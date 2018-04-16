Home > The New York Times > World >

India's Outrage Over Rape and Killing of Girl Engulfs Modi in Crisis


World India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis

The rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl is provoking major political fallout for India’s government, with an explosion of outrage reminiscent of the reaction several years ago after a young woman was brutally...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture after being presented with the highest Palestinian award in the West Bank city of Ramallah play

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture after being presented with the highest Palestinian award in the West Bank city of Ramallah

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the past few days, as protests erupted across the country, two high-level officials from the governing party have resigned, the Supreme Court has stepped in and opposition leaders have tried to push India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, into a corner.

Modi issued brief remarks Friday about the rape case and another recent one, but only after opposition leaders spoke out, criticizing his silence. His statement that the country was ashamed about the rapes and that “our daughters will definitely get justice” hardly doused the growing anger.

What happened to this one little girl, whose crumpled body was found in a blood-smeared dress in January, is now the biggest news in India.

The girl came from a nomadic Muslim community in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Police say a group of Hindu men lured her into a forest, kidnapped her, drugged her, locked her in a Hindu temple, gang-raped her and then strangled her.

According to investigators, the culprits confessed after being arrested and said that they had targeted the young girl as part of a plot to terrorize her nomadic community and drive them away.

In January, when the crime occurred, the girl’s death barely registered beyond local news reports.

But the case roared back to life this past week after a mob of lawyers surrounded a courthouse and tried to block police officers from filing charges (police eventually filed the charge sheet at a judge’s house). Some of the lawyers were aligned with Modi’s nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, known as the BJP.

Two BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir state government who had participated in the protests resigned Friday under widespread criticism, facing accusations of obstructing justice and fanning religious divisions.

India’s ruling party seems to have failed to learn the painful political lessons from the 2012 rape. At the time, the Indian National Congress, now the leading opposition party, was in power, and it was severely criticized for its slow and tone-deaf reaction.

Those same criticisms are now being leveled against Modi and his party.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JEFFREY GETTLEMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Eyeing 2020, Trump fundraisers return to familiar well: small donors World Eyeing 2020, Trump fundraisers return to familiar well: small donors
World: Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump World Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trump
World: Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria World Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria
World: He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world World He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world
World: 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content World 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina Weibo bans gay content
World: After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?' World After Trump strikes Syria, Syrians wonder 'what's next?'



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet
3 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
4 World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual...bullet
5 World Wall street titan takes aim at the law that sidelined himbullet
6 World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,'...bullet
7 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after...bullet
8 World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come...bullet
9 World As troopers crack down, their message to drivers:...bullet
10 World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2...bullet

Related Articles

World 23 children killed in India after school bus plunges from mountain
In India Government pledges to expand rail, waterways to Nepal
In Afghanistan India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help bring stability
Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister talks tough on separatists after meeting Trudeau
Finance Here are all the world leaders going to Davos this week
World Economic Forum 5 things to know about Davos
Politics 10 of the most awkward moments from Trump's first year in office
Politics The government shutdown could ruin Trump and Congress' trip to the elite gathering in Davos
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
Politics With an eye on China, India is looking to buy more US-made advanced sub-hunting planes

World

Jeb Bush with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, at a rally in Derry, N.H., Feb. 4, 2016. Barbara Bush, the wife and mother of presidents who has long been among the most popular members of her famous family, has decided to stop seeking medical treatment to prolong her life as she faces a variety of ailments, people close to the family said on April 15, 2018.
World Barbara Bush, seriously ill, says she won't seek further treatment
Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm
World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warm
Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
World Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
Found Footage Reveals Wreckage of 1906 San Francisco Quake
World Found footage reveals wreckage of 1906 San Francisco quake