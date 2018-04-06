Gulag Expert Is Acquitted In Porn Case

news

The historian, Yuri A. Dmitriev, gained renown in 1997 for discovering the remains of more than 9,000 victims of Stalinist purges buried in communal pits in Sandarmokh, a forest in northwestern Russia.

Dmitriev has devoted the past 30 years to searching for such mass graves together with colleagues from Memorial, one of Russia’s oldest and most respected human rights organizations. Dmitriev serves as the regional director of Memorial in Karelia, a region in northwestern Russia bordering Finland.

Initially, local government officials had supported his efforts and attended memorial events at the forest, which has been commemorated with a chapel and monuments to the victims amid the trees.

But attitudes have been changing, and the Kremlin now emphasizes taking pride in Russia’s past, not uncovering its darker chapters. President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 that “excessive demonization of Stalin is one of the ways to attack the Soviet Union, Russia.”

Pro-government news outlets have run articles suggesting that Dmitriev’s grim discovery of masses of decaying bones could have been the site of executions of Soviet army soldiers by Finns during the so-called Winter War with Finland that began in 1939, though most historians say that is unlikely. Dmitriev’s research was not on trial but formed a backdrop for his case.

Dmitriev was arrested in December 2016 on the child pornography charges after taking nine nude photographs of his adoptive daughter, who was 11 at the time. He denied the images were pornographic.

He said he took the photos to prove that he was not beating the girl, in case social services accused him of child abuse as the official pressure against him mounted. A court-appointed committee eventually agreed that the pictures were not pornographic in nature.

The verdict on Thursday, handed down by a court in the city of Petrozavodsk, cleared Dmitriev of the pornography accusations but convicted him on a lesser charge of illegally possessing parts for a shotgun. He was sentenced to three months of probation and community service, Russian news agencies reported.

Dmitriev had also denied the firearms charge, and it was not immediately clear whether he would appeal.

Russian human rights groups had spoken out in defense of Dmitriev, saying investigators had illegally searched his house, opened a criminal case based on an anonymous claim and subjected him to a forced psychological examination, all practices reminiscent of the Stalinist past that Dmitriev had dedicated his life to exposing.

