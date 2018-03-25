Home > The New York Times > World >

Officer Slain After Swapping Places With Hostage Is Hailed as Hero


World In France, officer slain after swapping places with hostage is hailed as hero

PARIS — Swapping places with a woman being held hostage, the French police officer entered the supermarket where a gunman, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, had already shot and killed two people Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While he did not carry a gun as he went inside, Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame did bring his phone, which he left on a table with the line open so his colleagues outside could listen in, according to Gérard Collomb, France’s interior minister.

The officer spent about two hours inside the Super U market facing the gunman, Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old French citizen born in Morocco, officials said.

After officers heard more gunshots through the phone, they rushed into the market and killed Lakdim. Beltrame, 44, who had been “seriously wounded” by gunfire, Collomb said, died overnight of his injuries.

France on Saturday mourned Beltrame’s death, with President Emmanuel Macron praising his courage and announcing that a national tribute would be organized in his memory.

Macron expressed condolences to the officer’s widow and relatives on Twitter on Saturday. And the office of the presidency said Beltrame had “displayed exceptional sang-froid and illustrated military virtues in a brilliant way, which deserves the respect and the admiration of the whole nation.”

The terrorist attack in Trèbes, a town about 60 miles southeast of Toulouse, began with a deadly car hijacking.

Lakdim shot and wounded the driver of the car and killed a passenger, Jean Mazières, a retired winemaker, according to local news media. The gunman then shot at a group of police officers who were returning from a jog, wounding one.

Lakdim stormed into the store around 11:15 a.m.. About 50 people were shopping for groceries, and the gunman killed two people on the spot, authorities said.

Beltrame offered to exchange himself for a female hostage. It was unclear on Saturday if Lakdim had been holding more than one person hostage.

After about two hours, and for reasons still unknown, French authorities said Lakdim shot at Beltrame several times before police stormed the market and killed Lakdim. It remained unclear whether Beltram was also wounded in the resulting exchange of gunfire between the police and the assailant.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Saturday that three homemade explosive devices, a handgun and a hunting knife were found inside the store. Authorities also searched Lakdim’s home Saturday and found notes referring to the Islamic State.

The death of Beltrame brought the death toll from Friday’s violent outburst in southern France to five, including the gunman; 15 others were wounded.

On Saturday, the hashtag #ArnaudBeltrame was among the top trends on Twitter in France, as social media users celebrated the officer’s memory.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ELIAN PELTIER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Michel Temer, Brazil's deeply unpopular president, signals a run for new term World Michel Temer, Brazil's deeply unpopular president, signals a run for new term
World: At rallies, students with a different view of gun violence: as urban reality World At rallies, students with a different view of gun violence: as urban reality
World: What Emma González said without words at the march for our lives rally World What Emma González said without words at the march for our lives rally
World: A top candidate for New York fed's leader: San Francisco's World A top candidate for New York fed's leader: San Francisco's
World: De Blasio could end up a witness in case he sought to avoid World De Blasio could end up a witness in case he sought to avoid
World: Lawrence k. Grossman, head of PBS and then NCB news, dies at 86 World Lawrence k. Grossman, head of PBS and then NCB news, dies at 86



Top Articles

1 World At Hamburger central, antibiotics for cattle that aren't sickbullet
2 World After Russian spy poisoning, Britain tells public to wash...bullet
3 World De Blasio could end up a witness in case he sought to avoidbullet
4 World Clooney, winfrey and spielberg donate money for march...bullet
5 World The dramatic last hours as agents stalked the Austin bomberbullet
6 World The Trump boom is making it harder to see the next recessionbullet
7 World Misreading Trump: Ally Japan is spurned on tariff...bullet
8 World At rallies, students with a different view of gun...bullet
9 World A top candidate for New York fed's leader: San...bullet
10 World What Emma González said without words at the...bullet

Related Articles

In France Mourners pays tribute to victims of jihadist attack
Politics 'The United States had lost its mind': What the Parkland shooting looked like in a country emerging from civil war
Politics Kim Jong Un's half brother was assassinated with nerve poison one year ago — here's how it went down and the remaining unsolved mysteries

World

null
World Using digital firm, Brexit campaigners skirted spending laws, ex-employee says
null
World Globalization's backlash is here, at just the wrong time
World Trump approves new limits on transgender troops in the military
President Donald Trump signs an order announcing about $60 billion worth of annual tariffs on Chinese imports, at the White House in Washington, March 22, 2018. The administration action was a move to punish China for what it says is a pattern of co-opting American technology and trade secrets; at right is Marillyn Hewson, the chief executive of Lockheed Martin, who spoke at the event.
World Trump sets $60 billion in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods