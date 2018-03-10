Home > The New York Times > World >

Gunman and 3 Hostages Found Dead at California Veterans Home


World Gunman and 3 hostages found dead at California veterans home

Three women and the gunman who took them hostage were found dead Friday evening at a home for military veterans in Northern California, hours after the gunman fired at a deputy, the authorities said.

  • Published:
Gunman and 3 hostages found dead at california veterans home play

Gunman and 3 hostages found dead at california veterans home

(New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Assistant Chief Chris Childs of the California Highway Patrol said the four people were found shortly before 6 p.m. local time inside a room at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville where the hostages had been taken.

Childs did not provide details about the gunman, the victims or how the four people died.

“This is a tragic piece of news — one that we were really hoping we wouldn’t have to come before the public to give,” he said at a brief news conference.

Earlier in the day, Childs said the women were employees of the Pathway Home — employees, he said, whose job it was to “help our veterans.” The Pathway Home, according to its website, provides post-Sept. 11 veterans with academic and vocational support as they prepare to ease back into the civilian world.

According to some news reports, the gunman had been a member of the Pathway Home until recently, when he was asked to leave.

Some time after law enforcement responded to a call about shots having been fired, a deputy and the gunman exchanged gunfire, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said.

“There were many bullets fired,” he said at an afternoon news conference, adding that, at some point, the gunman released hostages, although it was unclear how many.

By Friday evening, a Highway Patrol spokesman said there had not been any confirmed contact with the gunman or the hostages since 10:30 a.m.

State officials said the Yountville facility was the largest veterans home in the country. The sprawling campus in the heart of California’s wine country houses about 1,000 veterans, providing independent living, dementia care and skilled nursing care for its residents.

After the Civil War, many states established veterans homes to care for the thousands of injured soldiers returning from war. Yountville was California’s first, established in 1884 on a sprawling, idyllic site that now consists of stucco and red-tile-roof dormitories, a library, a swimming pool and a golf course.

State homes expanded after World War I, when the federal government began paying states a per diem to house and care for elderly and disabled veterans. They are operated by the states but largely funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are now 153 such homes across the country, according to the National Association of State Veterans Homes, that provide nursing care and adult day care.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT STEVENS and MITCH SMITH © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump's military parade plans come into focus: planes, but no tanks World Trump's military parade plans come into focus: planes, but no tanks
World: De Blasio embarks on a 5-day swing through the south World De Blasio embarks on a 5-day swing through the south
World: Council may defy mayor with an alternate review of the city charter World Council may defy mayor with an alternate review of the city charter
World: Preparing for the 2020 census, one address at a time World Preparing for the 2020 census, one address at a time
World: Chancellor's first day in office is set World Chancellor's first day in office is set
World: A battle over trade crashes the bull market's birthday party World A battle over trade crashes the bull market's birthday party



Top Articles

1 World Outrage over footage of police officer beating a black man in...bullet
2 World New York City appoints its first nightlife mayorbullet
3 World Exemptions seen as way to handle tariff for alliesbullet
4 World The Stormy Daniels scandal gets seriousbullet
5 World Italy's populist surge may delay end to eurozone stimulusbullet
6 World U.S. forest service chief resigns amid sexual harassment...bullet
7 World North Korea asks for direct talks, and Trump agreesbullet
8 World Kalman Aron, whose art spared him in the holocaust,...bullet
9 World Florida gun bill: what's in it, and what isn'tbullet
10 World 'We should unite': Kenya's top political rivals...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 3 hostages and gunman found dead after daylong standoff at California veterans' facility
Strategy Flatiron Health CEO explains how he negotiated a $2 billion deal during his child's birth, and how a warehouse full of snakes made him an entrepreneur
Tech All the winners at the 2018 Oscars
Strategy One of tech's most prolific entrepreneurs reveals how he and Elon Musk are trying to eliminate illiteracy, and why he thinks human placentas may hold a key toward 'an indefinite human life span'
Entertainment No, this political satire isn't about Trump
Ryan Seacrest Sexual misconduct claims by actor's former stylist branded "untrue"
Strategy Inside the glamorous life of Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, an elite equestrian who's earned over $1 million in prize money competing against the daughters of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates
Tech Silicon Valley parents are raising their kids tech-free — and it should be a red flag
Entertainment New York is his mixtape
Sports Palimony lawsuit reveals details of tense relationship Blake Griffin and the Clippers

World

null
World Google is trying too hard (or not hard enough) to diversify
Turkey sentences 24 journalists to prison, claiming terrorism ties
World Turkey sentences 24 journalists to prison, claiming terrorism ties
null
World 'ISIS is coming!' how a French company pushed the limits in war-Torn Syria
Donald Trump.
World Another pledge by Trump to do what nobody else can