Home > The New York Times > World >

Militants Storm Indian Army Base, Killing Soldiers and a Civilian


World Militants storm Indian Army base, killing soldiers and a civilian

A brazen weekend attack by heavily armed militants who stormed an Indian army base in the Jammu region killed at least five soldiers and a civilian, army officials said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Militants Storm Indian Army Base, Killing Soldiers and a Civilian play

Militants Storm Indian Army Base, Killing Soldiers and a Civilian

(newsreportonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was one of the deadliest attacks on the army in recent years, and Indian officials blamed a Pakistan-based militant group.

The target of the attack early Saturday was the base of the army’s 36th Brigade, which houses more than 3,500 troops.

Indian officials said the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Muhammad, led by Maulana Masood Azhar, was behind the attack. The group has carried out similar attacks in the Indian-administrated portion of Kashmir, particularly along the Line of Control that divides Kashmir into two parts, held by India and Pakistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack this weekend, however.

The attack began around 4:55 a.m. Saturday as four militants dressed in army uniforms and armed with AK-47 assault rifles and grenades descended on Chennai, a small village on the outskirts of Jammu City, said Abdul Rehman Veeri, parliamentary affairs minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The village is among those closest to the de facto border with Pakistan.

The militants entered the family quarters of the army officers, gunning down two soldiers and injuring at least nine other people, including women and children, army officials said.

The militants were cornered and later killed in a residential complex of the camp when the army deployed Special Forces that engaged in a firefight that lasted more than 24 hours, an army spokesman in Jammu, Lt. Col. Devender Anand, said.

“The militants entered into the residential quarters where they targeted the family members of the army personnel. A junior commissioned officer and a noncommissioned officer were killed in the attack,” police said.

The death toll stood at 10 people: five soldiers, four militants and the father of a soldier, officials said.

The attack is likely to raise tensions between India and Pakistan, which have fought three wars since independence, two of them over Kashmir. New Delhi has often blamed militant groups in Pakistan for sponsoring militant attacks in the region.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SAMEER YASIR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: A famed fishing port staggers as its 'codfather' goes to jail World A famed fishing port staggers as its 'codfather' goes to jail
World: Taking an ax to hungary's democracy as europe fidgets World Taking an ax to hungary's democracy as europe fidgets
World: Democrats, pressured by Trump, plan to revise Rebuttal Memo World Democrats, pressured by Trump, plan to revise Rebuttal Memo
World: Trump's infrastructure plan: Modest federal incentives, facing long odds World Trump's infrastructure plan: Modest federal incentives, facing long odds
World: Asma Jahangir, fearless Pakistani rights activist, dies at 66 World Asma Jahangir, fearless Pakistani rights activist, dies at 66
World: Far from the great lawn, saving a home tied to central park World Far from the great lawn, saving a home tied to central park



Top Articles

1 World Sister of North Korean Leader Arrives in South Korea for Highly...bullet
2 World Education chief grades her first year on the jobbullet
3 World Taking an ax to hungary's democracy as europe fidgetsbullet
4 World Far from the great lawn, saving a home tied to central parkbullet
5 World Vietnam pulls request for U.S. help to build a Coal-fired...bullet
6 World Asma Jahangir, fearless Pakistani rights activist, dies...bullet
7 World Gerard wins first U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympicsbullet
8 World A famed fishing port staggers as its 'codfather'...bullet
9 World After settling with Uber, Waymo faces bigger...bullet
10 World Trump's infrastructure plan: Modest federal...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy Going-out-of-business sales are starting at 170 Toys R Us stores — here's where to find them
In Maldives Government warns top court against impeaching president
Tech The biggest box-office hit the year you were born
Strategy Toys R Us is kicking off blowout sales at 170 closing stores — here's where to find them
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
In India Netanyahu arrives for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

World

null
World The mainstreaming of political memes online
As Other Aides Face Trump's Ire Over Rob Porter's Departure, Hope Hicks Is Praised
World At demanding workplace, aide is singled out as 'absolutely fantastic'
David Yermack teaches the course "Digital Currenty, Blockchains, and the Future of the Financial Services Industry” at New York University, in New York, Jan. 29, 2018. Several top schools have added or are rushing to add classes about Bitcoin and the record-keeping technology that it introduced, known as the blockchain.
World Cryptocurrencies Come to Campus
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) walks with White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter in November 2017.
World Unwelcome Attention for John Kelly, the Man Enlisted to Bring Calm