000 in the quarter. A Trump campaign official said the payments were not related to Daniels.

Another $376,000 was paid to Jones Day, the firm representing the campaign on election law and campaign finance compliance, as well as matters related to the investigation of the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Trump’s committees also continued to pay his businesses for a variety of functions, including nearly $58,000 in rent and $59,000 in facility rental and catering services to the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The three Trump committees ended March with $44.3 million in the bank.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KENNETH P. VOGEL and RACHEL SHOREY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis World India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis
World: Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump World Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump
World: Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria World Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria
World: He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world World He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world
World: 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content World 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content
World: After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?' World After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?'



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet
3 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
4 World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual...bullet
5 World Wall street titan takes aim at the law that sidelined himbullet
6 World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,'...bullet
7 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after...bullet
8 World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come...bullet
9 World As troopers crack down, their message to drivers:...bullet
10 World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2...bullet

Related Articles

World Trump blasts Comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery'
World Cuomo challenger wins endorsement of progressive die-hards
World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come under scrutiny
World Trump launches strikes on Syrian targets
World Plan to pardon aide convicted in CIA leak
World Pence hires Haley aide as national security adviser, creating unusual dual role
World Kudlow plays 'happy warrior' role in counseling Trump
World Trump, having denounced Amazon's shipping deal, orders review of postal service
World Libya's strongman of the east looks to Washington
World Publisher law by paying to suppress another trump story, filing alleges

World

Jeb Bush with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, at a rally in Derry, N.H., Feb. 4, 2016. Barbara Bush, the wife and mother of presidents who has long been among the most popular members of her famous family, has decided to stop seeking medical treatment to prolong her life as she faces a variety of ailments, people close to the family said on April 15, 2018.
World Barbara Bush, seriously ill, says she won't seek further treatment
Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm
World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warm
Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
World Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
Found Footage Reveals Wreckage of 1906 San Francisco Quake
World Found footage reveals wreckage of 1906 San Francisco quake