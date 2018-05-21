Man intentionally plowed vehicle into a restaurant, killing his daughter, police say

news

At a news conference, Chief Tom Ellis of the Bessemer City Police Department said officers were called to the Surf & Turf Lodge, about 30 miles west of Charlotte, after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a building.

When an officer responded, he saw that a vehicle was “completely in” the restaurant and that multiple people were injured, Ellis said. Police arrested the driver, whom Ellis identified as Roger Self, 62.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, he said. Several others were injured, though he did not specify how many, and transported to hospitals.

Sheriff Alan Cloninger of Gaston County said Katelyn Self, a 26-year-old deputy who had been with the office for four years, was killed. She was not on duty at the time of the crash, he said.

“This young lady started out as a detention officer, worked her way up to deputy,” Cloninger said.

“Tragic, tragic loss of life,” he continued, appearing to be on the verge of tears. “All I’d ask is for the people to keep the family in your prayers, and also this Sheriff’s Office, because we’re suffering a little bit right now.”

Ellis said Roger Self is Katelyn Self’s father. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter that the episode appeared to be “domestic related.”

Records indicate that Self was booked into Gaston County Jail around 7 p.m. on two counts of first-degree murder.

The authorities did not immediately identify the second person who was killed or provide details about what led to the crash. Ellis said one of the victims was a Gaston County police officer, and one was a Gastonia police officer. It was not clear if they were on duty at the time.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times