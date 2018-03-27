Home > The New York Times > World >

Footage of Shooting in Houston is Released


World Footage of shooting in Houston is released

Last Thursday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued Cameron Brewer a body camera, making him one of the last deputies in the department to receive one.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Footage of Shooting in Houston is Released play

Footage of Shooting in Houston is Released

(nyt.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Within 30 seconds of arriving, Brewer had exited his car, confronted a man in the street whose pants were around his ankles and fatally shot him once in the chest.

While the deputy’s body camera did not capture the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office released footage from his car’s dashboard camera on Monday that offered another angle of the encounter, which many in Houston had quickly criticized as a case of excessive force and the latest example of an officer killing an unarmed black person.

In the video, Brewer, who is black, stops his car behind two men having an altercation, with shoving, in the street. The deputy can be heard yelling at Danny Ray Thomas, the man whose pants were down, as he walks toward the car. “Get down, man! Get on the ground,” the deputy screams repeatedly, before, out of the camera’s view, a single gunshot rings out. Thomas, 34, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Monday night, Brewer declined to comment.

The shooting came in a month of renewed scrutiny and protests across the country over the use of force by the police. Hours after Thomas was killed Thursday, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets of Sacramento, blockading the entrance of a sports arena, over the death of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot by officers in his backyard on March 18.

Like those shot in certain other high-profile police encounters before them, both Thomas and Clark were black and unarmed, and their encounters were captured on video and spread widely on social media.

On Monday, the Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, vowed that the shooting would be fully investigated and said the department had released the dashboard video as a sign of its transparency. The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation of the shooting because it occurred within the city, but the sheriff’s department is conducting a separate administrative review, Gonzalez said.

“We are going to take this very seriously,” Gonzalez said at a news conference Monday. “We are going to review all policies and procedures to see how we can continue to be better and learn from these situations.”

Brewer, who joined the sheriff’s department in 2016, was placed on routine administrative leave after the shooting.

Gonzalez said that Brewer was equipped with a Taser, which he did not use. The sheriff said that deputies had been trained on the use of nonlethal force, including during encounters with people who may have a mental illness.

Relatives of Thomas told The Houston Chronicle last week that he suffered from depression and that two of his children were drowned in August 2016. The children’s mother has been charged with capital murder. “Knowing that he was OK when I woke up every day made me fine,” his sister, Marketa Thomas, told reporters on Thursday. “We’d been through everything together.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATTHEW HAAG © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: John Cacioppo, who studied effects of loneliness, is dead at 66 World John Cacioppo, who studied effects of loneliness, is dead at 66
World: Trump can't stop tweeting, but goes silent on Stormy Daniels World Trump can't stop tweeting, but goes silent on Stormy Daniels
World: Fundraiser for Trump sues Qatar over hacking World Fundraiser for Trump sues Qatar over hacking
World: Arizona orders Uber to remove self-driving cars from its roads World Arizona orders Uber to remove self-driving cars from its roads
World: Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolished World Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolished
World: Maryland School gunman confronted by officer shot himself, officials say World Maryland School gunman confronted by officer shot himself, officials say



Top Articles

1 World After Russian spy poisoning, Britain tells public to wash clothes...bullet
2 World In France, officer slain after swapping places with hostage is...bullet
3 World At rallies, students with a different view of gun violence: as...bullet
4 World Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump jr.bullet
5 World As ties with Mexico fray, Kushner works quietly to mend thembullet
6 World Trump's tariffs keep allies, markets and industry guessingbullet
7 World What Emma González said without words at the march for...bullet
8 World Defecting from North Korea, vowing: 'we are ready to...bullet
9 World Outraged youth take to streets to protest gunsbullet
10 World Trump's unlikely foe is known for ambitionbullet

Related Articles

World In Austin, a bomber's rampage exposes racial fault lines long buried
World Security video of red pickup and pink gloves led to bomber
World House passes bill that would give patients access to experimental drugs
Entertainment IndyCar series will move to NBC in 2019
Entertainment Most upsets ever? Not quite, but underdogs crowd the final 16
World Fed up, teachers in Oklahoma may walk next
World Hunt for Texas bomber: solving a life-or-death jigsaw puzzle
Entertainment Weinstein Co. Files for Bankruptcy and Voids Nondisclosure Pacts
World Austin struck by fourth explosion only hours after appeal to bomber
Entertainment After beating no. 1, UMBC falls to a no. 9

World

Investigators outside the home of the parents of Austin bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. Authorities had identified Conditt, who blew himself up, via surveillance footage and other clues, the authorities said.
World Austin bomb suspect's housemate is called a person of interest
Stormy Daniels.
World Stormy Daniels spanks Trump again
President Donald Trump said the tariffs and economic sanctions he has imposed will help the US get better trade deals
World South Korea, looking to avoid tariffs, agrees to U.S. trade deal
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
World Uber to sell its southeast Asia business to grab, a regional rival