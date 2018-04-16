Home > The New York Times > World >

Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm


World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warm

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered a personal welcome to a senior envoy from Beijing, feting him and a visiting Chinese art troupe with a gala dinner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm play

Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as Ties Warm

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kim exchanged “deep thoughts” on international issues of concern to North Korea and China and vowed to improve bilateral relations during the meeting Saturday with the senior Chinese diplomat, Song Tao, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The report did not say if they discussed the North Korean dictator’s upcoming summits with President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea to defuse a standoff over the North’s development of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles.

The warm reception was a reciprocal gesture. Last month, when Kim visited China to meet with President Xi Jinping on his first trip abroad as North Korea’s leader, it was Song who greeted him on the border and accompanied him in his special train to Beijing. That surprise visit by the secretive Kim was apparently an effort to improve ties with China, which had also cooled over the North’s weapons programs, before the summits.

Kim’s friendly welcome also contrasted with the reception that Song received the last time he visited North Korea, as a special envoy of Xi in November. At that time, Kim refused to meet him and launched an intercontinental ballistic missile several days later.

This time, Beijing sent Song and an art troupe to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to attend an international art festival.

On Saturday, Kim “expressed satisfaction with improving ties between the two parties and nations,” the North Korean news agency said. “He voiced a need to elevate the traditional friendship to a new level of development meeting new demands of the times.”

Ties between China and North Korea had become strained in recent years, as Kim conducted a series of nuclear and missile tests and Beijing voted for increasingly harsh U.N. sanctions designed to squeeze the North to stop. The sanctions banned all major North Korean exports, such as coal, iron ore, textiles and seafood.

Those sanctions have hit the isolated North hard, as China accounts for more than 90 percent of North Korea’s external trade.

Until recently, Kim had refused to enter any talks on ending his nuclear weapons program. Instead, he accelerated his missile and nuclear tests after taking power in 2011, and declared in this year’s New Year’s Day speech that the North had achieved its goal of developing a nuclear deterrent.

Since then, he has suddenly shifted toward dialogue. He agreed to meet with Moon on the inter-Korean border on April 27. Trump has also accepted Kim’s invitation to a summit, agreeing to meet him in May or early June. Kim said he was willing to discuss denuclearizing if certain conditions, such as security guarantees for his regime, are met.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

CHOE SANG-HUN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual consent World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual consent
World: Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon' World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'
World: Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs World Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
World: Found footage reveals wreckage of 1906 San Francisco quake World Found footage reveals wreckage of 1906 San Francisco quake
World: Cuomo challenger wins endorsement of progressive die-hards World Cuomo challenger wins endorsement of progressive die-hards
World: Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
3 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet
4 World As troopers crack down, their message to drivers: put down...bullet
5 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after...bullet
6 World Trump launches strikes on Syrian targetsbullet
7 World California searchers find woman's body and items...bullet
8 World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on...bullet
9 World Winnie Madikizela-mandela, 'mother of the nation,'...bullet
10 World Right-wing presidential contender in Brazil is...bullet

Related Articles

In China FM visits Japan for talks on N. Korea, regional issues
Kim Il Sung North Korea commemorates birth of its founder
Opinion 'Is this still a buddy movie?' Trump and Japan's leader will soon find out
North Korea UN urges donors to set aside N. Korea political issues
Politics Kim Jong Un may not have an airplane capable of taking him to meet Trump — and it could get 'embarrassing'
Politics Formal bilateral talks between the US and North Korea could happen as early as May
Kim Jong Un North Korea foreign minister in rare Moscow visit amid diplomatic thaw
Kim Jong Un North Korea's makes first official mention of US talks
Politics The US is a week into the military drill that terrifies Kim Jong Un — but North Korea has been strangely silent
Politics The Trump-Kim summit could take place in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar — here's what the coldest capital city on earth is like

World

Trump blasts comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery'
World Trump blasts Comey in barrage of tweets, calling him 'slippery'
Drug company 'shenanigans' to dodge generics come under scrutiny
World Drug company 'Shenanigans' to dodge generics come under scrutiny
With Pickets and Lawsuits, Unions and Developers Go to War
World With pickets and lawsuits, unions and developers go to war
Donald Trump
World Plan to pardon aide convicted in CIA leak