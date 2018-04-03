Markets That Climbed the Trump Bump Are Tumbling Down From It

The Trump Bump is becoming the Trump Slump.
And Trump was the bull-in-chief, celebrating the record-breaking march as validation of his economic policies. Those days are done.
Even after a fast start to 2018, stock markets finished the first quarter down for the year — the first quarterly decline since 2015. It suggested that a period of calm and steadily rising markets had given way to a turbulent new era with a bearish bent.
The plunge continued Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index sinking 2.2 percent. Investors jettisoned shares of financial, technology and many other businesses, spooked at least in part by a tweet from Trump aimed at one of the country’s biggest companies: Amazon.
Asian markets fell more modestly in early-Tuesday trading.
Monday’s decline left stocks down more than 4 percent so far in 2018. They are now down more than 10 percent from their peak in late January. That means the market has entered a correction — a term used to indicate that the downward trend is more severe and lasting than simply a few days of bearish trading.
The stock market is still up more than 20 percent since Nov. 8, 2016, the day Trump won the White House — a roller-coaster ride driven in part by expectations about what a Trump presidency could bring to Washington.
At first, the prospect of Republicans controlling the White House and both houses of Congress thrilled investors. They anticipated a wave of regulatory rollbacks and the slashing of corporate and personal tax rates. Many of those dreams have been realized, culminating in Trump signing a huge tax cut into law in December. When the S&P 500 notched its high-water mark of 2872.87 on Jan. 26, it represented a roughly 325 percent increase since the bull market began in March 2009.
But since February, a toxic stew of factors — many but certainly not all of them emanating from Washington — has polluted what had been the market’s placidly rising waters. And there’s little prospect of the messes dissipating anytime soon.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.