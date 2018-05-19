Fatal shooting follows graduation outside atlanta

news

The shooting took place near the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center, in Jonesboro, Georgia, where Perry Career Academy had just had its graduation ceremony. The center is across the street from Mount Zion High School.

According to local reports, the two people who were shot were not students at the school. The Associated Press reported that they had attended the graduation. WXIA-TV said that a woman in her 40s was killed.

The shooting came on the same day that a student in Santa Fe, Texas, was arrested in the fatal shooting of 10 people at his high school.

“The last thing you want to do is have a situation at a graduation that results in anyone being injured, and definitely not being shot,” a Clayton County Police Department official said after the shooting in Jonesboro.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

LOUIS LUCERO II and MATTHEW SEDACCA © 2018 The New York Times