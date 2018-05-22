Home > The New York Times > World >

Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize Again, This Time to European Parliament


World Mark Zuckerberg to apologize again, this time to European parliament

SAN FRANCISCO — Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, plans to strike a conciliatory note when he speaks to members of the European Parliament on Tuesday, in the latest stop on his apology tour for the social network’s mishandling of user information.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mark Zuckerberg to apologize again, this time to European parliament play

Mark Zuckerberg to apologize again, this time to European parliament

(Trendsmap)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zuckerberg is expected to stick to what has become a well-used script when he appears before European lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday evening. The chief executive intends to say that Facebook did not do enough to prevent the social network from being used for harm, according to an excerpt from his prepared remarks viewed by The New York Times.

“Whether it’s fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities,” Zuckerberg plans to say, according to the prepared remarks. “That was a mistake, and I’m sorry.”

The language closely mirrors what Zuckerberg told members of Congress last month when he went to Washington for a two-day grilling over how Facebook handled the data of tens of millions of its users. The Times and others had revealed in March that a British political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, had improperly used the information of Facebook members to build psychographic profiles of American voters, setting off a data privacy storm.

Since then, Zuckerberg has posted a public apology for the scandal, accepting personal responsibility for the data leak and vowing to “step up.” The Silicon Valley company has also announced new privacy and security settings and begun an advertising campaign in which it has promised to clean up the social network.

In his appearance in front of Congress last month, Zuckerberg said, “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry.”

Zuckerberg has been under pressure for weeks to appear in front of lawmakers in Europe, where officials have been more proactive than in the United States in regulating the tech giants. His appearance before the European Parliament on Tuesday comes just days before the region’s introduction of new regulations for protecting data privacy, known as the General Data Protection Regulation. Under the rules, European regulators will have the power to fine companies up to 4 percent of their global revenue for violations — a sum equivalent to $1.6 billion in Facebook’s case.

Zuckerberg’s decision to meet with members of the European Parliament was disclosed last week, when Antonio Tajani, the president of the body, tweeted that the chief executive would visit this week. It quickly became clear that the conditions for Zuckerberg’s appearance were favorable for him because the European Parliament does not directly regulate Facebook or other technology companies and because it had agreed to a closed-door session with the chief executive.

That created a backlash, with several European lawmakers quickly threatening to not attend the meeting if it was not made public.

On Sunday, Tajani tweeted that it was “great news” that Zuckerberg had agreed to a live web broadcast of the session after all. Facebook accepted a livestream after fears that a boycott by European lawmakers would grab even more headlines and detract from the message of the meeting, according to an official within Facebook, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg is also expected to assure European lawmakers that Facebook is “committed to Europe,” according to a copy of his prepared remarks. He plans to cite Facebook’s European headquarters in Ireland as an example, as well as the company’s offices in London, where the social network has its largest engineering team outside the United States.

“By the end of 2018, Facebook will employ 10,000 people across 12 European cities — up from 7,000 today. And we will continue to invest,” Zuckerberg intends to say. “Europeans make up a large and incredibly important part of our global community.”

After Zuckerberg testifies to the European Parliament, he is scheduled to make other stops in Europe. On Wednesday, he is set to have lunch with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris to discuss a range of issues. Zuckerberg will also be interviewed onstage at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on Thursday in a conversation that will be livestreamed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SHEERA FRENKEL © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Man agrees to plead guilty to Killing 5 at Fort Lauderdale airport World Man agrees to plead guilty to Killing 5 at Fort Lauderdale airport
World: Trump's demands escalate pressure on Rosenstein to preserve Justice department's independence World Trump's demands escalate pressure on Rosenstein to preserve Justice department's independence
World: Leecia Eve, Ex-aide to Clinton and Cuomo, enters attorney general race World Leecia Eve, Ex-aide to Clinton and Cuomo, enters attorney general race
World: Australian archbishop found guilty of sexual abuse cover-up World Australian archbishop found guilty of sexual abuse cover-up
World: Former Uber engineer's lawsuit claims sexual harassment World Former Uber engineer's lawsuit claims sexual harassment
World: Former Clinton aide dismisses the Mueller investigation -- and the Clintons along with it World Former Clinton aide dismisses the Mueller investigation -- and the Clintons along with it



Top Articles

1 World Pakistan has 1 new polio case, but is not declaring victory yetbullet
2 World The long-running pasta show of queensbullet
3 World What this 76-year-old man can teach about healingbullet
4 World Man intentionally plowed vehicle into a restaurant, killing...bullet
5 World Wounded officer had sought a 'Simpler Life' patrolling schoolsbullet
6 World Cougar attacks two bicyclists in Washington state,...bullet
7 World Trump defends administration's trade strategy with chinabullet
8 World Former Clinton aide dismisses the Mueller...bullet
9 World J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe...bullet
10 World Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses,...bullet

Related Articles

World Tibetan activist who promoted his native language is sentenced to prison
World Former Clinton aide dismisses the Mueller investigation -- and the Clintons along with it
World Former Uber engineer's lawsuit claims sexual harassment
World Australian archbishop found guilty of sexual abuse cover-up
World Trump defends administration's trade strategy with china
World Japanese climber dies on everest, raising toll this month to 3
World In photo, a 'Young' China sees an aging U.S. in retreat
World Wounded officer had sought a 'Simpler Life' patrolling schools
World Maduro wins venezuela election amid widespread disillusionment
World Ireland, enthusiastic about gay rights, frets over abortion

World

Tibetan activist who promoted his native language is sentenced to prison
World Tibetan activist who promoted his native language is sentenced to prison
In photo, a 'Young' China sees an aging U.S. in retreat
World In photo, a 'Young' China sees an aging U.S. in retreat
Japanese climber dies on everest, raising toll this month to 3
World Japanese climber dies on everest, raising toll this month to 3
Trump weighs risk of summit after North Korean reversal
World Trump weighs risk of summit after North Korean reversal