Former Playboy Model Sues to Speak on Alleged Trump Affair

The model, Karen McDougal, is suing The National Enquirer’s parent company, which paid her $150,000 and whose chief executive is a friend of Trump.

The other woman, adult entertainment star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, was paid $130,000 to stay quiet by the president’s personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. She filed a lawsuit earlier this month.

Both women, who argue that their contracts are invalid, are trying to get around clauses requiring them to resolve disputes in secretive arbitration proceedings rather than in open court. Trump has denied the affairs, which both women have described as consensual.

In other potential legal trouble for the president, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday denied a move by Trump’s lawyers to block a defamation suit from Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant. She accused Trump of sexually harassing her after she appeared on his reality show. He has called her and over a dozen other women who accused him of harassment “liars.”

The decision can allow lawyers to subpoena documents and call on other women to testify in depositions. The judge, Jennifer G. Schecter, cited the Paula Jones harassment case that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment and said, “It is settled that the president of the United States has no immunity and is ‘subject to the laws’ for purely private acts.”

McDougal, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Cohen was secretly involved in her talks with the tabloid company, American Media Inc., and that AMI and her lawyer at the time misled her about the deal. She also asserts that after she spoke last month with The New Yorker, which obtained notes she kept on Trump, AMI warned that “any further disclosures would breach Karen’s contract” and “cause considerable monetary damages.”

In an email to The New York Times, her new lawyer, Peter K. Stris, accused AMI of “a multifaceted effort to silence Karen McDougal.”

“The lawsuit filed today aims to restore her right to her own voice,” he said, adding, “We intend to invalidate the so-called contract that American Media Inc. imposed on Karen so she can move forward with the private life she deserves.”

Shortly after McDougal filed her suit, CNN announced that she would sit for an interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday. Clifford was to appear on “60 Minutes” three days later to discuss her relationship with Trump and the efforts Cohen undertook on his client’s behalf to pay for her silence.

Trump joined a legal effort last week seeking some $20 million in penalties tied to Clifford’s agreement.

The court dispute has drawn public attention to an issue that was previously sidelined. And both women’s suits could provide more fodder for federal complaints from the watchdog group Common Cause that the payoffs were, effectively, illegal campaign contributions.

Clifford and McDougal tell strikingly similar stories about their experiences with Trump, which included alleged trysts at the same Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006, dates at the same Beverly Hills hotel and promises of apartments as gifts. Their stories first surfaced in the The Wall Street Journal four days before the election, but got little traction in the swirl of news that followed Trump’s victory. The women even shared the same Los Angeles lawyer, Keith Davidson, who has long worked for clients who sell their stories to tabloids.

McDougal negotiated with the country’s leading tabloid news provider, AMI, which is known to buy and bury stories that might damage allies of its chief executive, David J. Pecker — a practice known as “catch and kill.”

McDougal’s legal complaint alleges that she did not know about the practice, or about Pecker’s friendship with Trump, when she began talking to company representatives, shortly after Trump locked up the Republican nomination.

AMI has previously acknowledged that Trump had been friends with Pecker, but said that he had never tried to influence coverage at the company’s publications.

In a statement Tuesday, AMI said its contract with McDougal was valid and it looked forward “to reaching an amicable resolution.” It added that while she had given the company “editorial discretion to publish her life story,” she had been “free to respond to press inquiries about her relationship with President Trump since 2016.”

AMI amended her contract after the election, allowing her to answer “legitimate” questions from the press. But the lawsuit contends that the parameters were unclear to her, and her lawyers argue that AMI can continue to control her responses.

McDougal has said that she was ambivalent about selling her story on the tabloid news market, but felt that her hand was forced after a hint of the alleged affair appeared in May 2016 on social media. Convinced something more would come out, she was determined to tell her story on her terms, her suit says.

A mutual friend connected her to Davidson, who, she said, told her the story could be worth millions. He arranged an interview with Dylan Howard, AMI’s chief content officer, in Los Angeles. Davidson told her before the interview that AMI would put $500,000 in an escrow account for her, and that “a seven-figure publishing contract awaited her,” the complaint reads.

Howard spent several hours pressing McDougal on the details of her story. But several days later, the media company declined to buy it, the complaint reads, and “Mr. Davidson revealed that, in fact, there was no money in escrow.”

A spokesman for Davidson said Tuesday that the lawyer “fulfilled his obligations and zealously advocated for Ms. McDougal to accomplish her stated goals at that time,” but that commenting further would “violate attorney-client privilege.”

AMI told The Times last month that it decided not to print McDougal’s story because it could not verify important details, though it acknowledged discussing her allegations with Cohen, the president’s lawyer, saying it did so as part of its reporting process.

The tabloid company showed renewed interest in the story in the summer of 2016, when McDougal began talks with ABC News. This time, AMI offered a different deal.

Davidson informed her that AMI would buy her story but not publish it because of Pecker’s relationship with Trump, the suit says. The payment would be $150,000, with Davidson and others involved on her behalf taking 45 percent. More alluring to McDougal, who is now a fitness specialist, was that the media company would feature her on its covers and in regular health and fitness columns, the complaint says.

As AMI and Davidson pushed her to sign the deal Aug. 5, McDougal expressed misgivings. But, her suit says, Davidson and Howard argued in an urgent Skype call that the deal to promote her would “kick start and revitalize” her career, given that she was “old now.” She was 45.

In all, they said, the contract would obligate AMI to run more than 100 columns or articles and at least two covers featuring her. When she asked Davidson what she should do if her story leaked, he responded in an email, “IF YOU DENY YOU ARE SAFE,” and urged her to sign as soon as possible, according to the court documents.

The Times reported last month that Davidson sent Cohen an email on Aug. 5, 2016, asking him to call. Davidson then told Cohen over the phone that the deal had been completed, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

The timeline provided in the lawsuit shows that Davidson’s email came as he and AMI were still hashing out the terms of the deal, which McDougal did not sign until the following day, Aug. 6. Cohen told The Times last month that he did not recall the communications.

After signing the contract, McDougal grew frustrated when she did not hear about columns or cover shoots for several weeks. She later figured out why. Though the agreement explicitly mentioned “a monthly column” on aging and fitness for OK! and Star, and “four posts each month” on Radar Online, it only gave AMI “the right” to print them. It was not an obligation.

“She was tricked into signing it while being misled as to its contents (including by her own lawyer, on whose advice she was entitled to rely),” the lawsuit reads.

So far, AMI has run one cover and roughly two dozen columns or posts featuring her. The company said it had been trying to schedule a photo shoot for another cover but implied that McDougal felt she had not been paid enough.

Her legal team denied that she was seeking more money.

Stris contends that his client was misled and that the contract was executed under fraudulent circumstances, giving her the right to sue in court rather than proceed in arbitration.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JIM RUTENBERG and REBECCA R. RUIZ © 2018 The New York Times