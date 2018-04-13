Home > The New York Times > World >

Pence Hires Haley Aide as National Security Adviser,Unusual Dual Role


World Pence hires Haley aide as national security adviser, creating unusual dual role

Vice President Mike Pence has hired Jon Lerner, a veteran Republican pollster who is a deputy for the U.N. ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, as his national security adviser, a spokeswoman for Pence said Thursday evening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The White House said Vice President Mike Pence repeated President Donald Trump's request that Pakistan increase its efforts to address the Taliban's presence play

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence repeated President Donald Trump's request that Pakistan increase its efforts to address the Taliban's presence

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lerner will continue to work with Haley while advising Pence “full time,” according to Alyssa Farah, the vice president’s spokeswoman.

The unusual arrangement, reported Thursday by The Washington Post, gives Pence and Haley a single key voice on national security.

The move comes during a week of major upheaval for President Donald Trump’s own national security team. John Bolton took over as national security adviser on Monday and immediately began shaking up the ranks, pushing out Thomas P. Bossert, the president’s chief adviser on homeland security, on Tuesday. On Thursday, Mike Pompeo, the CIA director whom Trump has nominated for secretary of state, underwent a Senate confirmation hearing.

Lerner managed Haley’s successful campaign for governor of South Carolina in 2010 and is one of her closest advisers. She insisted on having Lerner join her when she went to the United Nations. Since then, he has worked with several White House officials on national security issues, one West Wing official said.

Outside of his time at the United Nations, Lerner has held no national security positions, and as a pollster, he has worked for some previous Trump opponents. He advised the super PAC supporting Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during the 2016 presidential primary. He also advises the anti-tax Club for Growth, which ran several ads denouncing Trump during the primaries.

It was unclear whether Trump was aware of the move. A spokeswoman for the president did not respond to an email seeking comment.

But one White House official said Lerner had been supported for the role by Bolton and Pompeo. The official added that Lerner had vocally backed Trump’s “America First” agenda.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MAGGIE HABERMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Plan to pardon aide convicted in CIA leak World Plan to pardon aide convicted in CIA leak
World: Plan to make overdose drug accessible falters World Plan to make overdose drug accessible falters
World: Kudlow plays 'happy warrior' role in counseling Trump World Kudlow plays 'happy warrior' role in counseling Trump
World: Low ebb for relations between police and civilian oversight board World Low ebb for relations between police and civilian oversight board
World: Trump, having denounced Amazon's shipping deal, orders review of postal service World Trump, having denounced Amazon's shipping deal, orders review of postal service
World: Libya's strongman of the east looks to Washington World Libya's strongman of the east looks to Washington



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World $6.4 million judgment in revenge porn case is among largest everbullet
3 World Investigators focus on another Trump ally: The national enquirerbullet
4 World Australia shudders amid talk of a Chinese military base in...bullet
5 World Pope admits 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse casesbullet
6 World EPA assesses threats from internet, seeking to justify...bullet
7 World Stephen Hawking, who examined the universe and...bullet
8 World Is Mayor de Blasio's brooklyn-queens streetcar dead?bullet
9 World Man accused of raping Michigan teenager is now...bullet
10 World Farmland birds in France in steep declinebullet

Related Articles

Opinion After another week of chaos, Trump heads to palm beach. No one knows what comes next
Opinion Why can't dying patients get the drugs they want?
World White House bans Venezuela's digital currency and imposes further sanctions
World Trump nominates new chairman for the national endowment for the humanities
World A night of laughs between Trump and his favorite punching bag
World As in life, Billy Graham draws a huge crowd as thousands pay their final respects
World NRA suggests Trump may retreat from gun control
World U.S. closes door on christians who fled Iran
World Melania Trump parts ways with adviser amid backlash over inaugural contract
World Can South Korea's leader turn an Olympic truce into a lasting peace?

World

US President Donald Trump at a White House meeting on agriculture with governors and members of Congress
World Publisher law by paying to suppress another trump story, filing alleges
A photo provided by Chris Van Wyk of the Mary River turtle, an Australian species that split from other living species about 40 million years ago. The green-haired turtle is 30th on a new list of reptiles in trouble put out by the Zoological Society of London that ranks reptiles on a combination of how distinctive and how endangered they are.
World Turtle that uses genitals to breathe is threatened
Candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon speaks at a news conference in Albany.
World Cynthia Nixon's first proposal: Loosen marijuana laws
Incoming secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
World Pompeo vows to embrace diplomacy but take a tougher line with Russia