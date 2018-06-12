Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Kudlow Suffers 'Very Mild' Heart Attack


World Kudlow suffers 'very mild' heart attack

WASHINGTON — Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, suffered a heart attack Monday evening and was at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump said in a tweet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kudlow, 70, who has referred to himself as a “happy warrior” in counseling Trump on trade and economic policy, joined Trump’s team in March as the director of the National Economic Council.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted, just before a meeting in Singapore with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

The White House issued a statement late Monday evening saying that Kudlow had a “very mild heart attack.”

“Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in the statement.

A person familiar with the situation said that Kudlow had a stent inserted Monday.

Kudlow, a former CNBC commentator and Wall Street economist who has long championed free trade, has increasingly defended Trump’s approach to trade policy, including his threat of tariffs. He did so most recently on Sunday cable news shows, where he defended Trump’s war of words with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after this weekend’s fractious meeting of the Group of 7 industrialized nations.

Kudlow, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” appeared to slur some words when discussing Trump’s trade agenda after the G-7 meeting. Kudlow criticized Trudeau, saying the prime minister “really kind of stabbed us in the back” with comments critical of the United States in a news conference after the meeting.

Kudlow had been home sick for part of the day Monday. He did not respond to colleagues’ calls and emails Sunday — a rarity — and on Monday morning, a National Economic Council meeting was unexpectedly canceled.

Colleagues said they had grown worried about Kudlow in recent days, particularly after a White House briefing last week, before the G-7 meeting, in which Kudlow appeared visibly tired and uncharacteristically frail.

On Monday night, friends and colleagues expressed concern for his health. Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, praised Kudlow in a brief interview. “Larry Kudlow is the salt of the earth, and a true patriot,” Hassett said. “And our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family tonight.”

Stephen Moore, a Heritage Foundation economist and longtime friend of Kudlow’s, said in an email Monday night that “he’s ok and will be back on the job,” in response to a question about Kudlow’s condition.

Kudlow is a smoker, and was sometimes seen outside the West Wing with a cigarette. He has told people the stress of the director’s job has surprised him, in part because of the constant level of toxic infighting among White House advisers, which he was not expecting.

Kudlow dove into the job with gusto, taking on a wide portfolio that included the president’s roller-coaster trade agenda — including on-again-off-again tariff threats against China, Mexico, Canada, the European Union and others — and denuclearization negotiations with North Korea. But in recent days, he has complained of exhaustion to friends and reporters, while stressing how much he loved the job.

A disciple of the supply-side economic theories of economist Arthur Laffer, and a Catholic, Kudlow struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the early 1990s while chief economist at the Wall Street firm Bear Stearns. He found sobriety, and then he found a comfortable niche as a television commentator, radio host and evangelist for the economic power of low taxes, light regulation and a strong dollar.

He was an early fan of Trump’s presidential campaign, and he helped shape its tax plan, along with Moore. After Trump’s election, Kudlow was a loud and frequent champion of the tax cuts that Trump signed into law in December.

“He’s an optimist, he’s a markets guy, he always says profits are the mother’s milk,” James Pethokoukis, a columnist for the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said when Kudlow was picked for the National Economic Council job. When markets are firing and growth is strong, he said, “that is energizing to him.”

Kudlow replaced Gary D. Cohn, who resigned over objections to Trump’s tariffs. But the choice of Kudlow was widely seen as a positive sign for the free-trade wing of the Republican Party and as an indication that Trump wanted to refocus his message on the strength of the economy and the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan before the midterm elections. Since taking over as director, Kudlow has given frequent television appearances praising the strength of the economy and crediting Trump’s policies for it. Unlike many other Republicans, Kudlow has also defended Trump’s aggressive trade stance while insisting the president really does want free trade.

“President Trump spent two days — and this is something dear to my heart — talking to these ministers, these heads of state about free trade,” Kudlow said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” referring to the G-7 summit meeting, “ending tariffs, ending tariff barriers, ending subsidies, stopping trade wars, moving toward fairness and unfair trading practices.”

“We are the fastest growing economy in the G-7, and he has got a vision here,” he said. “He is probably going to be the best trade reformer in several decades the world has seen.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JIM TANKERSLEY and MAGGIE HABERMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: As ties to allies fray, republicans in congress stick with the President World As ties to allies fray, republicans in congress stick with the President
World: Housing authority, accused of endangering residents, agrees to oversight World Housing authority, accused of endangering residents, agrees to oversight
World: Trudeau's challenge on trade: managing both trump and domestic politics World Trudeau's challenge on trade: managing both trump and domestic politics
World: Seeking two-way star, rays try to build one World Seeking two-way star, rays try to build one
World: Democratic women are running for governor. Men and money stand in their way. World Democratic women are running for governor. Men and money stand in their way.
World: Treasury department hits Russia with new sanctions World Treasury department hits Russia with new sanctions



Top Articles

1 World First Lady's secrecy on health broken by husbandbullet
2 World Quick evacuation in Somalia firefight shows disparity in U.S....bullet
3 World Judge Denies Trump's secrecy claim in review of Cohen documentsbullet
4 World Hong kong activist sentenced to 6 years for clash with policebullet
5 World In the Trump administration, science is unwelcome. So is...bullet
6 World A forgotten religion gets a second chance in Brooklynbullet
7 World Trump refuses to sign G-7 statement and calls trudeau...bullet
8 World Cheering McEnroe in Paris never gets oldbullet
9 World Trump economic adviser ties G-7 tension to North...bullet
10 World Alabama's longtime hostility to gambling shows...bullet

Related Articles

World Money primary for 2020 starts with New York
World Anthony Bourdain, renegade chef who showed the world how to 'eat without fear,' is dead at 61
World Move over, China: U.S. Has the world's fastest supercomputer again
World Fresh legal attack on health law comes with political risks
World Ira Berlin, groundbreaking historian of slavery, dies at 77
World Chinese hackers steal unclassified data from navy contractor
World Judge Denies Trump's secrecy claim in review of Cohen documents
World Mueller charges Manafort and his Russian aide with obstruction
World China's ZTE, saved by U.S., has a checkered past and shaky future

World

null
World Trump, opening talks with Kim, welcomes 'terrific relationship'
null
World Virginia primary puts democrats' spirit of '17 to the test
null
World In Alabama, disloyalty to trump proves costly
U.S. Unveils an office in Taiwan, but sends no top officials
American Institute U.S. unveils an office in Taiwan, but sends no top officials