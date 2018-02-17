Home > The New York Times > World >

Jury awards $38 million to family of maryland woman shot by police


World Jury awards $38 million to family of Maryland woman shot by police

A Baltimore County, Maryland, jury on Friday awarded more than $38 million to the family of a woman who was fatally shot by police in 2016 after a standoff that had been partly broadcast on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Korryn Gaines, who was shot several times by a Baltimore County police officer as her 5-year-old son lingered nearby. play

Korryn Gaines, who was shot several times by a Baltimore County police officer as her 5-year-old son lingered nearby.

(NYT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The woman, Korryn Gaines, was shot several times by a Baltimore County police officer as her 5-year-old son lingered nearby, in the line of fire.

During the standoff, the son, Kodi Gaines, was struck twice by the officer’s gunfire — once in the face and once in the elbow.

After an approximately three-week trial and less than three hours of deliberation, the all-female jury found that the first shot the officer had fired was not reasonable; they then doled out damages on the grounds that Baltimore County had violated the Gaineses’ civil rights and had committed battery on the mother and son.

The jury awarded Kodi Gaines, now 6, more than $32.8 million; Karsyn Courtney, Kodi’s younger sister, who was not in the apartment at the time of the shooting, was awarded more than $4.5 million; and Korryn’s mother and father were awarded $300,000 each, as was the estate of Korryn Gaines.

Kenneth Ravenell, a lawyer representing Kodi Gaines and his father, Corey Cunningham, called the verdict a “huge win” for his clients. While he acknowledged that the award was “significant,” he emphasized that he believed the payout was justified given that Kodi had been shot and continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress.

“Everyone should consider whether, if it was their child, would this number be too high?” Ravenell said in a telephone interview Friday.

“We are moved by the jury’s swift verdict in this case,” he continued. “We believe it sends a message not only to the police officer who shot my client and killed his mother in front of him, we hope it sends a message to police officers around the country that the citizens here, and the citizens all around the country, are tired of police abuses.”

In a statement, Mike Field, Baltimore County attorney, said the county was “disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal.”

“A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger,” he said. “By any account, this was a tragic situation.”

The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4, the police union, did not respond to a phone message or return an email requesting comment.

As the case was unfolding, police had said Korryn Gaines, 23, had a shotgun and had pointed it at an officer at least once during the confrontation.

In fall 2016, the Baltimore County State Attorney’s Office announced that it had completed its review of the shooting and had determined that it had been justified, and that criminal charges were not warranted. The officer who fired the shots, Royce Ruby, was promoted to the rank of corporal while the matter was pending, Ravenell said.

The Baltimore Sun reported that lawyers for the family had sought more than $42 million in damages. Ravenell said he believed more money had been sought for Gaines’ estate than was ultimately awarded.

J. Wyndal Gordon, a lawyer for the estate and other members of Gaines’ family, did not respond to requests for comment, but told The Sun after the verdict that he was “ecstatic.”

Defendants have a right to ask a judge to reduce the damages they must pay. But Ravenell said he did not believe the judge would make any changes.

The police standoff involving Gaines occurred in Randallstown on Aug. 1, 2016, and lasted several hours. That Monday morning, police were trying to serve her with an arrest warrant after she failed to appear in court on charges related a traffic stop. Police were also serving an arrest warrant on her boyfriend, Kareem Courtney, 39, who police said was wanted on an assault charge.

The first officer to enter the apartment testified that he saw Gaines holding a shotgun and that she had pointed it at him, according to The Sun. Ruby also testified that he had observed Gaines seated in the hallway of her apartment, a shotgun on her lap and a cellphone to her ear, according to the newspaper.

Ravenell confirmed that Gaines had posted videos during the standoff, effectively livestreaming what was going on. Through Facebook — which owns Instagram — police were able to essentially deactivate her account just a minute or two before the fatal shot was fired, Ravenell said.

Still, he said, Gaines’ “use of livestreaming played no part in what occurred here.” He added that it was never alleged during the trial that her posts on social media “played any part in escalating the situation.” (Facebook did not immediately reply to a email seeking comment.)

Eventually, Ravenell said, Ruby fired the first shot from outside the apartment — a vantage point from which the officer could not see Kodi Gaines, the 5-year-old child. Ravenell said the officer knew the child was in the kitchen and “allegedly could only see braids of Ms. Gaines’ hair and the barrel of a shotgun” when he “took a blind shot through the drywall.”

The shot struck Korryn Gaines in the back and also struck Kodi Gaines in the face, Ravenell said. The officer then went into the apartment and fired three more rounds, striking Korryn Gaines three more times and also striking Kodi Gaines a second time, Ravenell said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT STEVENS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader World Trump's conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader
World: 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort to aid Trump campaign World 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort to aid Trump campaign
World: Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new World Another killing for Veena Sud, both familiar and new
World: Lavrov calls US election meddling claims 'blabber' World Lavrov calls US election meddling claims 'blabber'
World: Iran protests ban on wrestler who threw bout to avoid Israeli World Iran protests ban on wrestler who threw bout to avoid Israeli
World: The white house flouts the first rule of crisis communications: get the facts out fast World The white house flouts the first rule of crisis communications: get the facts out fast



Top Articles

1 World Cruz confessed to police that he began shooting students 'in the...bullet
2 World Two bronx men arrested in terror schemebullet
3 World South Africa seizes new economic opportunitybullet
4 World Florida school shooting: 'no words' as 17 die in a barrage...bullet
5 World SEC blocks Chinese takeover of Chicago stock exchangebullet
6 World The white house flouts the first rule of crisis...bullet
7 World Trump lawyer's payment to porn star raises new questionsbullet
8 World Trump's inaugural committee paid $26 million to firm...bullet
9 World Senate rejects immigration plans, leaving fate of...bullet
10 World 13 Russians indicted as Mueller reveals effort...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump's top White House lawyer is under intense scrutiny as the Rob Porter scandal keeps looking worse and worse
Strategy Amazon has grown its lobbying operations by a staggering amount — and it's fueling speculation about where HQ2 could be (AMZN)
Strategy Melania Trump has stayed silent on Valentine's Day — and it could be because of an illicit scandal brewing in the White House
Finance How much you have to earn to buy a home in 23 of the most expensive places in the US right now
Politics 3 people wounded in shooting at NSA headquarters
Opinion No, That's Not a Mop. It's a Puli.
World Aide's exit is renewing attention on long delays for security clearances
Strategy The analyst who predicted Amazon would buy Whole Foods says only 2 cities have a shot at HQ2 (AMZN)
Politics Take a tour of Camp David, where presidents host world leaders and escape Washington

World

A mother weeps for her angel: 'i hope she didn't die for nothing'
World A mother weeps for her angel: 'i hope she didn't die for nothing'
In a photo provided by Naomi Yang, Tom Rapp, the founder of the band Pearls Before Swine. Rapp, whose eclectic band was a favorite of underground music fans of the 60s and 70s before he became a civil rights lawyer, died at home in Melbourne, Fla. on Feb. 11, 2018. He was 70.
World Tom Rapp, the voice of pearls before swine, is dead at 70
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).
World Mayor and council agree on new jail sites to replace Rikers Island
Todd Howe, center, a cooperating witness in federal prosecutors' trial of Joseph Percoco, a former deputy secretary for Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is charged with accepting bribes in return for official actions on behalf of upstate developers, outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan, Feb. 5, 2018. Howe was taken into custody on Feb. 8, 2018, after admitting on the witness stand that he violated the terms of his cooperation agreement.
World 'Move On,' judge tells defense lawyers in corruption trial