Home > The New York Times > World >

Malala Returns to Pakistan for First Time Since Attack 6 Years Ago


World Malala returns to pakistan for first time since attack 6 years ago

Malala Yousufzai, the Pakistani activist for girls’ education and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate, returned to Pakistan early Thursday in her first visit since an attack by Taliban militants gravely injured her in 2012.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
nobel-prize-winner-malala-yousafzai-has-received-an-offer-to-study-at-a-top-uk-university play

nobel-prize-winner-malala-yousafzai-has-received-an-offer-to-study-at-a-top-uk-university

(Business Insider UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Her homecoming was wrapped in relative secrecy, and details of her visit have not been publicly confirmed.

But Yousufzai, now 20 and studying at Oxford, is expected to stay mostly in Islamabad, the capital, during her four-day visit. She is said to be planning to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other high-ranking civil and military officials.

She is also expected to visit the picturesque Swat Valley, her childhood home and the site of the Taliban attack against her, where she is to inaugurate a large school being built with aid from the Malala Fund, an advocacy organization for girls’ education worldwide that she founded in 2013.

A military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the news media, said Yousufzai was expected to be accompanied by the Pakistani army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, on her visit to Swat. No separate confirmation of that was available.

Yousufzai and two other schoolgirls in Swat were pulled off their school bus and shot by Taliban militants in October 2012.

The attackers were specifically targeting her: Though only 15, she was already widely known for her advocacy for girls’ education, placing her in defiance of militant leaders who had banned such schooling in areas they controlled. One of the gunmen shouted “Who is Malala?” as he boarded the bus.

All three girls survived, but Yousufzai was critically injured, with a bullet grazing her brain and lodging in her neck. Doctors in Britain spent months rebuilding her skull, and she soon returned to her advocacy work — this time with a global audience of admirers. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Despite that, she has been harshly criticized by some Pakistanis, particularly those on the far right who accuse her of being a dupe for the West’s agenda.

Security during her visit in Pakistan was heavy from the start, when she and her family arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in the dark of the early morning.

The local news media reported that Yousufzai was brought to Islamabad with a large security contingent.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SALMAN MASOOD © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: North and South Korean officials meet at border to discuss summit meeting World North and South Korean officials meet at border to discuss summit meeting
World: At least 68 dead as fire erupts amid riot at Venezuela jail World At least 68 dead as fire erupts amid riot at Venezuela jail
World: Trump rings up Roseanne Barr after her show is a ratings winner World Trump rings up Roseanne Barr after her show is a ratings winner
World: Chile and its scientists protest research on tiny mummy World Chile and its scientists protest research on tiny mummy
World: Signing off on New York's sex harassment laws: The '4 men in a room' World Signing off on New York's sex harassment laws: The '4 men in a room'
World: White house looks to use emergency law to halt Chinese investment World White house looks to use emergency law to halt Chinese investment



Top Articles

1 World Equifax picks private equity executive as new CEObullet
2 World Waymo, a Google spinoff, ramps up its driverless-car effortbullet
3 World John Cacioppo, who studied effects of loneliness, is dead at 66bullet
4 World China moves to sideline underground bishop, his colleagues saybullet
5 World Putin faces public fury over children's deaths in Siberian...bullet
6 World Sessions and Kushner square off, and prisoners hang in...bullet
7 World Officer, facing perjury charges, claims 'rookie...bullet
8 World Arizona orders Uber to remove self-driving cars from...bullet
9 World North Korea's Kim met Xi during secret visit to...bullet
10 World Catholic bishop taken into custody in Chinabullet

Related Articles

World Asma Jahangir, Fearless Pakistani Rights Activist, Dies at 66
World Gina Haspel, Trump's choice for CIA, played role in torture program
World U.S. Adviser Rebukes Suu Kyi: 'I Don't Want to Be Part of a Whitewash'
Krishna Kumari Kohli Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator
Asma Jahangir Pakistan lays 'moral compass' advocate to rest
World Economic Forum 5 things to know about Davos
New York Freezing city welcomes 2018 with tightest security
In Pakistan Men still killing women for 'honour', despite new law
Strategy The incredible life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who doesn't have a cell phone or use Facebook and once left Jon Stewart speechless
Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the world

World

Anbang has been involved in a number of high-profile deals, including the $1.95 billion purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria in 2014
World China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of $10 billion
Rick Gates
World Trump aide spoke during campaign to associate tied to Russian intelligence
Donald Trump.
World Trump says second amendment 'will never be repealed'
A memorial mural to Alton Sterling on Triple S Food Mart, where he was killed by police, in Baton Rouge, La., July 6, 2016. A pair of white police officers will not be prosecuted by the state authorities in the fatal shooting of Sterling, the Louisiana Attorney General announced March 27, 2018, bringing another closely watched and widely scrutinized investigation of potential police misconduct to an end without charges.
World Protest at sacramento city hall as speakers condemn killing by police