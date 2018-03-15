House Votes to Advance Bill on Safety in Schools

Home > The New York Times > World >

Washington — With hundreds of high school students massed at the Capitol to demand gun control, the House instead approved modest legislation on Wednesday to beef up school...

Protesters sit in the audience during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and school safety on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 14, 2018. play

Protesters sit in the audience during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and school safety on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 14, 2018.

(Tom Brenner/The New York Times)
Across Capitol Hill, a top FBI official conceded in Senate testimony that his agency had made mistakes in failing to follow up on tips about the gunman.

“We clearly should have done more,” David L. Bowdich, acting deputy director of the FBI, told the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said the bureau was doubling the number of supervisors assigned to review tips from the public.

The House vote and the Senate hearing came as students across the country walked out of their classes to demand tougher gun laws after the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Hundreds rallied in front of the White House and at the Capitol, cheered on by congressional Democratic leaders.

But the school safety bill had no provisions relating to guns, and the Senate hearing was focused on law enforcement failures. Gun control advocates said neither addressed what they saw as the real problem: the proliferation of high-powered firearms used in mass shootings, not only at schools but at concerts, churches, movie theaters and other public places.

The House measure, which passed 407-10 as dozens of students looked down from the visitors’ gallery, is one of a flurry of school safety bills that have been introduced in Congress — without curbs on guns.

It authorizes $500 million over 10 years for safety improvements, including training teachers and students in how to prevent violence and developing anonymous tip lines to detect threats. The money could also be used for physical improvements, such as metal detectors, but at the insistence of Democrats, a provision was added that bars the money from being used to arm teachers.

Known as the STOP School Violence Act, the bill was sponsored by Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican and former sheriff of Jacksonville, Florida, who called it “an important first step towards keeping our students and our teachers safe.”

White House officials have said President Donald Trump supports the measure; a similar one has been introduced in the Senate.

But Democrats lamented that it did not go far enough.

“The bill is fine as far as it goes, and we should certainly do more to make our schools safer,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. “But it is shameful that we must do so because of our failure to reduce the threat of gun violence to children.”

On the Senate side of the Capitol, Bowdich, of the FBI, suffered a grilling from Judiciary Committee members about the bureau’s failure to follow up on at least two credible tips related to the Parkland gunman, Nikolas Cruz.

The first tip, in September, came via email, from a bail bondsman in Mississippi who spotted a suspicious comment on a YouTube channel by a “nikolas cruz” who said he intended to become “a professional school shooter.” The second came in January from a woman who called the agency’s tip line and said, “I know he’s going to explode.”

“In my judgment we have seen a catastrophic and systemic failure of law enforcement at every level,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, before asking Bowdich if he believed that the FBI “had committed serious, grave errors.”

Bowdich’s reply was succinct: “Yes, sir, I do.”

The committee also heard emotional testimony from Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was among the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School, and Katherine Posada, a language arts teacher at the school.

“Nikolas Cruz and the danger that he posed were the worst kept secret in Parkland,” Petty said.

Posada chided lawmakers for what was an apparent partisan divide, with Republicans confining their questions to law enforcement issues and Democrats using the session to put a spotlight on gun control.

“This is not a partisan issue,” the teacher said. “The children of Republicans can fall victim to bullets.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SHERYL GAY STOLBERG © 2018 The New York Times

