Home > The New York Times > World >

North Korea Drops Troop Demand, but U.S. Reacts Warily


World North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily

KEY WEST, Fla. — North Korea has dropped its demand that U.S. troops be removed from South Korea as a condition for giving up its nuclear weapons, South Korea’s president said Thursday in presenting the idea to the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily play

North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Moon Jae-in portrayed the proposal as a concession on the eve of talks involving the two Koreas and the United States.

The North has long demanded that the 28,500 U.S. troops be withdrawn, citing their presence as a pretext to justify its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

But in Washington, the Trump administration privately dismissed the idea that it was a capitulation by the North because a U.S. withdrawal from the South was never on the table. Mike Pompeo, the CIA director whom President Donald Trump secretly sent to Pyongyang two weeks ago to meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, did not ask him to take such a step, senior officials said.

The move could increase pressure on the United States to support negotiations between North and South Korea on a peace treaty that would end the Korean War. While Trump gave those talks his blessing this week, officials said his ultimate goal is to force North Korea to relinquish its nuclear program. A peace treaty, they said, should be signed only after the North has given up its weapons.

Trump has expressed excitement about his own planned summit meeting with Kim, but on Wednesday, he said he was ready to bail out before, or even during, the meeting if he concluded that diplomacy was not bearing fruit. He also said the U.S. would keep sanctions on North Korea until it relinquishes its nuclear program.

“We have great respect for many aspects of what they’re doing, but we have to get it together,” Trump said at a news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. “We have to end nuclear weapons.”

Analysts and former officials said the White House was right to be wary of Kim’s offer. They said it could drive a wedge between the United States and South Korea.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MARK LANDLER and CHOE SANG-HUN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote World NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote
World: Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks, Pentagon says World Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks, Pentagon says
World: Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers
World: Wells Fargo pays $1 billion to federal regulators World Wells Fargo pays $1 billion to federal regulators
World: Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers
World: 2 sheriff's deputies are killed while eating at North Florida restaurant World 2 sheriff's deputies are killed while eating at North Florida restaurant



Top Articles

1 World No friends of the court: city council sues city's top lawyerbullet
2 World In Brooklyn, push for a special Haitian district hits resistancebullet
3 World Manhattan nanny is convicted in murders of two childrenbullet
4 World Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearingbullet
5 World Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside...bullet
6 World Treaty to formally end Korean war is being discussed,...bullet
7 World Trump mocks sketch of man who allegedly threatened...bullet
8 World Inside southwest flight 1380, 20 minutes of chaos...bullet
9 World Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled...bullet
10 World 2 sheriff's deputies are killed while eating at...bullet

Related Articles

Politics How the suspected Syria gas attack turned into one of the biggest crises of Trump's presidency
Politics The US sent its biggest force in years to an Asian military exercise where Marines learn how to storm beaches and drink snake blood — and the photos are awesome
Donald Trump US President zeroes in on North Korea, Iran threats
Tech Incredible photos from space reveal the biggest news stories on Earth in 2017
North Korea UN envoy bound for country as tensions soar
Politics Chinese drones may soon swarm the market — and that could be very bad for the US
In US North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new travel ban
Politics Trump's new Afghanistan strategy could add to the Air Force's burdens
Politics The US can survive a nuclear North Korea — but a first strike could start World War III

World

North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says
World North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says
Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say
World Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say
Trump attacks russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy daniels' lawyer
World Trump attacks Russia inquiry and sketch posted by stormy Daniels' lawyer
Kansas trio convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants
World Kansas trio convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants