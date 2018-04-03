Home > The New York Times > World >

Israeli Leader Reach Deal With UN on African Migrants, Then Backtracks


World Israeli leader reaches deal with U.N. on African migrants, then backtracks

JERUSALEM — In a head-spinning turnaround, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel announced Monday that he had reached an extraordinary deal with the United Nations refugee agency...

  • Published:
Israel suspends deal on resettling African migrants play

A file picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting of his cabinet on January 21, 2018

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The flip-flop appeared to reflect Netanyahu’s fear of losing support from those partners or from his right-wing constituency, who call the asylum-seekers infiltrators and want them gone.

His opponents on the left described the prime minister’s behavior as an embarrassing and cowardly surrender under pressure.

Netanyahu, who is battling for his political future under the cloud of multiple corruption scandals and faces possible charges of bribery, had apparently failed to consult with most of his own conservative Likud Party colleagues or coalition allies before announcing the migrant deal.

If the deal with the U.N. refugee agency bought Israel some international goodwill, diverting attention from Friday’s flare-up along the border with Gaza when Israeli forces killed at least 15 Palestinians and wounded many more, the effect was short-lived.

The agreement with the United Nations was meant to replace a contentious Israeli plan that had offered the migrants a stark choice: forced deportation to Africa or prison. That plan fell through after Rwanda, the African country meant to receive the deportees, announced that it would accept only those who left Israel voluntarily.

In the afternoon, in a televised news conference, Netanyahu triumphantly announced the new deal, under which the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees committed to persuading countries in the West to take at least 16,250 migrants over five years, while Israel would grant official status as temporary residents to most who remained.

Estimates of the population of African asylum-seekers in Israel, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, range from 35,000 to 39,000.

But the agreement to let many stay in Israel drew harsh criticism from some of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition allies, who were taken by surprise. Naftali Bennett, the education minister and leader of the far-right Jewish Home party, said the deal would “turn Israel into an infiltrator’s paradise.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ISABEL KERSHNER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is dead at 81; fought apartheid World Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is dead at 81; fought apartheid
World: Martin Luther King Jr.'s New York Times obituary 50 years ago World Martin Luther King Jr.'s New York Times obituary 50 years ago
World: Trump says DACA is 'dead' and calls on Mexico to enforce border security World Trump says DACA is 'dead' and calls on Mexico to enforce border security
World: England to abolish burial and cremation fees for children World England to abolish burial and cremation fees for children
World: Pope Francis delivers plea for peace in easter sunday mass World Pope Francis delivers plea for peace in easter sunday mass
World: China's space station has finally fallen back to earth World China's space station has finally fallen back to earth



Top Articles

1 World Justice department is facing claims of gender bias, favoritism and...bullet
2 World China's space station has finally fallen back to earthbullet
3 World Feared Russian bike gang comes to Bosnia. Bosnia shrugsbullet
4 World Card data stolen from 5 million Saks and Lord & Taylor customersbullet
5 World Costa Rica election hands presidency to governing party...bullet
6 World Divers risk drowning and sharks to poach abalone worth...bullet
7 World China slaps tariffs on U.S. Products in warning shot...bullet
8 World Venting on immigration, Trump vows 'no more DACA...bullet
9 World After Russian spy poisoning, Britain tells public...bullet
10 World Samuel Belzberg, corporate raider in family...bullet

Related Articles

World U.S. strikes al-Qaida target in southern Libya, expanding shadow war there
Entertainment New music, new albums
World Italy's five-star electoral performance
World What to watch for in Italy's election on Sunday
World Netanyahu, under fire at home, seeks a warm embrace in U.S.
World Anti-Fascist Protesters Rally in Italy as Mussolini's Heirs Gain Ground
Opinion A Paper Tears Apart in a City That Never Quite Came Together
World Little brother in an Arab family feud
World As Shutdown Talk Rises, Trump's Immigration Words Pose Risks for Both Parties
World Trump Comments, Infuriating Africans, May Set Back U.S. Interests

World

Empty displays and a dying orchid inside the Nirav Modi boutique in New York, March 28, 2018. The search for Modi, who went on the run in 2018 after a bank told regulators that it had found nearly $1.8 billion in fraudulent transactions linked to his account, has captivated a country increasingly frustrated by corruption cases involving state banks that could cost taxpayers dearly.
World Jeweler to the stars flees as India seethes over bank fraud
Andrew M. Cuomo
World With loopholes, state protests tax law
Ahmed Fofana, left, and Suleiman Kabba, in a white shirt, relax before their first day of work at a meat processing plant in Woodstock, Va., Oct. 6, 2017. In a tight labor market, positions in poultry plants and lumber mills can be tough to fill, so recruiters turn to refugees willing to work disagreeable jobs for low pay. Fofana and Kabba relocated to a town they've never seen to perform a job they've never done.
World Eager refugees courted for jobs in tight market
Johan van Hulst
World Johan Van Hulst, who helped save 600 children from the Nazis, dies at 107