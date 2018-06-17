Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

New Bombing Hits Afghanistan Before Taliban Cease-Fire Expires


World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — A day after President Ashraf Ghani announced that the government would extend its cease-fire with the Taliban, the lull in the long-running war appeared to be all but over Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires play

New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires

(Crowded)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A deadly explosion rocked the city of Jalalabad, in Nangarhar province, as insurgents, government officials and civilians mingled together in the last hours of a temporary peace.

The Taliban also announced that it would not reciprocate the government’s offer: The fighting would resume after their cease-fire expired late Sunday, a spokesman for the group said.

Dr. Najibullah Kamawal, head of public health in Nangarhar province, said at least 17 people were killed and 50 others wounded in the blast Sunday.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said he feared those numbers would rise.

The explosion occurred a day after a similar gathering of Taliban members and Afghan security forces in Nangarhar was shattered by a bombing that killed 36 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Some officials said that was a suicide bombing; others said it was a car bomb.

The Islamic State group’s offshoot in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the Saturday bombing. No group immediately claimed the blast Sunday.

Ghani said in a speech Saturday that he would extend his government’s unilateral cease-fire after it expires Tuesday.

But a spokesman for the Taliban said Sunday that the group would resume fighting after its separate, three-day cease-fire ends Sunday.

The two explosions in Nangarhar were a symbol of how complicated the war in Afghanistan remains, even as the overlapping cease-fires had offered Afghans, who are killed by the dozens every day, a brief movement of peace.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Zabihullah Ghazi and Mujib Mashal © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Boston globe columnist suspended after review finds fabrications World Boston globe columnist suspended after review finds fabrications
World: Chris Hardwick's AMC talk show yanked after abuse allegations World Chris Hardwick's AMC talk show yanked after abuse allegations
World: A financier's profit-minded mission to open a channel between Kushner and North Korea World A financier's profit-minded mission to open a channel between Kushner and North Korea
World: Jefferson descendants reflect on Sally Hemings exhibit World Jefferson descendants reflect on Sally Hemings exhibit
World: We can't stop the hackers World We can't stop the hackers
World: Trump administration adopts a border policy previously spurned as inhumane World Trump administration adopts a border policy previously spurned as inhumane



Top Articles

1 World Slave mistress gets her due at Monticellobullet
2 World Fire guts Glasgow school of art for second time in 4 yearsbullet
3 World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford...bullet
4 World Theranos founder is indicted on fraud chargesbullet
5 World We can't stop the hackersbullet
6 World U.S. To put tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods as...bullet
7 World U.S. and China exchange tariffs and expand trade feudbullet
8 World House republicans struggle to read trump's intent on...bullet
9 World 2 deputies in Kansas are fatally shot while...bullet
10 World Trump's promises to Kim Jong Un leave U.S. and...bullet

Related Articles

In Afghanistan Taliban tells fighters to stay at posts after attack on ceasefire revellers
In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
Opinion After long road to Turkey, brief flight home feels cruel
Afghanistan Country extends ceasefire after suicide attack kills 25
US Afghan strike targeted Pakistani Taliban chief: Officials
In Mali Dutch to shift troop deployment to Afghanistan
In Afghanistan US military targets senior militant
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF

World

1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau
World White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau
Trump again falsely blames democrats for his separation policy
World Trump again falsely blames democrats for his separation policy
In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hot
World In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hot