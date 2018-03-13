Home > The New York Times > World >

Poisoning of Russian Ex-Spy Is 'Almost Beyond Comprehension'


'World Poisoning of Russian ex-spy is 'almost beyond comprehension,' Tillerson says

SANTA MARIA, Cape Verde — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday called the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain "an egregious act” and added, “It appears that it clearly came from Russia.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the international airport in Ndjamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. The Trump administration might remove Chad from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions on visiting the United States, Tillerson said Monday on the last day of his African tour. play

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the international airport in Ndjamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. The Trump administration might remove Chad from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions on visiting the United States, Tillerson said Monday on the last day of his African tour.

(Jonathan Ernst/Pool via The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The statement, made in an interview with reporters at the end of a five-nation tour of Africa, was the clearest statement yet from the Trump administration, after several days of equivocation in which U.S. officials declined to explicitly blame Russia for the March 4 attack.

“I’ve become extremely concerned about Russia,” Tillerson said in the interview. “We spent most of last year investing a lot into attempts to work together, to solve problems, to address differences. And quite frankly, after a year, we didn’t get very far. Instead what we’ve seen is a pivot on their part to be more aggressive.”

He added: “And this is very, very concerning to me and others, that there seems to be a certain unleashing of activity that we don’t fully understand what the objective behind that is. And if in fact this attack in the U.K. is the work of the Russian government, this is a pretty serious action.”

The Trump administration’s relationship with President Vladimir Putin has been contradictory, with President Donald Trump often complimenting the Russian leader while Tillerson has become increasingly critical.

On Monday night, the White House directed reporters to a formal statement from the State Department, which said: “There is never a justification for this type of attack — the attempted murder of a private citizen on the soil of a sovereign nation — and we are outraged that Russia appears to have again engaged in such behavior.”

Tillerson spoke to reporters while on a flight from Nigeria to Cape Verde. Hours earlier, Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, said it was “highly likely” that Russia was to blame, and she demanded answers from the Kremlin.

Tillerson said he had just spoken with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and that the State Department would issue a statement affirming the British findings.

“This is a really egregious act,” Tillerson said. “It appears that it clearly came from Russia. Whether it came from Russia with the Russian government’s knowledge is not known to me at this point.”

He added that he would be stunned if a government was behind the use of a deadly nerve agent. The former spy, Sergei V. Skripal, once an informant for Britain’s foreign intelligence service, and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious on a park bench in of Salisbury, England, and a police officer who helped them has also been hospitalized, in serious condition.

“It’s almost beyond comprehension that a state, an organized state would do something like that,” Tillerson said in the interview. “A nonstate actor, I could understand. A state actor — I cannot understand why anyone would take such an action.”

He noted that the nerve agent used in the attack “is only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties.” The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a watchdog agency, is also looking into the attack.

Asked whether the attack would prompt a response in defense of Britain, a NATO ally that the United States is legally obligated to defend if it came under attack, Tillerson said: “It certainly will trigger a response. I’ll leave it that.”

Tillerson cut short his Africa trip a day earlier than expected to start what he described as the intense homework for Trump’s meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

In a wide-ranging interview aboard his plane, Tillerson said he left behind a stronger relationship with President Idriss Déby of Chad, who was angered when Chad was placed on a list of countries whose citizens are virtually barred from entering the United States.

Tillerson appeared exhausted on the flight home Monday. He had left the United States on the evening of March 6, but after just a day of meetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he woke at 2:30 a.m. Thursday with the news that Trump had decided to accept Kim’s invitation for talks.

He had another urgent phone call Friday night — he would not say about what — so that by Saturday he had managed to get just four hours of sleep over three days, he said. And then he got food poisoning.

“So the combination of that, I just said, ‘This is inhumane,'” he said with a chuckle.

Tillerson canceled his meetings set for Saturday in Nairobi, including a visit to an HIV/AIDS clinic, and he decided to fly home Monday night after quick visits to Chad and Nigeria.

