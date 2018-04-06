Home > The New York Times > World >

Gulag Expert Is Acquitted In Porn Case


World Gulag expert is acquitted in porn case

A Russian historian of the Soviet forced labor camps known as the Gulag, whose work ran counter to official contemporary narratives that play down the crimes of the Stalin era...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yuri A. Dmitriev play

Yuri A. Dmitriev

(Courrier international)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The historian, Yuri A. Dmitriev, gained renown in 1997 for discovering the remains of more than 9,000 victims of Stalinist purges buried in communal pits in Sandarmokh, a forest in northwestern Russia.

Dmitriev has devoted the past 30 years to searching for such mass graves together with colleagues from Memorial, one of Russia’s oldest and most respected human rights organizations. Dmitriev serves as the regional director of Memorial in Karelia, a region in northwestern Russia bordering Finland.

Initially, local government officials had supported his efforts and attended memorial events at the forest, which has been commemorated with a chapel and monuments to the victims amid the trees.

But attitudes have been changing, and the Kremlin now emphasizes taking pride in Russia’s past, not uncovering its darker chapters. President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 that “excessive demonization of Stalin is one of the ways to attack the Soviet Union, Russia.”

Pro-government news outlets have run articles suggesting that Dmitriev’s grim discovery of masses of decaying bones could have been the site of executions of Soviet army soldiers by Finns during the so-called Winter War with Finland that began in 1939, though most historians say that is unlikely. Dmitriev’s research was not on trial but formed a backdrop for his case.

Dmitriev was arrested in December 2016 on the child pornography charges after taking nine nude photographs of his adoptive daughter, who was 11 at the time. He denied the images were pornographic.

He said he took the photos to prove that he was not beating the girl, in case social services accused him of child abuse as the official pressure against him mounted. A court-appointed committee eventually agreed that the pictures were not pornographic in nature.

The verdict on Thursday, handed down by a court in the city of Petrozavodsk, cleared Dmitriev of the pornography accusations but convicted him on a lesser charge of illegally possessing parts for a shotgun. He was sentenced to three months of probation and community service, Russian news agencies reported.

Dmitriev had also denied the firearms charge, and it was not immediately clear whether he would appeal.

Russian human rights groups had spoken out in defense of Dmitriev, saying investigators had illegally searched his house, opened a criminal case based on an anonymous claim and subjected him to a forced psychological examination, all practices reminiscent of the Stalinist past that Dmitriev had dedicated his life to exposing.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ANDREW E. KRAMER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump escalates fight with China in tariff threat World Trump escalates fight with China in tariff threat
World: A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money World A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money
World: Poison victims' health improves. British-Russian tone worsens. World Poison victims' health improves. British-Russian tone worsens.
World: Too radical for France, a muslim clergyman faces deportation World Too radical for France, a muslim clergyman faces deportation
World: Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot him World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot him
World: Trump denies knowing of any hush money paid to porn actress World Trump denies knowing of any hush money paid to porn actress



Top Articles

1 World Trump Foresees National Guard Securing Borderbullet
2 World Gulag expert is acquitted in porn casebullet
3 World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who...bullet
4 World Memphis rally embodies king's activist spiritbullet
5 World Boracay, idyllic philippines resort island, is closed to...bullet
6 World Trump is 'saving us': Minnesota mining country warms to...bullet
7 World Top court rules Brazil can jail former leaderbullet
8 World Teachers walk out in 2 states as fervor spreadsbullet
9 World Police fatally shoot Brooklyn man after falsely...bullet
10 World White House edges back from brink of trade warbullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump breaks silence on Stormy Daniels, says he doesn't know where the money came from to silence porn star
Politics He’s 'an absolute tool': Stormy Daniels' new attorney goes off on her old attorney in CNN interview
Politics Meet the high-profile lawyer and professional sports car driver representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump
World Stormy Daniels spanks Trump again
Politics Stormy Daniels' terrifying recollection of a parking-lot ultimatum wouldn't be the first reported threat from a Trump associate
Politics NBC's Savannah Guthrie accuses Stormy Daniels' attorney of 'playing games' over evidence of Trump affair
Politics The Stormy Daniels 'hush money' payment could have been illegal — and Mueller could use it in his investigation
Opinion Donald Trump: Man at war
World Trump's unlikely foe is known for ambition
Politics Here are all of the allegations a former Playboy model made about her alleged sexual affair with Trump

World

Fermina and Dimas Rojas, with their son Leonardo, 6, all from Guatemala, board a bus in Matías Romero, Mexico, April 5, 2018. The caravan of Central American refugees which President Donald Trump had fixated upon in the past week began to splinter on Thursday, though organizers said that it would regroup in the nearby city of Puebla in the next few days.
World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and Mexico scoffs
The Essar Steel Algoma Inc. plant in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, March 7, 2018. The White House exempted Canada and Mexico temporarily from steel and aluminum tariffs, giving them until May 1 to work out a revised North American Free Trade Agreement.
World White House tries to pull NAFTA back from brink as deadlines loom
Youtube employees await instructions from law enforcement after a shooting at YouTube's campus in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018. According to police, at least four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at the headquarters by a woman who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
World Several wounded in shooting at Youtube headquarters; police say female suspect is dead
Youtube employees await instructions from law enforcement after a shooting at YouTube's campus in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018. According to police, at least four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at the headquarters by a woman who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
World Youtube shooter is identified; motive is unknown