The potential North Korean summit meeting dominated much of Tillerson’s week even though he was halfway around the world from Washington. In a news conference Monday, Tillerson said that planning for the event was in “very early stages.”

But he said in his later interview on his plane that, in his own experience as the chief executive of oil giant Exxon Mobil, intense preparation — what he referred to as “homework” — was needed to make such a meeting successful.

Without good preparation, he said, “it’s very difficult to map a way forward.”

Early Monday, Tillerson spent several hours in Ndjamena, Chad, where he insisted that the people of Chad were “welcome in the United States.”

He said Chad’s efforts to strengthen its passport controls and increase information sharing may result in its removal from the travel ban.

Chad’s foreign minister, Mahamat Zene Cherif, called the inclusion of Chad on the travel ban an “injustice,” and said widely reported disparaging remarks attributed to Trump about Africa “shocked almost all Africans.”

State Department and Pentagon officials wanted to keep Chad — a partner in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel — off the travel ban list when it was formulated but were overruled by the White House. Tillerson said he hoped the country’s inclusion would soon be corrected.

At his last stop on the continent, in Abuja, Nigeria, Tillerson met with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and then held a news conference with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. They discussed cooperation on trade and in the fight against Boko Haram and an offshoot of the Islamic State.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

GARDINER HARRIS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu World 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu
World: Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn World Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn
World: House GOP ends inquiry on collusion World House GOP ends inquiry on collusion
World: Conceding to NRA, Trump abandons brief gun control promise World Conceding to NRA, Trump abandons brief gun control promise
World: Saudi Aramco Public Listing May Be Delayed Until 2019 World Saudi Aramco Public Listing May Be Delayed Until 2019
World: The mideast peace plan is nearly finished. Is it dead on arrival? World The mideast peace plan is nearly finished. Is it dead on arrival?



Top Articles

1 World Saudi Aramco Public Listing May Be Delayed Until 2019bullet
2 World Trump to push ahead on gun training for school employees, white...bullet
3 World A sudden promotion raises questions in the Brussels bubblebullet
4 World Colombian election brings divided congress to powerbullet
5 World Conceding to NRA, Trump abandons brief gun control promisebullet
6 World Tillerson's Nairobi visit highlights proposed spending cutsbullet
7 World As jury meltdown subsides, focus falls on Percoco's wifebullet
8 World Hong Kong's pro-democracy bloc loses seats in electionbullet
9 World White evangelical women, core supporters of Trump,...bullet
10 World After Russian spy poisoning, Britain tells...bullet

Related Articles

World Tillerson's Nairobi visit highlights proposed spending cuts
Opinion Hotter, drier, hungrier: how global warming punishes the world's poorest
World 'We should unite': Kenya's top political rivals hold surprise meeting
World Another pledge by Trump to do what nobody else can
Opinion Trump's North Korea gamble
World Tillerson, in Africa, dodges questions on vulgarity and trolling
World Adviser to UAE emerges as focus for Mueller, indicating broadened inquiry
World Florida's Marco Rubio finds himself at center of gun debate, again
Entertainment North Korea backed out of meeting with pence at Olympics, U.S. Says
World Trump endorses Mitt Romney's run for Utah senate seat

World

Footage posted to social media shows the moment the helicopter hit the water.
World 5 people killed in helicopter crash in east river off manhattan
Outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the Saudi government locked up hundreds of influential businessmen in what it called an anti-corruption campaign, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2018. As the Saudi crown prince comes to the U.S. to court investment, new details cast doubts on his claims of a transparent, legal anti-corruption effort.
World Saudis said to use coercion and abuse to seize billions
Marine le pen proposes new name for national front
World Marine Le Pen proposes new name for national front
Sylvia Plath, a Postwar Poet Unafraid to Confront Her Own Despair
World Sylvia Plath, a postwar poet unafraid to confront her own despair